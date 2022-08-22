Read full article on original website
kwit.org
The Exchange 08.24.22: Sioux City School Board chooses new member Friday; Attorney Bob Tiefenthaler to join Iowa District Court 3b; Doing right by U.S. veterans
This week on The Exchange we talk about education, the needs of veterans and more. Today on the program we hear from seven applicants who want to fill in the remainder of the tenure school board member Dr. Juline Albert of Western Iowa tech who resigned a few weeks ago,
kiwaradio.com
Rock Rapids Man Inducted into Iowa 4-H Hall of Fame
Des Moines, Iowa — A Rock Rapids man has been honored for his contributions to 4H in Lyon County and the State of Iowa. According to Iowa State University Extension and Outreach Lyon County Youth Coordinator Jill Postma, Alvin Smidstra of Rock Rapids was inducted into the 2022 Iowa 4-H Hall of Fame during a ceremony at the 4-H Exhibits Building at the Iowa State Fair recently. Ninety-eight Iowa counties participated this year and selected 133 inductees for their outstanding service and dedication to 4-H. Inductees or their surviving family members were presented a certificate by the Iowa 4 H Foundation President, Julie McGonegle and State 4-H Program Leader, Debbie Nistler, as they were introduced on stage.
nwestiowa.com
First day at West Sioux features 10 new teachers
HAWARDEN—Tuesday was the first day of school for West Sioux School District families, and this year there will be many new faces throughout the school district. Joining the staff for the 2022-23 school year are 10 teachers. Here’s a closer look:. Kaylea Hansmann. Age: 22. Resides in: Rural...
Sioux City, August 25 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Sioux City East High School football team will have a game with Bishop Heelan Catholic High School on August 25, 2022, 16:00:00. Sioux City East High SchoolBishop Heelan Catholic High School.
kiwaradio.com
Top Iowa Democrats Say Spirit Lake Schools’ Gun Plan Is Devastating
Spirit Lake, Iowa — The Iowa Democratic Party’s chairman says Republicans at the statehouse have put Iowa gun laws on a downward spiral — leading to the plan to have 10 Spirit Lake School staff carry guns on school grounds. Spirit Lake officials announced this week that...
KCRG.com
Remsen, Iowa resident is the lucky winner of $10,000
LE MARS, Iowa (KTIV) - A lucky winner of TCC’s “Get 10 Give 10″ sweepstakes was awarded a giant check for $10,000 Thursday night. TCC chooses one out of its 1,200 stores at random for the giveaway every quarter. The TCC Verizon store in Le Mars had...
Audit of Emmetsburg school district allegedly finds $16K in improperly used funds
Thousands of dollars in district funds used by the Emmetsburg football coach were investigated due to improper use after the state conducted an audit of their accounts.
kiwaradio.com
Sioux County Welcomes Two New Deputies, Gets Ready For Further Changes
Orange City, Iowa — Two new faces are patrolling the roads and keeping the peace — serving and protecting — in Sioux County. According to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office, two deputies have joined their ranks. They are Deputy Sheriff Alex Bakker and Deputy Sheriff Agustin Martinez. They tell us that both deputies began their careers and honorably served as officers of the Sioux Center Police Department.
kiwaradio.com
Extension Agronomist Joel De Jong Retiring At End Of August
Le Mars, Iowa — A man you hear often here on KIWA, you may not hear much anymore. When it comes to crops — one of our frequent topics on KIWA news — we have often visited with Iowa State University Extension and Outreach Field Agronomist Joel De Jong. But in a few days, De Jong will be cleaning out his desk and moving into the ranks of the retired.
kicdam.com
Spirit Lake School District to be One of the First to in Northwest Iowa to Have Armed Staff
Spirit Lake, IA (KICD) — The Spirit Lake School Board held a special meeting on Monday to share plans to increase security on school grounds and possibly school events. The plan was to have up to 10 anonymous individuals on school grounds who would conceal-carry a firearm in case of an incident. Superintendent Dr. David Smith stressed that these individuals would NOT include teachers, as he wanted to keep guns out of the classroom.
