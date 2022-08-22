Read full article on original website
WSYX ABC6
Columbus Education Association to meet Sunday for vote on conceptual agreement with CCS
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus Education Association members will meet Sunday at Huntington Park to learn details of the comprehensive conceptual agreement reached with Columbus City Schools during an almost fourteen-hour bargaining session that ended early Thursday morning. “We are very excited to bring this conceptual agreement to our...
WSYX ABC6
Columbus City School students return to school Wednesday while teachers continue to strike
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Students at Columbus City Schools are starting the new year online Wednesday while teachers remain on the picket line for the third day. CCS students will attend classes virtually and the district continues to stress the importance of attendance. Every student must log on to...
WSYX ABC6
Livingston Elementary mom leaves job, stays home with kids during CCS strike
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Bianca Griffin's three children, Ka’Niyah, Ka’Nijah and Kendrick are three of the more than 45,000 other Columbus City School students who were not able to go back to school in person on Wednesday. Griffin said she's now forced to stay home with her...
WSYX ABC6
Boxing, therapy and a place to belong, group works to help Columbus kids
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Each punch and drill are moments for kids to connect and let off some steam. "We realize the need for kids, we want to try and change tomorrow, and get these kids self-productive and positive," Nia Winfield said. Winfield says at "Gloves Up" boxing gym...
WSYX ABC6
Columbus Metropolitan Library offering students free after-school snacks
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Metropolitan Library announced that it has once again partnered with Children's Hunger Alliance to provide free after-school snacks to students at 15 of its 23 branches. Barnett Branch: Monday-Friday: 3:30-4:30 p.m. & Saturday: 2:30-3 p.m. Driving Park Branch: Monday-Friday: 4:15-4:45 p.m. & Saturday:...
WSYX ABC6
Groveport Madison Schools approved purchase of new school buses
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Groveport Madison school board approved Wednesday night the purchase of five more school buses. The district said the buses will be used for special education student services. Last week, parents told ABC 6/FOX 28 their children's buses are either hour late or never come...
WSYX ABC6
CCS strike doesn't mean kids are unfed: 'Grab & Go' program fueling students
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — It's certainly not ideal. On the first day of School for Columbus City Schools, the students aren't going through typical lunch lines to eat. Instead, they're picking up 'Grab & Go' meals. Meals that provide both lunch and breakfast for the following morning. "It's important...
WSYX ABC6
Columbus City Schools leaders discuss absence policies during virtual webinar
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus City Schools held a virtual webinar for families on August 23 and discussed attendance, learning schedules, and available resources. Some parents did not attend the meeting, because they said they viewed attending the meeting as crossing the picket line. “We’re gonna stand by our...
WSYX ABC6
Teacher turned CEA spokeswoman, Regina Fuentes stays focused on future
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — She's been the voice of the Columbus Education Association throughout the school talks and strike. Fuentes said she grew up going to Columbus schools and has been teaching in the district all her career. Wednesday would’ve been the first day of her 24th year of...
WSYX ABC6
Families frustrated during strike with technology challenges for first day of school
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Some families who might traditionally be taking first-day student photos found themselves standing in line at school. Parents of kids new to the district said they waited for hours Wednesday to get a chrome book as promised from the district so their kids can take classes online during the strike. Some walked away empty-handed at East High School and other sites across the district.
WSYX ABC6
Parents of CCS students with learning disabilities worry about virtual school
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — As students learn virtually during the strike, parents are concerned about their kids who have learning disabilities. According to CCS Director of Communications Jacqueline Bryant, all students will receive their legally mandated SDI (specially designed instruction)/special education service minutes during the strike. She said intervention specialists and related service providers who work during the strike will work with students virtually. Once students and staff return to in-person learning, there will be opportunities to make up any remaining minutes of SDI after school, on Saturdays, and during the summer.
WSYX ABC6
CCS parents and preachers hope students will be back in classroom Monday following strike
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Board of Education will convene in a special meeting Friday evening on the tentative contract agreement hammered out early Thursday. The negotiations that were ordered by a mediator lasted 14 hours. The Columbus Education Association said Thursday the comprehensive conceptual agreement tentatively ends the...
WSYX ABC6
'It was so many emotions,' CCS parents describe a week of waiting for strike updates
"It was a pure relief," CCS Parent Shannon Wingard said. "I stayed up until they announced something because of the anxiety." Wingard is a mom to three kids, two of them will be going into fourth and first grade at Winterset Elementary. "They were angry that they couldn’t go to...
WSYX ABC6
Columbus City School board to hold special meeting Friday
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus City Schools Board of Education will hold a special meeting on Friday, Aug, 26. The district said the board will meet at 5:30 p.m. and will immediately "recess into Executive Session, per ORC Section 121.22 (G)(4) to prepare for, conduct, or review negotiations or bargaining sessions with public employees concerning their compensation or other terms and conditions of their employment."
WSYX ABC6
She Serves: 21-year-old serving as Black Hawk crew chief 15 years after coming to US
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — From the ground to the air, Sgt. Tyler He has chosen a life of service after coming to the United States only 15 years ago. “I’m an immigrant, so I came here when I was 6 years old,” Sgt. He said. A 911...
WSYX ABC6
Many CCS parents say their students will not be logging on for remote learning
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus City School students are set to begin the new school year remotely Wednesday as teachers strike. Some CCS parents said they don't plan on logging their students in for virtual learning. They said they intend to have their kids marked absent on the first...
WSYX ABC6
Joint patrols part of OSU/CPD crime fighting strategy in University District
Columbus, Ohio (WSYX) — Classes started this week for students at The Ohio State University. This weekend OSU and Columbus Police will be teaming up to patrol the campus area. The University District Safety Task Force asked for beefed up joint patrols as part of the strategy to reduce crime in the area.
WSYX ABC6
President Dr. Kristina Johnson talks debt-free education for Ohio State students
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — It’s only been two years since Dr. Kristina Johnson took over as President of The Ohio State University. But what a two years it’s been – with social unrest and the COVID-19 pandemic dominating the landscape. This is the first school year...
WSYX ABC6
Columbus firefighters to install free smoke alarms in Whitehall
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus Firefighters will be in Whitehall Saturday installing smoke alarms in homes. Free smoke alarms will be provided by the American Red Cross. Firefighters will be staged at Saint Agnes Catholic Church, located at 2364 West Mount Street at 10 a.m. Over 200 houses will...
WSYX ABC6
What to do this weekend in Central Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — It's the weekend! Central Ohio has several fun activities available for you and your family to take part in. Check out the list of fun happening in the area from Friday, August 26 until Sunday, August 28. August 26. Fourth Friday Festivals at City Hall...
