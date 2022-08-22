ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Issa Rae Previews “Faded” Appearance On ‘Drink Champs’

By DeMicia Inman
 4 days ago

Drink Champs has emerged as the go-to platform for public figures to have spirited conversations, with many coming from or resulting in trending topics. Hosts N.O.R.E., formerly Noreaga, and DJ EFN have shared their stage with a wide range of talent, including Ne-Yo, Dave Chapelle, Patti LaBelle, DJ Khaled, Trina, and Tiffany Haddish, just to name a few.

Entertainment mogul Issa Rae is up next to enter the Drink Champs arena. The director shared a preview of her episode on social media on Monday (Aug. 22).

“The most faded I’ve ever been during an interview,” she revealed on Twitter . “Thanks for having me, @Drinkchamps !” She ended the tweet with two emojis, the champagne toast, and a grinning face with a drop of sweat.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3goTxj_0hQyM5k200
Issa Rae speaks onstage during the 2022 Essence Festival of Culture at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center on July 1, 2022 in New Orleans, Louisiana.

In the clip, the Insecure creator and star reflects on her success, getting the key to Inglewood and her latest scripted series Rap Sh!t.

“Oooh N.O.R.E. you messy…[the] new Wendy Williams Show, ” Rae teases the podcast host in the short preview. “Messyega,” she continued to joke.

The full episode is marked for a Thursday (Aug. 26) release. Watch a teaser of Issa Rae on Drink Champs with N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN below.

