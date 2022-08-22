Read full article on original website
radionwtn.com
Holt Speaks Of Importance Of Farming, Forestry To State
Paris, Tenn.–Assistant State Commissioner of Agriculture Andy Holt was the guest speaker for Thursday’s Paris Rotary Club meeting at the Henry County Fairgrounds. Holt hails from Weakley County and is a former State Representative. He said agriculture is the leading industry in Tennessee, producing $81 billion a year....
WBBJ
‘Velvet Hunt’ opens in Tennessee for 2022
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Velvet Hunt is on in the state of Tennessee!. The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency officially designated an “antlerless-only” hunt, but since this time of year the antlers of most bucks are still in the formative stage with a soft, fuzzy, velvet-like covering, it’s commonly known as the Velvet Hunt.
Hundreds of applications pour in for Tennessee's ESA program
More than 600 applications have come in for Tennessee’s new Education Savings Account program. Gov. Bill Lee said they’ve been working overtime to get the program up and running this school year.
radionwtn.com
Tennessee Young Farmers Of Year Derek & Micayla Giffin Given Keys To New Case IH Tractor
Union City, Tenn.–Tennessee Young Farmers of the Year Derek and Micayla Giffin were handed the keys to their new Case IH Tractor at a presentation at the Obion County Fair Thursday. The Tennessee Farm Bureau first announced that the Giffins had been named to the top prize in July....
radionwtn.com
Tennessee First Lady Diagnosed With Lymphoma
NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Today, Tennessee Governor Bill Lee released the following statement:. “Maria and I have learned that she has lymphoma and will begin treatment immediately. While this news is unexpected, her prognosis is good and it is treatable. Maria and I deeply appreciate prayers for healing. We are hopeful and will share more in the days ahead.”
fox17.com
Tobacco cure symbolizes fall season approaching in Tennessee
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — If you see smoking barns throughout Montgomery County, the sheriff's office doesn't want you to worry, locals farmers are likely curing their tobacco crops. The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) says. "For our newest residents, around the county you’ll see barns smokingyep, smoking their...
localmemphis.com
Tennessee's free hunting day starts Saturday
KNOXVILLE, Tenn — The August archery-only deer hunting season is almost here, and the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency is drumming up excitement by hosting a statewide Free Hunting Day on Saturday during the opening day of summer squirrel hunting season. Every year the state celebrates the opening of squirrel...
radio7media.com
THP Checkpoints this Labor Day Weekend
THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL WILL BE CONDUCTING ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS LABOR DAY WEEKEND IN THE FOLLOWING COUNTIES: WAYNE COUNTY ON SATURDAY SEPTEMBER 3RD, MAURY COUNTY ON SUNDAY SEPTEMBER 4TH AND MARSHALL COUNTY ON SEPTEMBER 5TH. THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL RECOGNIZES THAT ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS SUCH AS THESE ARE HIGHLY VISIBLE AND EFFECTIVE TOOLS OF ENFORCING THE LAWS OF TENNESSEE WHILE ENSURING THE PROTECTION OF VEHICLE OCCUPANTS.
This Is Tennessee's Signature Cheap Food
Cheapism found the best local dishes that work within a tight budget, including this regional favorite in Tennessee.
theenergymix.com
U.S. Utility Giant to Truck Toxic Coal Ash Through Black Neighbourhood in Memphis￼
For redlined communities like one in South Memphis, Tennessee, a win for grassroots advocates against environmental racism can be quickly followed by new threats and greater losses. Residents of an 80% Black community were able to stop two oil and gas industry giants from building a pipeline under their neighbourhood,...
wvlt.tv
Tennessee legislators address teacher concerns over library cataloging bill
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Some Tennessee teachers are voicing concerns after the state passed a bill requiring educators to provide a list of all reading materials in school and classroom libraries. The move stems from the “Age-Appropriate Materials Act,” a bill that requires teachers and schools to provide parents and...
