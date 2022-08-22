ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

spectrumnews1.com

A teammate, friend and hero; Knott County Central football honors 'Mick'

KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. — Strength lies in Hindman, Kentucky. That’s clear to see as the community, just like many towns throughout eastern Kentucky, has banded together to rebuild following the devastating floods. Knott County Central High School football coach Vance Hurley experienced that first-hand with the heroic deeds...
KNOTT COUNTY, KY
spectrumnews1.com

Kentucky Derby Festival loses 'The Pin Lady'

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Kentucky Derby Festival announced it has lost a long-time member of the organization, Bridget Sherrill. Sherill was Vice President of Merchandising, but anyone who worked with KDF or knew of her, simply called her “The Pin Lady.” Sherill, who celebrated 50 years with the Festival this year, had a significant role in KDF’s Pegasus Pin program.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wymt.com

Power Up the Pantry brings in food across Eastern Kentucky

EASTERN KENTUCKY (WYMT) - On Thursday, food pantries and Kentuckians across the Commonwealth teamed up to help the region “power up”. Three donation sites were set up in Hazard, Pikeville and Ashland for people to bring in supplies that would be given to people in need across the mountains and the state.
HAZARD, KY
Local
Kentucky Education
State
Kentucky State
Harlan County, KY
Education
Local
Kentucky Lifestyle
County
Harlan County, KY
Local
Kentucky Food & Drinks
City
Louisville, KY
Williamson Daily News

Pikeville opens Story Trail for families

PIKEVILLE — Pikeville City Tourism recently announced the creation of the Story Trail, a new family-friendly path at Bob Amos Park. The Story Trail combines family time, recreation, nature appreciation and literacy for families to experience their favorite stories.
KFVS12

Governor Beshear provides Team Kentucky Update

KENTUCKY (KFVS) - Governor Andy Beshear held this week’s team Kentucky Update on Thursday, August 25. The governor touched on several projects within the state such as flood relief, economic development and COVID-19 and monkeypox updates. ARPA funding. In response to the flooding in Eastern Kentucky, Gov. Beshear is...
KENTUCKY STATE
wymt.com

Gov. Andy Beshear announces Panbowl Lake dam reinforcement project

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear announced a huge infrastructure update to an Eastern Kentucky dam. He spoke about the response to Eastern Kentucky flooding, economic and infrastructure developments and other topics. The Governor also announced a multi-million dollar project to strengthen the Panbowl Lake dam in Eastern Kentucky....
KENTUCKY STATE
wevv.com

Kentucky State Police wins national 'Best Looking Cruiser' contest

The Kentucky State Police is this year's winner of the national "Best Looking Cruiser" contest. Officials with KSP announced the accomplishment on Friday, and said that the agency's submission had received the title of "Best Looking Cruiser" for 2022 with a whopping 65,169 votes. KSP surpassed the second place winner,...
wchsnetwork.com

Kentucky man sentenced for barn scam

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A Kentucky man was sentenced Tuesday to charges connected to a scam across multiple counties in West Virginia, Kentucky and Ohio. William T. Hurst, 45, of Morehead, Kentucky, falsely agreed to build pole barns for residents in Putnam and Jackon counties in March 2021. Hurst received payments totaling $10,186. He later admitted to cashing or depositing the checks for his personal use. He had no plans to build the barns.
MOREHEAD, KY
spectrumnews1.com

Missouri school district reinstates spanking if parents OK

A school district in southwestern Missouri decided to bring back spanking as a form of discipline for students — if their parents agree — despite warnings from many public health experts that the practice is detrimental to students. Classes resumed Tuesday in the Cassville School District district for...
MISSOURI STATE
spectrumnews1.com

More deer becoming sick with EHD across Ohio

COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Deer across at least 12 Ohio counties are confirmed to have been infected with Epizootic Hemorrhagic Disease (EHD), and southwest Ohio is seeing an increased number of reports as the summer rolls on. What You Need To Know. Increasing numbers of deer in Ohio are...
OHIO STATE