You Know Okoboji, Iowa. How About Okobojo, South Dakota?
Okoboji, Iowa is one of the favorite vacation destinations in the Upper Midwest. Millions have visited there over the year, boating, camping, swimming, and relaxing. A great place to take your family or friends. Okobojo, South Dakota? Well, not so much. But there was a day when people (OK, not...
Purchase of Sioux City Hard Rock nears end with Iowa approval
Officials have announced that the purchase acquisition of Sioux City Hard Rock has cleared another hurdle.
nwestiowa.com
Sioux Center teen jailed for cannabidiol
ORANGE CITY—A 19-year-old Sioux Center resident was arrested about 11:50 p.m. Monday, Aug. 22, in Orange City on second-offense possession of a controlled substance — cannabidiol and possession of drug paraphernalia. The arrest of Corbin Joseph Van Briesen stemmed from the stop of a 2012 Ford Mustang at...
kicdam.com
State Democrats Speak Out Against Spirit Lake Plan To Arm Staff
Des Moines, IA (Radio Iowa)– State Democrats are speaking out against a recently announced plan for a local school district to arm select staff members to prepare for a possible emergency involving a weapon. Party Chairman Ross Wilburn says Republicans at the statehouse have put Iowa gun laws on...
kiwaradio.com
Lois Sixta
Lois Sixta age, 80 of Ocheyedan, Iowa died Thursday, August 25, 2022, at the Osceola Community Hospital in Sibley. Her funeral service will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, August 29, 2022, at the Zion Lutheran Church, rural Ocheyedan, IA, with Rev. Richard Milbrandt officiating. Burial will follow in the Ocheyedan Township Cemetery of Ocheyedan, IA.
Sioux City Journal
Sioux City School District sees first day of classes, first day of mobile phone policy
SIOUX CITY — The first day of school for students and teachers can be confusing with new classes, new students and new policies. This year, students at the Sioux City Community School District are learning a new no-phone policy. Interim superintendent Rod Earleywine took most of Monday morning to...
nwestiowa.com
Two injured in accident near Rock Valley
ROCK VALLEY—Two people were injured in a two-vehicle accident about 2:10 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 23, on Elmwood Ave, two miles south of Rock Valley. Forty-six-year-old Jamie Lechelle Metcalfe of Canistota, SD, was driving south when her 2007 Kia Spectra struck the rear of a 2010 Ford Edge driven by 68-year-old Joan D. Vande Kamp of Sioux Center when she slowed for crews working on electrical utilities, according to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office.
KELOLAND TV
All Day Cafe closed due to staff shortage
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A popular breakfast spot in Sioux Falls is closing its doors until it hires more staff. In a Facebook post, All Day Cafe said “Being short staffed is the new pandemic.” The business says it is urgently hiring cooks. All Day Cafe...
5th Down: South Dakota State | Journal one
BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) – You know the names and know their game… and now you will learn a bit more about who these young men are as people. Introducing 5th Down, where each week five members of the Jackrabbit program will be asked to answer five questions. Garret Greenfield | Senior offensive lineman | Rock […]
kscj.com
SIOUX CITY AWARDED $7 MILLION TRAIL GRANT
THE IOWA ECONOMIC DEVELOP-MENT AUTHORITY HAS AWARDED SEVEN MILLION DOLLARS TO THE CITIES OF SIOUX CITY, SERGEANT BLUFF AND LE MARS FOR THE DEVELOPMENT OF THE SIOUXLAND REGIONAL TRAIL SYSTEM. SIOUX CITY’S PARKS AND RECREATION DEPARTMENT APPLIED FOR THE RECREATION GRANT AND DIRECTOR MATT SALVATORE SAYS THE AWARD SETS A...
