northcentralnews.net
Council approves EV Roadmap
August 2022 — In a 9–0 vote June 15, the Phoenix City Council approved the Transportation Electrification Action Plan (TEAP), more commonly referred to as the “EV Roadmap.” It charts an aggressive path toward 280,000 electric vehicles on Phoenix streets by 2030. The Roadmap informs on...
stljewishlight.org
Federal investigation finds Arizona school district failed to respond to antisemitic harassment against a Jewish student
(JTA) — The U.S. Department of Education’s Office of Civil Rights found that an Arizona school district did not respond appropriately to repeated instances of antisemitic harassment targeted at a student, in violation of Title VI of the Civil Rights Act. The student, who was enrolled at Altadeña...
Sol Y Luna Apartments could be shut down for major code violations
School is back in session at the University of Arizona, but students living on campus at the Sol Y Luna Apartments have more than their grades to worry about.
Principal placed on leave after 4th grader brings gun to Queen Creek school
The principal at Legacy Traditional School's Queen Creek campus has been placed on leave after a 4th grader brought a gun to school Thursday
SignalsAZ
State Route 24 to Bring Traffic Relief to Southeast Mesa
Motorists have a new way to get around southeast Mesa with the opening of ADOT’s project State Route 24 (SR 24), a new four-lane divided roadway between Ellsworth Road in Mesa and Ironwood Drive in Pinal County. The $77 million project funded through Proposition 400 opened today, bringing traffic connectivity to the rapidly growing area of the East Valley.
Courthouse News Service
Arizona sheriff likely in contempt for internal investigation backlog
PHOENIX (CN) — A federal judge said Tuesday he is likely to find the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office in contempt for understaffing positions responsible for investigating possible internal misconduct amongst its officers. The inquiry into the office stems from a 2007 class action against the agency and then-Sheriff Joe...
azbex.com
$1B Mixed-use Planned for Scottsdale CrackerJax Site
A $1B mixed-use development is planned in Scottsdale Airpark on the site of the former CrackerJax amusement park. Plans from owner George Kurtz and his Cracker Jax Land Company LLC include a 223-room hotel, 100KSF of retail, 1,236 residential units, 40KSF of “flex space” and a two-acre park on the 32.3-acre site. A total of 13 buildings are planned.
SRP customers could see potential price increase in electric bill
PHOENIX — Salt River Project customers could be paying more for their electric bills as the company looks to cover the rising costs of natural gas. While customers like Stevie Jones and Charlie Griefer aren't thrilled about the idea of a bigger bill because everything is already too expensive they understand hikes happen.
12news.com
4 questions about Arizona TV debate for governor as Hobbs seeks changes in format
PHOENIX — Democrat Katie Hobbs' campaign has made it known she wants changes in the format for what might be Arizona's only televised gubernatorial debate. Her Republican opponent, Kari Lake, is taunting Hobbs in a Twitter video: "To make things even easier for you, I'll allow you to choose the moderator. Hell, I'll even let you write the questions."
northcentralnews.net
Phoenix-area freeway restrictions this weekend, Aug. 26–29
August 2022 — The Weekend Travel Advisory from Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) includes closures of north- and southbound State Route 51 off-ramps at Northern Avenue, among others. Here are the weekend closures or restrictions along Phoenix-area freeways for Aug. 26–29: North- and southbound State Route 51 off-ramps...
ABC 15 News
NOW HIRING : 8 Valley companies ready to hire YOU! (08/28)
Let's get to work! Here are 8 Valley companies hiring NOW!. For more jobs resources, visit our Virtual Job Fair at abc15.com/JobFair. 1. Source restaurant located at 3150 E. Ray Rd. at the Epicenter at Agritopia in Gilbert is now hiring! The new establishment, opening soon, is the brainchild of Restaurateur Akshat Sethi and Chef Claudio Urciuoli and features organic ingredients, fresh-baked bread and a welcoming environment with ambiance created through excellent music. Source is looking to add multiple energetic, hardworking, sincere and customer service-oriented people to its team. Available positions including both front of house and back of house opportunities such as bartender, server, host/hostess, cook, food/line prep and dishwasher. To learn more about Source and to apply online, click here.
Arizona Is Home To One Of The 'Smiliest' Cities In The US
It's all smiles for this Texas city.
West Valley View
Markets in Valley cities, towns cooling differently
The Valley housing market’s cool-down is occurring at different rates in different cities and towns, according to a leading analyst. The Cromford Report earlier this month said that Queen Creek, Buckeye and Maricopa have become the most attractive areas for homebuyers to score a big deal while Phoenix is among the cities where buyers will have to wait a month before they can try to barter their way to a better deal.
Ahwatukee Foothills News
Pool ownership comes with liabilities
While pool ownership has a lot of perks, there are serious risks and potential liabilities a pool owner can face should an accident happen. According to Lendingtree.com, Phoenix ranks #1 in the country for share of homes with pools, with 32.7%. As a homeowner, most of us don’t think twice...
KTAR.com
Queen Creek breaks ground on new 85-acre Frontier Family Park
PHOENIX — Construction on a new 85-acre community park in Queen Creek is underway after the town broke ground on Tuesday. Frontier Family Park is scheduled to open to the public by the end of 2023 with a recreation and aquatic center slated to open in 2024, according to a press release.
fox10phoenix.com
Dixon Butts? Candidate endorsed by 'your mother'? Joke Arizona political signs catching people's attention
PHOENIX - As the 2022 general election nears, political signs have popped up on most major intersections across the Phoenix area, but a new trend is emerging, where regular people are posting their own political signs, as practical jokes. How did it begin?. A man named Tyler Watson kicked things...
East Valley Tribune
Mesa market ‘modernizes’ by staying old-fashioned
Now 85, Terry McCuin was retired, living his best life at a lake house in Montana, pretty much minding his own business. But when his 62-year old son T.J. called him with a business proposition, Terry was back in the fold. And it really didn’t take much arm-twisting. “We...
He threatened 'war' with Mark Brnovich's office. Now he's been convicted of cyberstalking
PHOENIX — A so-called "First Amendment Auditor" who built a following on YouTube by provoking government workers throughout Arizona has been sentenced to five years of probation for unleashing a harassment campaign against the Arizona Attorney General's Office. Chauncey Hollingberry, 35, pleaded guilty recently to one count of cyberstalking...
Live updates: Storm, dust, flood warnings issued for areas west, southwest of the Valley
ARIZONA, USA — Strong storms impacted areas across the state on Tuesday, bringing the heaviest rain to north Scottsdale and the Superstitions near Apache Junction. Expect fluctuating storm chances the rest of the workweek and weekend. RADAR: Track the current conditions in your neighborhood. >> Download the 12News app...
azbigmedia.com
Verrado Marketplace: Here’s what site plan shows is coming
In addition to plenty of retail options, the proposed Verrado Marketplace will feature movie theaters, a gym and a grocery store, according to site plans for the proposed retail center. DMB Associates, the Master Developer of the Verrado master planned community, announced in earlier this year that it is partnering...