radionwtn.com
Law Enforcement Pay Respects To THP Pilot Lee Russell
McKenzie, Tenn.–Dozens of Tennessee Highway Patrol troopers and area law enforcement officers–including many from the Henry County Sheriff’s Office and Paris Police Department–lined the streets to greet the body of THP Pilot Sgt. Lee Russell as he arrived at Brummitt-McKenzie Funeral Home in McKenzie Wednesday. A tragic helicopter accident Tuesday near Chattanooga claimed the life of Russell and Marion County Detective Matt Blansett during a mission in a wooded area. Funeral services for Russell will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday at Long Heights Baptist Church in McKenzie. His full obituary is published separately on our website. (Carissa French photo).
radionwtn.com
Loss Of THP Pilot Lee Russell Mourned By Many
McKenzie, Tenn.–Tennessee Highway Patrol pilot Sgt. Lee Russell of McKenzie was killed in a tragic helicopter accident Tuesday near Chattanooga. Sgt. Russell is a familiar face to many in our area, as he was a former Henry County deputy and flew many missions for local and area law enforcement agencies as a THP pilot.
wvlt.tv
Medal of Honor recipient’s legacy off the battlefield
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Alvin C. York is a name you see everywhere in East Tennessee. There’s a highway, a school and a state park named after the war hero. The Fentress County native is one of the most decorated soldiers of World War I and a Medal of Honor recipient.
Zoo Knoxville to move its 3 elephants to sanctuary in Middle Tennessee
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Zoo Knoxville made a major announcement Monday that it would be moving its African elephants to a sanctuary in Middle Tennessee. The zoo said its three elephants -- Tonka, Jana and Edie -- will be moving to The Elephant Sanctuary in Tennessee, which is located in Hohenwald.
The Farm: The Hippies of Tennessee
During the hippie movement of the 1960s and 1970s, there was a man who was considered to be a hippie 'high priest' named Professor Stephen Gaskin. This man was a professor at San Francisco State University and he had some very interesting teachings to provide to his students. He would have crowds of over a thousand hippie followers and any given time listing to his teaching of spiritual values. Like most members of the hippie movement, he preached a form of religious anarchism where he would combine the values of Christian anarchism and Buddhist anarchism into a combined ideology of freedom and faith. Most of these teachings would come in the form of his "Monday Night Class" lectures available to pretty much anybody who decided to visit his university at the right moment. Soon, however, the good professor had the idea of creating a proper community elsewhere where he could practice the religious anarchist beliefs that he preached.
Tennessee Tribune
NAACP Calls for Investigation in MNPD Conduct
The Tennessee State Conference of the NAACP (also called the Tennessee NAACP) is calling for an investigation by the U.S. Department of Justice into the potential misconduct of the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department. A recent inquiry into police officer misconduct by the Nashville Community Oversight Board discovered that MNPD handed over altered video footage that may have been critical to the COB’s investigation.
WTVCFOX
Former Tennessee high school booster club president indicted on theft and forgery
HICKMAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — A former booster club president has been inducted over allegedly misappropriating $1290 in funds. The Tennessee Comptroller’s Office has reported that an investigation has resulted in the indictment of Amanda Rosie Tidwell, the former president of the 1st and Goal football booster club at East Hickman High School in Lyles.
wpln.org
Tennessee has tens of thousands of jobs to fill, but hardly anyone wants them
Tennessee’s unemployment rate has remained at 3.3% for the third consecutive month, according to the state’s Department of Labor and Workforce Development. The rate was at an all-time low of 3.2% in March and April. The steady unemployment rate doesn’t necessarily mean that people who are out of...
WTVC
Tennessee police officer decommissioned for possible criminal wrongdoing
Mt. JULIET, Tenn. — A police officer in Mt. Juliet has been decommissioned for possible criminal wrongdoing that occurred in July while he was off duty. According to Mt. Juliet Police, Officer Michael Dyce has been removed from service. He’d been employed with the department since February 2020.
