‘Disheartening’, Salvation Army of N.O. describes the feeling not being able help community

By Raeven Poole
 4 days ago

NEW ORLEANS ( WGNO ) — The Salvation Army of Greater New Orleans is in need of donations as both financial and food supply have run low. Director of Social Services, Chat Francois says it is disheartening not being able to provide help when the community calls.

The Salvation Army who usually gets majority of their food from the Second Harvest Food Bank, says it is like a domino effect because they also do not have much to spare. In addition businesses, other non-profits and donors have been hit hard making them unable to donate creating a gap in the supply and demand on the Salvation Army.

In May, 45 people reached out to the Salvation Army requesting help with food, rent, or electricity bills. Director Francois compared that to the ten days in August, 8-18, when 141 people called needing help, with an extra 100 requesting housing assistance.

“There just are no funds available to help with payments of any type, and our food pantry shelves are shockingly empty except for a few snack items,” said Director of Social Services, Chat Francois.

The Salvation Army alone has experienced hardship as expenses rise to house and feed those who utilize The Center of Hope. Major Thornhill, head of the New Orleans Command, arrived in the city days following the pandemic and Hurricane Ida and he says just meeting everyday basic needs has become “extremely difficult and frustrating”.

“As the economy goes, so goes a lot of individuals and families, and many are finding themselves homeless,” says Major Thornhill. The Salvation Army can house up to 275 people a night in the Center of Hope, but as the major notes, “We also feed those staying two meals a day, so we are stretching our budget to meet those needs. It’s just a vicious cycle for everyone right now, and all we can do is continue looking for resources.”

Anyone that can help is encouraged to do so. The immediate need is for food, possibly meals that can stretch over a couple of days to feed families. All financial donations can be given through The Salvation Army of Greater New Orleans website with .82-.85 cent of every dollar going towards communities most at risk.

