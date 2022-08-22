Read full article on original website
stpetecatalyst.com
Local winners from a ‘phenomenal’ Pinellas primary
Over 200,000 residents exercised their right to vote Tuesday, helping shape Pinellas County’s future for years to come. While the closed primary generally frames races for the Nov. 8 general elections, Pinellas voters still elected two school board members and settled a county commission contest. According to the Supervisor of Elections Office, 219,209 residents, or nearly 32% of registered voters, cast their ballots.
stpetecatalyst.com
Committee cancels RFQ for Albert Whitted studies
The city will no longer entertain the proposals submitted to determine the future uses at the 100-acre site of the Albert Whitted Airport – at least for now. During a Wednesday evaluation committee meeting, the members unanimously voted to cancel the solicitations to select separate consultants to evaluate non-aviation and aviation uses at the airfield as the request for qualifications (RFQ) garnered very few responses and the scope could be further refined.
Beach Beacon
Pinellas County Commission, School Board incumbents fend off challengers
Pinellas County voters went to the polls for the Aug. 23 primaries and made their choices on congressional, state and local races. The ballot in Pinellas included two universal primaries, as well as nonpartisan School Board, county and circuit judge elections. In total, 219,209 cast votes out of 690,520 registered voters for a turnout of 31%.
stpetecatalyst.com
St. Pete Police Chief responds to criticism
Anthony Holloway, St. Petersburg’s Chief of Police, wants people scrutinizing his management of the city’s Power of Change donations to “look at the big picture.”. Reports that the SPPD failed to use over $9,000 intended for the city’s homeless population first surfaced in July. The money stems from St. Petersburg’s Power of Change collection stations – an initiative encouraging residents and visitors to deposit spare change into repurposed yellow parking meters rather than directly handing it to people on the street.
Tampa Bay Area programs working to offer immediate affordable housing relief
Agencies across the Bay Area are working to find programs to offer immediate affordable housing relief.
WMNF
A Stetson Law professor weighs in on Andrew Warren v. Ron DeSantis
Last week, suspended Tampa State Attorney Andrew Warren filed a federal suit that challenges Governor Ron DeSantis’s action to suspend him. The challenge is on First Amendment grounds. Warren says the governor used the powers of his office to suppress criticism and promote cronyism. DeSantis’ executive order focuses on...
usf.edu
Twenty-six USF faculty members recognized with Outstanding Research Achievement Awards
TAMPA, Fla. – Among these impressive discoveries and advancements, one researcher in USF Health has created a nationally acclaimed interactive dashboard to track COVID-19 and another is developing novel COVID-19 therapeutics. Another faculty member has received NASA funding to improve human spaceflight conditions, while her colleague is creating new defenses for wireless network security systems. And in USF Health Morsani College of Medicine a professor has made outstanding contributions relevant to Alzheimer’s disease.
businessobserverfl.com
St. Petersburg dispensary to reopen following acquisition
A St. Petersburg medical cannabis dispensary formerly owned and operated by MedMen reopened on Friday under new management. Fort Lauderdale-based Green Sentry Holdings, according to a news release, has acquired the entirety of MedMen’s Florida assets for $63 million and launched the Sunburn Cannabis brand. The all-cash deal also includes 13 other MedMen retail locations in Fort Lauderdale, Miami, Orlando, Pensacola, West Palm Beach and Tallahassee, as well as a 30,000-square-foot cannabis cultivation and processing facility in Eustis.
stpetecatalyst.com
Inside the ‘perfect storm’ that sank First Night St. Pete
It wasn’t just one thing that led to the cancellation of this year’s First Night St. Pete celebration. According to Hal Freedman, chairman of the board at the 30-year-old not-for-profit, a “perfect storm” of insurmountable issues meant last year’s first night was going to have to be the last night.
Humane Society of Tampa Bay takes in 15 beagles from ‘horrific breeding facility’
The Humane Society of Tampa Bay opened its doors to 15 beagles as a part of a "historic operation" to rescue 4,000 dogs from a "mass-breeding facility riddled with animal welfare concerns."
wogx.com
Crist blasts DeSantis during first campaign event in Florida governor's race
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - Let the campaigning begin! U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist won the Democratic nomination for governor in Florida on Tuesday, putting him in a position to challenge Gov. Ron DeSantis this fall. He's hitting the ground running one day after the Florida Primaries by holding his first campaign event in St. Petersburg, Florida.
tampamagazines.com
Tampa Bay Gives Back: College H.U.N.K.S. Hauling Junk & Moving
In Tampa Bay and beyond, College H.U.N.K.S are moving with purpose. Tampa headquartered, the purpose-driven, values-based, socially conscious moving and junk removal company is heavily involved with charitable and philanthropic efforts that have a direct and immediate impact on people in the communities they serve. On the surface, College H.U.N.K.S...
beckerspayer.com
BayCare-Florida Blue contract dispute could leave 215,000 patients out of network
Clearwater, Fla.-based BayCare Health System is sending 215,000 letters to patients with Florida Blue insurance plans informing them that the system will go out of network with the payer if the sides are not able to agree to a new contract by Oct. 1, the Tampa Bay Times reported Aug. 25.
First Night St. Petersburg canceled due to lack of financial support
First Night St. Petersburg has been canceled this year due to a lack of financial support.
usf.edu
'Sabor and Soul' food tours in Wimauma highlight the Hillsborough town's history and culture
People have been flocking to Wimauma in recent weeks for food and culture tours that showcase the South Hillsborough County town’s rich Hispanic and Black history. The nonprofit Enterprising Latinas organized these “Sabor and Soul” tours with help from community partners and a special events grant from the county, and the effort wraps up this weekend.
‘It’s A Power Grab’: Florida Attorney General Candidate Aramis Ayala Wants To Hold Gov. Ron DeSantis Accountable
The Florida attorney general candidate has used her campaign to inform the public about what legally should be happening and pointed to better ways the state can serve the public. The post ‘It’s A Power Grab’: Florida Attorney General Candidate Aramis Ayala Wants To Hold Gov. Ron DeSantis Accountable appeared first on NewsOne.
Industrial property to be converted to affordable housing in St. Petersburg is first of its kind
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The City of St. Petersburg just gave the green light to an affordable and workforce housing development that they say is the first of its kind in the state. The project, near 43rd Street South and Fairfield Avenue, will convert industrial land into badly needed...
click orlando
Florida leaders to host unclaimed property auction. Here are the details
TAMPA, Fla. – Florida’s Division of Unclaimed Property is hosting an auction in Tampa Saturday. The in-person auction will be held at the Holiday Inn Tampa Westshore, 700 N. Westshore Blvd. Registration for the event starts at 7 a.m. and the auction is set to begin at 9 a.m., according to a news release.
Pinellas County student dies walking to his bus stop: How are bus stops deemed safe?
LARGO, Fla. — A teenage boy was hit and killed walking to a bus stop, and it's a tragedy the entire Largo community feels. A 15-year-old Largo High School student, Ethan Weiser, was crossing Belleair Road to get to his bus stop early Friday morning when he was hit.
Deputies release video of Pinellas woman Irish folk dancing during sobriety test
The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office released a body camera video Friday of a woman who performed “multiple ballet and Irish folk dance moves” during a roadside field sobriety test in late April.
