Former WWE Producer Says CM Punk's Rumored Backstage Heat is "Not Just Because of Colt Cabana"
Lineal AEW World Champion CM Punk once again has the wrestling world's attention. The Best in the World made his highly-anticipated return to All Elite Wrestling two weeks ago, and it only took one minute of his subsequent week's promo to create the the headlining story for every news cycle. To many's surprise, Punk opened last week's AEW Dynamite by calling out Hangman Page for a rematch, which he did not answer. This is because that part of the promo was not part of the script, and reports after the matter claimed that Punk went into business for himself by challenging his former rival.
Roman Reigns Further Explains His New WWE Contract and Schedule
Roman Reigns revealed at a live event in Trenton, New Jersey back in May that he was entering a new phase of his WWE career, one that would see him wrestling fewer live events, TV tapings and pay-per-views. The changes to the schedule were immediately evident as WWE had to book three consecutive pay-per-views without a world championship match for the first time since 2014. "The Tribal Chief" has only wrestled four times on either TV or pay-per-view since unifying the WWE and Universal Championship, with his latest bout being the Last Man Standing Match against Brock Lensar last month.
Current WWE Superstar Was Almost Given Hulk Hogan's "Real American" as His Entrance Theme
Hulk Hogan's "Real American" theme is synonymous with the six-time former WWE Champion's career. But, as Mustafa Ali revealed on Twitter this week, the theme was almost passed to him. Ali has been mostly used on Main Event tapings for quite some time and earlier this week he admitted that he was looking to find himself. He wrote, "I've always found myself toning down who I am to be more 'marketable'...and because of that I find myself trying to find myself. I'm Pakistani. I'm Indian. I'm American. I'm Muslim. I'm Mustafa Ali. And I'm gonna embrace all that. Screw being marketable. I'm gonna be a message."
WWE NXT Star Possibly Moving to Main Roster Very Soon
Over the past month, we've seen several former NXT stars moving to Raw or SmackDown, including Johnny Gargano, Iyo Sky, Dakota Kai, and Dexter Lumis, and now we might be about to see an NXT 2.0 star make that jump as well. A new report by PWInsider states that there's been a lot of talk over the last week within WWE NXT circles that Solo Sikoa could be headed to the main roster in the very near future, possibly as soon as next month. Sikoa has been rumored for a call-up for a while now, though an injury seemed to derail those plans for a bit.
AEW Star Suspended Over Backstage Altercation (Update)
AEW handed Eddie Kingston a suspension several weeks ago after a physical altercation took place between himself and Sammy Guevara in Minneapolis earlier this month. The issue stemmed from comments Guevara made about Kingston's appearance during a promo, prompting "The Mad King" to confront him once Guevara returned backstage. Kingston's suspension has reportedly already ended and he is expected to be back on AEW programming next week.
WWE Reportedly Wants Another Former Champion Back in the Company
Since Paul Levesque took over as WWE's Head of Creative, a handful of former stars have made their way back to the company and have immediately been put in prominent roles on television. That list currently includes Dakota Kai, Karrion Kross, Scarlett, three-fourths of Hit Row, Dexter Lumis and Johnny Gargano, the last of whom popped up unannounced on this week's Monday Night Raw. But there's another recently-released star Levesque reportedly wants back in the fold in former NXT North American Champion Bronson Reed, currently competing on the independent scene as Jonah.
Jon Moxley Delivers His First Comments After Squashing CM Punk to Become Undisputed AEW World Champion
Jon Moxley squashed CM Punk in shocking fashion on this week's AEW Dynamite and became the Undisputed AEW World Champion after holding the interim championship for the past two months. The bout clocked in at just under three minutes as Punk seemed to reaggravate his surgically-repaired foot after hitting Moxley with a kick to the head. Moxley capitalized with a pair of Death Riders to score the victory.
AEW World Champion Injured, Interim Champion to Be Crowned at AEW All Out 2022
Thunder Rosa announced via a backstage interview during this week's AEW Dynamite that she has suffered an injury and will be unable to defend the AEW Women's World Championship at All Out on Sept. 4. She confirmed that an interim champion will be crowned at the show and that her initial opponent, Toni Storm, will face three other competitors at the pay-per-view. Those opponents were revealed to be Dr. Britt Baker, Jamie Hayter and Hikaru Shida.
