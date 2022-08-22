Florida Gator Football Tickets On The Clearance Rack At Costco Is A Bad Sign For The Upcoming Season

A while back, the University of South Carolina’s football program went viral after season tickets were shown being sold at a local Costco.

At the time, I couldn’t figure out if the bizarre move was genius, or downright sad that they couldn’t sellout season tickets through other platforms.

Nevertheless, it’s still hilarious to think about going to the grocery store to get some milk and eggs, and coming home with South Carolina season tickets instead.

With that being said, another major SEC school has jumped on the South Carolina Gamecocks train…

And it’s no other than the University of Florida Gators.

Now if you know anything about college football, you know that Florida has gone from nearly the mountain top to rock bottom in only a couple of short years, after former head coach Dan Mullen left a train wreck behind him after he was fired (now he’s a “contributing resource” at a Georgia high school, which is absolutely embarrassing and hilarious).

Now the team is at the hands of former University of Louisiana head coach Billy Napier, and the guy has a long road ahead of him to try to return the Gators back to glory.

So, it’s easy to see why Gator fans aren’t too excited for the upcoming season, and why the school is trying to get rid of season tickets in any way possible.

However, the saddest part is that they can’t even sell them at Costco.

A picture has gone viral of Florida season tickets sitting on a Costco clearance rack, marked down to only $59.99 for two tickets for every home game this upcoming season.

I mean c’mon. It’s hard to find a single ticket for $60 during the regular season for an average team, and they can’t even sell season tickets for that much?

Needless to say, “The Swamp” might be looking a little empty here in a week…