NBA Rumors: Lakers Could Have Landed Patrick Beverley, Jordan Clarkson, Bojan Bogdanovic, And Malik Beasley In 3-Team With Knicks And Jazz
The Los Angeles Lakers added Patrick Beverley to their team yesterday after trading away two of their young players in Talen Horton-Tucker and Stanley Johnson. Given that the Lake show had missed some quality perimeter defense all season long, this trade certainly makes a lot of sense. While the Beverley...
Everyone made the same joke about Patrick Beverley heading to the Lakers
Twitter is having some fun with the news that Patrick Beverley is heading to the Los Angeles Lakers in a trade. Reports emerged Wednesday night that the Lakers have agreed to acquire the 34-year-old Beverley for two younger players. This is the second time that Beverley has been traded this offseason and the fourth time over the last two summers.
Kendrick Perkins: "Patrick Beverley And Russell Westbrook Actually Could Be The Most Dangerous Defensive Backcourt In The NBA."
NBA analyst Kendrick Perkins has been highly critical of Russell Westbrook in the past. Thanks to Russ' tendencies to turn the ball over and miss a ton of shots, Perk has joined much of the community in labeling him as a liability for the Lakers. Yet, Big Perk is also...
Patrick Beverley posts tweet in support of Russell Westbrook
After almost 10 years of WWE-caliber entertainment, it may be time to officially pronounce the Russell Westbrook-Patrick Beverley beef dead. The ex-All-Defensive First-Teamer Beverley was officially acquired in a trade by the Los Angeles Lakers this week, making Westbrook his new teammate. In the wake of the news, Beverley seemed to extend an olive branch of sorts to his longtime nemesis Westbrook.
Patrick Beverley's Response To Lakers Trade Is Priceless
10-year veteran point guard Patrick Beverley, currently with the Jazz, is reportedly being routed to the Los Angeles Lakers thanks to a trade headlined by swingman Talen Horton-Tucker. Forward Stanley Johnson looks to have been thrown into the deal for salary-matching purposes. Upon seeing news of the swap this morning,...
Three NBA teams open to Russell Westbrook trade with Lakers
The Los Angeles Lakers have made it no secret that they are looking to trade away Russell Westbrook. He is a poor fit on the presently-constructed roster and seems to be rubbing everyone within the organization the wrong way. It’s also becoming abundantly clear that Westbrook feels like he is...
NBA Reacts To The Los Angeles Lakers Squad For The 2022-23 Season: "We Gonna Sit Here And Act Like This Is A Good Team?"
The 2022-23 NBA season is very important for the Los Angeles Lakers. After winning the NBA championship in 2020, the iconic franchise fell off big time. They have had back-to-back unsuccessful seasons. In one season, they were eliminated in the first round of the playoffs, and in their most recent...
Antoine Walker Had A Legendary Response When Asked Why He Shoots So Many Threes: "Because There Are No 4's"
The 3-point shot became the most valuable shot in all of basketball in the modern era and has widened the generation gap between today's basketball and the kind we saw in the '90s and '2000s. While now we are okay with shooters taking risky 3's in-game situations, shots like that...
Lakers Fans Want Their Team To Trade Russell Westbrook For Myles Turner And Buddy Hield: "Finally We Would Have The Powerful Starting Lineup"
For several weeks, the entire NBA community believed that the Los Angeles Lakers would somehow pull off a miracle and complete a trade for Kyrie Irving by sending Russell Westbrook to the Brooklyn Nets. In the end, it turned out to be a pipe dream for the Lakers and their...
Lakers Fans Are Confused After The Latest Trade
The Los Angeles Lakers are making an offseason move and it’s leaving more than a few fans upset. Followers of the Lakers have grown used to disappointment but they were shaking their heads again when they heard that Patrick Beverley had been traded to the team. They weren’t upset...
Video: Philadelphia 76ers guard James Harden's 33rd birthday party got very wild
James Harden has a reputation as a bit of a party animal, and the Philadelphia 76ers guard certainly seemed to be living up to that in video that emerged Friday. Harden celebrated his 33rd birthday on Friday, and had a party to commemorate the occasion on a yacht. Video from the party showed Harden casually tossing his birthday cake overboard without eating any of it.
Knicks Insider Says It Is Rumored Team Is Interested In OG Anunoby: "The Knicks Have Enough To Get A Deal Done..."
OG Anunoby is one of the elite 3 and D forwards in the NBA. He is a multi-positional defender that can also provide supplementary offensively. He averaged 17.1 PPG, 5.5 RPG, and 2.6 APG for the Toronto Raptors during the 2021-22 season. Recently, it was reported by Fred Katz of...
LeBron James Breaks His Silence And Protects Russell Westbrook With Strong Message On Twitter: "Can't Wait For Him To Go Off This Season!"
Despite how disastrous Russell Westbrook's first season in Los Angeles was, LeBron James isn't willing to sell him out on social media. This week, the Lakers superstar seized an opportunity to show some solidarity with Russ amid all the ongoing trade rumors. In response to a Tweet by his longtime friend CuffsTheLegend, James expressed excitement at the thought of Westbrook proving all the doubters wrong this season.
Jayson Tatum Recounts The Lowest Point Of Last Season For Him: "We Were Up 25 In New York And RJ Barrett Hit A Three Over Me To Win The Game."
While there was undoubtedly a lot of disappointment for the way things ended, 2021-22 definitely was a great season for the Boston Celtics. For a long time, their detractors had said that the team, as constructed, didn't have what it takes to be successful in the playoffs and they proved all of them wrong by making it all the way to the Finals.
Stephen A. Smith Believes The Lakers Will End Up Trading Russell Westbrook: "I Don't See This Combination Working For The Lakers."
Despite the best efforts of Rob Pelinka, Russell Westbrook remains a Laker with just a few weeks to go before training camp. While it's not the outcome Lakers fans were hoping for, some remain optimistic about Westbrook's upcoming season and still think there's a chance things could work out. ESPN's...
Anonymous NBA GM Revealed Why Kevin Durant's Trade Request Failed: "After The Rudy Gobert Trade, They Would’ve Had To Get More For Durant..."
A star of Kevin Durant's caliber is very rarely up for grabs in the NBA. So when the Nets swingman put in his trade request to team owner Joe Tsai, it took the basketball world by storm. At first, everyone was preparing for the Nets to receive a flurry of...
LeBron James Reveals Experience Of Playing Pickup Basketball With Michael Jordan In 2001: "If You Pinched Me, I Would Hope I Don't Wake Up."
LeBron James and Michael Jordan are always going to be names that are connected through the annals of basketball. MJ retired from the league the season before LeBron was drafted, so we never got to see the two players play against each other on an NBA court. There also isn't any footage of the pair playing against each other.
Medical expert suggests Chet Holmgren won’t be 100% until next winter and will have a ‘high risk’ of re-injury
Oklahoma City Thunder fans took a major hit to their 2022-2023 hopes with the Chet Holmgren injury news this week. But a new diagnosis on his Lisfranc injury suggests it could be a problem for Holmgren and the Thunder that last well last well past next winter. The Thunder had...