WWE's Rey Mysterio and The Miz Appearing on Family Feud
A few of your favorite WWE Superstars are about to be on the hot seat as part of an upcoming episode of Celebrity Family Feud. WWE Superstars Rey Mysterio and The Miz will be facing off against each other on Sunday's episode of Celebrity Family Feud, though they won't be competing alone, as each one will be joined by their families in a battle for their respective charities (via ABC4 West Michigan). Team Mysterio will be playing for the Make-A-Wish Foundation of America, while Team Miz will be playing for the V Foundation's Connor's Cure Fund. The episode will air on Sunday, August 28th at 8 PM.
Jon Moxley Squashes CM Punk, Unifies the AEW World Championships
Jon Moxley became the unified AEW World Champion on this week's AEW Dynamite, beating CM Punk in a matter of minutes. Punk showed early on that he was favoring his surgically-repaired foot after nailing Moxley with a kick, which Mox used to his advantage as he hit back-to-back Paradigm Shifts. Moxley then celebrated with both championships in the crowd as Punk had to be helped to the back by the medical staff.
Major Issue Reportedly Not Addressed at AEW's Recent Talent Meeting
It's been a bumpy couple of weeks for All Elite Wrestling. Right as the company was beginning to recover from its plethora of talent injuries, reports circulated of various backstage feuds that were dividing the roster. First, CM Punk reportedly went off-script on a live episode of AEW Dynamite to air his issues with Hangman Page. Days after that, stories emerged about Thunder Rosa having real-life heat with both Britt Baker and Jamie Hayter. Just recently, Eddie Kingston and Sammy Guevara's tensions resulted in a quiet suspension for the former and a cancellation of their planned match at AEW All Out next month.
Wrestling Legend Says AEW is Getting "Exactly" Like How WCW Became
All Elite Wrestling finds itself in an unfamiliar position as the company approaches its signature show. While main event stars like Bryan Danielson, Kenny Omega, and Lineal AEW World Champion CM Punk have all recently been cleared for competition, fans can't help but feeling a lingering sense of tension backstage. A big reason for that is what went down on last Wednesday's edition of AEW Dynamite, when Punk went off script and called out Hangman Page for a rematch. Many reportedly felt this was unfair to Hangman, who is well-liked among the roster, because he was put in a no-win scenario: either remain in the locker room and not answer the challenge or go against the script and interrupted a segment he wasn't scheduled to be part of.
Big Update on WWE Moving Monday Night Raw to TV-14
Summer 2022 has been a historic season for professional wrestling. Vince McMahon officially retired from his corporate WWE positions, Paul "Triple H" Levesque was promoted to head of creative, and just last night Jon Moxley unified the AEW World Title in a shocking squash match against CM Punk. Before any of those stories unfolded, a report surfaced in mid-July that hinted at WWE taking its product in a more adult-oriented direction. On July 14th, Andrew Zarian of the Mat Men podcast reported that WWE would be shifting Monday Night Raw back to a TV-14 rating. While this was never confirmed outright, Friday Night SmackDown commentator Pat McAfee alluded to the rumored change in a recent promo.
AEW Will Reveal Exclusive Footage of CM Punk After Title Loss on Rampage
All Elite Wrestling shocked the world on this week's Dynamite, which featured the anticipated Undisputed AEW World Championship match between CM Punk and Jon Moxley. It was surprising enough that the match was taking place on Dynamite and not at the upcoming All Out pay-per-view, but then things shifted into another gear when Moxley completely squashed Punk and became the Undisputed AEW World Champion. Fans saw Punk being helped up the ramp and he briefly looked back at Moxley, but Tony Khan just announced that we'll get more exclusive footage of Punk after the match on this week's Rampage.
More Details on Thunder Rosa Getting Pulled From AEW All Out, Including a Rumor Killer
Thunder Rosa announced during a backstage promo on this week's AEW Dynamite that, due to an injury, she'd be unable to defend her AEW Women's World Championship against Toni Storm at the Sept. 4 All Out pay-per-view. It was quickly announced that an interim champion would be crowned at the pay-per-view via a four-way between Storm, Dr. Britt Baker, Jamie Hayter and Hikaru Shida. More information about the situation has since been reported, including news from Dave Meltzer via Wrestling Observer Radio that Rosa was booked to drop the title had her one-on-one match with Storm happened as planned.
Evil Uno Gives His Side of the CM Punk/Adam Page Backstage Drama
AEW's backstage drama regarding CM Punk and Adam "Hangman" Page has been a major talking point over the past week, which stems from accusations that Punk tried to force Colt Cabana out of the company. Cabana has not wrestled on AEW TV since last November and is now under the AEW umbrella as part of the Ring of Honor roster. Punk has not admitted to any of this, some wrestlers have spoken out in his defense and AEW President Tony Khan tried to write off his comments directed toward Hangman as part of an onscreen storyline.
