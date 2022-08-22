Read full article on original website
NebraskaTV
Wood River man dead following two-vehicle crash in GI
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — A Wood River man died following a crash in Grand Island Wednesday morning. Capt. Jim Duering said officers responded around 11:45 a.m. to a two-vehicle crash at Highway 30 and Claude Road. He said a Toyota Tacoma pickup, driven by a 91-year-old Richard Ogden, was stopped at the stop sign at the northwest corner of the intersection when it pulled onto Highway 30, striking a westbound black 2011 Chrysler 300.
KSNB Local4
Horse Nations Indian Relay cancels Nebraska State Fair event
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - The Nebraska State Fair has announced the cancellation of the Horse Nations Indian Relay event scheduled for two days, August 26 and 27, at this year’s fair. “We are terribly disappointed to announce the cancellation of this celebration of Native American culture,” said Bill...
KSNB Local4
Grand Island Police to hold “Citizens Academy”
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - For yet another year, the Grand Island Police department is holding a “Citizens Academy”, giving members of the community the chance to see what goes into being a police officer. The Academy is 8 weeks long, with sessions occurring every Thursday night. At...
Kearney Hub
Nebraska State Fair features top name entertainment
GRAND ISLAND — Fair goers to the Nebraska State Fair will see a few changes this year. “We’re trying to be more hospitable to our guests,” said Bill Ogg, executive director of the fair. “We’re going to move them around the grounds more efficiently. A simple example is the interior trams. We basically had two courses last year. If you wanted to go from the west side of the grounds to the east side of the grounds, you’d ride one tram, and then you’d get off of it and get on another tram.”
Kearney police launch automatic license plate reader pilot program
KEARNEY, Neb.-The Kearney Police Department received City Council Approval during the June 14 City Council meeting to enter into an agreement with Flock Safety for a 60-day automated license plate reading camera (ALPR) pilot program. Twenty-eight ALPR cameras have been installed in strategic areas throughout the city to help solve and reduce crime. The cameras are built and installed by Flock Safety, a public safety technology company that helps neighborhoods, communities, and law enforcement work together to fight crime.
KSNB Local4
Airplanes from across the nation to displayed at Hastings Airport
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - The skies above Hastings will be booming with antique planes of all kinds this weekend. The Hastings Municipal Airport is playing host to the Nebraska Chapter of the Antique Airplane Association’s 41st Annual Fly-in Saturday. While the event has been going on through the summer, this one is expected to be have more planes on display than usual.
KSNB Local4
Fire crews battle overnight structure fire outside Hastings
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Fire crews were kept busy early Monday morning, after a structure fire erupted east of Hastings. The fire started around 1:30 a.m. Monday morning, when the Hastings Rural Fire Department got a call of an abandoned building showing visible flames in the 700 block of Heartland Ave.
News Channel Nebraska
Cozad man arrested in connection to Paradise City shooting
KEARNEY, NE — A Cozad man is facing criminal charges in connection to a shooting at a Central Nebraska strip club. Authorities arrested 24-year-old Corey Brestel on Tuesday on charges of possession of a defaced firearm and carrying a concealed weapon. The accusations date back to the early morning hours of July 31 when the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting at Paradise City Gentleman’s Club near Elm Creek.
News Channel Nebraska
Man arrested after Hastings shooting
HASTINGS, Neb. -- A Hastings man is in custody after an early morning shooting. Hastings Police Captain Mike Doremus told our news partners KSNB Local 4 that officers were called out to the 1800 block of west 2nd St. just before 3:00 a.m. for a report of gunshots. Once on...
News Channel Nebraska
During Destination Downtown, UNK students connect with community, each other
KEARNEY – Sophie Sayer has some advice for her fellow University of Nebraska at Kearney students. Get out, explore the community and enjoy everything Kearney has to offer. “Staying in your room is not necessarily ideal for the college experience,” she said with a laugh. The sophomore from...
KSNB Local4
BBB Warns of Used Car Scams
Grand Island Public Schools works to improve attendance at its senior high. The district makes the move after they took notice of an attendance issue after reviewing data from the past couple of academic years. Federal dollars helping fund Project Access York. Updated: 8 hours ago. Project Access York received...
KSNB Local4
HPS, GIPS status on controversial library books
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - Superintendents at Hastings and Grand Island public schools Wednesday reported on books about gender and sexual identity which sparked controversy earlier this week. Republican U.S. Senate Candidate Matt Innis, during an interview Monday on an Omaha radio station questioned the use of those books and specifically...
Kearney Hub
Man suffers brain bleed after Wednesday incident outside Kearney bar
KEARNEY — A Kearney man suffered a brain bleed after being assaulted outside of a Kearney bar Wednesday morning. The alleged assailant, Tommy Parks, 53, of Kearney is charged with felony first-degree assault in the incident. Court records outline the case against him:. Around 12:24 a.m. Wednesday Kearney Police...
Nebraska troopers locate more than 60 pounds of meth, fentanyl inside foam statues
Two people were arrested after a significant amount of meth and fentanyl was found in foam statues.
Nebraska troopers discover meth, fentanyl hidden in foam statues
According to NSP, troopers arrested two people last week after finding the substances stuffed inside foam statues at an I-80 rest stop in Cozad.
klkntv.com
More Nebraska districts fire back at critics amid LGBTQ controversies
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Several Nebraska school districts are defending their handling of LGBTQ issues amid growing controversies. For the third time this week, a superintendent is responding to escalating debates involving everything from training to the books in schools. Grand Island Public Schools is the latest district to...
klkntv.com
Amtrak train collides with Holdrege woman’s vehicle in south central Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A woman was sent to the hospital with neck injuries after a train collided with her car near Holdredge on Monday. Around 11:00 a.m., an Amtrak train east of Holdredge struck a vehicle driven by Abigail Woosley, who failed to yield at R Road and Highway 6 intersection.
KSNB Local4
75-year-old man scammed out of thousands of dollars
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Grand Island Police said a 75-year-old man reported being a victim of an email/telephone scam. The victim told police he was scammed out of $103,000. GIPD Captain Jim Duering said this follows suit for scammers perpetuating a crime on the elderly. When asked if these...
doniphanherald.com
Grand Island high school journalism program eliminated after LGBTQ topics published
GRAND ISLAND -- Grand Island Northwest Public Schools administrators eliminated its journalism program and student newspaper in June in what some former students and press freedom advocates call an act of censorship. The school year-ending issue of the Saga newspaper included student editorials on LGBTQ topics, along with a news...
iheart.com
Nebraska man arrested for making threats against ex-girlfriend
(Hamilton County, NE) -- A St. Paul, Nebraska man is behind bars, accused of making threats against his ex-girlfriend. The Nebraska State Patrol says around 4:00 Tuesday afternoon, they received information that 43 year old Robert Jaeger posed an imminent threat to a former girlfriend. NSP says troopers were able to make contact with the former girlfriend and move her to a safe location. The state patrol says around 7:00 that night, troopers and Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office deputies located Jaeger in a field south of the Interstate 80 interchange at Aurora. Investigators say Jaeger had multiple firearms in his possession.
