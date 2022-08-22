ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
thecomeback.com

LIV Golf may have accidentally revealed new golfers

For the past several months, LIV Golf has been attempting to lure golf’s biggest stars away from the PGA Tour and into the new Saudi-backed golf league with massive guaranteed paychecks. And ahead of the 2022 LIV Golf Invitational in Boston, it looks like LIV may have accidentally revealed the next crop of defections.
Yardbarker

Did Rory McIlroy warn Cameron Smith about leaving the PGA Tour?

The speculation surrounding PGA Tour pro Cam Smith and his reported plan to defect to the LIV Golf series has gained a lot of traction over the last month or so. But apparently, Rory McIlroy knew long before the public did that the Aussie was contemplating joining the Saudi Arabia-funded breakaway league.
GolfWRX

McIlroy takes aim at Mickelson’s conduct while Greg Norman trolls in the wake of PGA Tour changes

On Wednesday, Jay Monahan announced several enhancements to the PGA Tour and its schedule in a press conference ahead of the Tour Championship. The new changes include additional “elevated events” for 2023, with top players (defined as players who finish in the top 20 under the current Player Impact Program and players who finish in the top 20 under the revised PIP criteria) set to participate in at least 20 PGA Tour events (up from 15, previously).
Golf Digest

Rory McIlroy, Cam Smith make the most of what could have been an awkward pairing at East Lake

ATLANTA — Two days after Cameron Smith won the 150th Open Championship at St. Andrews, he fielded a call from Rory McIlroy. The Northern Irishman, who finished third behind Smith at the Old Course, had watched him being quizzed by a reporter in his victorious press conference about whether the Australian would join LIV Golf at the end of the PGA Tour season.
The Spun

Jeff Gordon Returning To Racing: NASCAR World Reacts

After taking a hiatus from the sport of racing for a while, Jeff Gordon is coming out of retirement for a special event. Gordon will briefly step out of retirement to race in the IMSA-sanctioned Porsche Carrera Cup North America Presented by the Cayman Islands at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, according to an announcement from IMSA. Gordon said he's looking forward to the event.
Golf Digest

Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy announce new team golf league in partnership with PGA Tour

A new team element is coming to the PGA Tour—it just won't take place on an actual golf course. Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy's TMRW Sports announced on Wednesday the creation of TGL, a tech-infused team golf league in partnership with the PGA Tour. According to a press release, the league will feature primetime matches from a custom-built venue beginning in January 2024.
Golf.com

2022 Tour Championship tee times: Round 1 pairings for Thursday

The 2022 Tour Championship kicks off Thursday, August 25, at East Lake in Atlanta, Ga.. You can find full Round 1 tee times for the tournament at the bottom of this post. Ever since March, when he captured his third of four wins on the season at the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play, Scottie Scheffler has ruled the men’s pro golf world as No. 1 in the Official World Golf Ranking. So it’s only appropriate that he leads the FedEx Cup standings heading into the finale at the Tour Championship.
