ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Everyone made the same joke about Patrick Beverley heading to the Lakers

Twitter is having some fun with the news that Patrick Beverley is heading to the Los Angeles Lakers in a trade. Reports emerged Wednesday night that the Lakers have agreed to acquire the 34-year-old Beverley for two younger players. This is the second time that Beverley has been traded this offseason and the fourth time over the last two summers.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Patrick Beverley posts tweet in support of Russell Westbrook

After almost 10 years of WWE-caliber entertainment, it may be time to officially pronounce the Russell Westbrook-Patrick Beverley beef dead. The ex-All-Defensive First-Teamer Beverley was officially acquired in a trade by the Los Angeles Lakers this week, making Westbrook his new teammate. In the wake of the news, Beverley seemed to extend an olive branch of sorts to his longtime nemesis Westbrook.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jalen Brunson
Yardbarker

Patrick Beverley's Response To Lakers Trade Is Priceless

10-year veteran point guard Patrick Beverley, currently with the Jazz, is reportedly being routed to the Los Angeles Lakers thanks to a trade headlined by swingman Talen Horton-Tucker. Forward Stanley Johnson looks to have been thrown into the deal for salary-matching purposes. Upon seeing news of the swap this morning,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Three NBA teams open to Russell Westbrook trade with Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers have made it no secret that they are looking to trade away Russell Westbrook. He is a poor fit on the presently-constructed roster and seems to be rubbing everyone within the organization the wrong way. It’s also becoming abundantly clear that Westbrook feels like he is...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Schedule#Nba On Tnt#Cavaliers#Grizzlies Fri#Bucks Sun#Hawks Fri#Celtics Mon#Timberwolves Wed 11 9#Nets Fri#Nuggets Fri#Warriors Sun#Suns Mon#Thunder Fri#Trail Blazers Sun#Western Conference#The Denver Nuggets#Mavericks Sun#Hornets Sun#Bulls Fri
Yardbarker

Lakers Fans Are Confused After The Latest Trade

The Los Angeles Lakers are making an offseason move and it’s leaving more than a few fans upset. Followers of the Lakers have grown used to disappointment but they were shaking their heads again when they heard that Patrick Beverley had been traded to the team. They weren’t upset...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Video: Philadelphia 76ers guard James Harden's 33rd birthday party got very wild

James Harden has a reputation as a bit of a party animal, and the Philadelphia 76ers guard certainly seemed to be living up to that in video that emerged Friday. Harden celebrated his 33rd birthday on Friday, and had a party to commemorate the occasion on a yacht. Video from the party showed Harden casually tossing his birthday cake overboard without eating any of it.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NBA Teams
Cleveland Cavaliers
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NBA Teams
Toronto Raptors
NBA Teams
New York Knicks
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Memphis Grizzlies
NBA Teams
Minnesota Timberwolves
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
NBA Teams
Denver Nuggets
NBA Teams
Detroit Pistons
Yardbarker

LeBron James Breaks His Silence And Protects Russell Westbrook With Strong Message On Twitter: "Can't Wait For Him To Go Off This Season!"

Despite how disastrous Russell Westbrook's first season in Los Angeles was, LeBron James isn't willing to sell him out on social media. This week, the Lakers superstar seized an opportunity to show some solidarity with Russ amid all the ongoing trade rumors. In response to a Tweet by his longtime friend CuffsTheLegend, James expressed excitement at the thought of Westbrook proving all the doubters wrong this season.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Jayson Tatum Recounts The Lowest Point Of Last Season For Him: "We Were Up 25 In New York And RJ Barrett Hit A Three Over Me To Win The Game."

While there was undoubtedly a lot of disappointment for the way things ended, 2021-22 definitely was a great season for the Boston Celtics. For a long time, their detractors had said that the team, as constructed, didn't have what it takes to be successful in the playoffs and they proved all of them wrong by making it all the way to the Finals.
BOSTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy