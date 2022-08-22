Read full article on original website
MedicalXpress
Hydrogen peroxide: A healing agent for nerve regeneration
Widely used for modern biomedical research, zebrafish share more than 70 percent of the human genome and possess the impressive power of regeneration. Dr. Sandra Rieger's research on appendage regeneration and nerve damage at the University of Miami has utilized zebrafish for years. Now, in a recent study published in...
Simple new method found that destroys ‘forever chemicals’
Scientists have developed a new process that causes two major classes of harmful “forever chemicals” to break down, leaving behind only benign end products.Researchers, including those from Northwestern University in the US, said the “simple” new technique could be a “powerful solution” for disposing of these chemicals linked to dangerous health effects in humans, livestock and the environment.Current methods aimed at destroying these chemicals involve high temperatures and pressures, scientists said.In the new technique, described in the journal Science on Thursday, researchers captialised on the “Achilles’ heel” of these chemicals to develop a solution potentially more practical for widespread...
Scientists say they have found low-cost way to destroy cancer-causing 'forever chemicals'
Scientists say they have found a way to eliminate, for the first time, cancer causing "forever chemicals" in everyday items like food packaging, non-stick frying pans, and women's makeup.
scitechdaily.com
High Fish Consumption Has Been Linked to a Greater Likelihood of Developing Cancer
A study finds that high fish consumption is associated with an increased risk of melanoma. According to a large study of US adults published in the journal Cancer Causes & Control, eating more fish—including tuna and non-fried fish—seems to be linked to a higher risk of malignant melanoma.
Scientists find potential ‘cure’ for baldness
A single chemical could be responsible for whether people go bald or not, a new study has found.In the UK, approximately two thirds of men will face male pattern baldness. The study says the discovery of the chemical could “not only treat baldness, but ultimately speed wound healing”.Researchers at the University of California, Riverside, found that a sole chemical is responsible for hair follicles dividing and dying.In the study published in the Biophysical Journal, study co-author Qixuan Wang said: “In science fiction when characters heal quickly from injuries, the idea is that stem cells allowed it.“In real life, our...
Warning issued over 'tomato flu' with dozens of children already infected
Scientists have warned that we may be in for another major virus fight with the ‘tomato flu’ showing signs of significant spreading. We’re still battling Covid-19 as monkey-pox gains a foothold; so may as well throw another virus into the mix. The tomato flu, which was fittingly...
Freethink
A cheap nasal spray cuts COVID-19 risk by 62%
A low-cost, easy-to-use nasal spray co-developed by University of Oxford researchers reduced the risk of COVID-19 infection by 62% in a clinical trial. “[The spray] presents a significant breakthrough in preventing people developing COVID-19,” said researcher Rakesh Uppal, director of Barts Life Sciences. The nasal spray: The spray, called...
The longest-living animals on Earth
The animal kingdom boasts some incredibly long lifespans that far exceed the average human's. While humans may have an "absolute limit" of 150 years (opens in new tab), this is just a blink of an eye compared with the centuries and millennia that some animals live through; and some animals can even stop or reverse the aging process altogether.
scitechdaily.com
A Scarier Predator: Great White Sharks Have Been Fearfully Avoiding Their Normal Gathering Place
The new research adds to our knowledge of how Great Whites employ their “flight” instincts to evade predators over long periods of time and in groups. Large numbers of Great White Sharks have been driven away from their normal gathering place by a pair of Orca (Killer Whales) who have been terrorizing and slaughtering the sharks off the coast of South Africa since 2017.
4 Anti-Inflammatory Foods You Should Eat For Sagging Skin On The Arms, According To A Dermatologist
This post has been updated since it was originally published on December 11, 2017. We tend to overlook the positive impact that food can have on our body. When the effects of aging begin to appear on our face, skin and body, we automatically lean toward beauty products—or a plastic surgeon, if your wallet allows that! But what if we told you that you can slow and even reverse aging symptoms, like sagging skin on the arms, just by eating nutrient-rich foods? Here are 4 of the best anti-inflammatory foods that you should eat for sagging skin, according to a dermatologist.
The Weather Channel
Fascinating Find: Scientists Discover Armoured, Cat-Sized Dinosaur That Walked on Two Legs!
If you are a palaeontology enthusiast or 'the dinosaur guy' as Ross's friends in F.R.I.E.N.D.S would call him, you are likely to be well acquainted with Stegosaurus — the giant dinosaur with vertical armour plates along its back and a long spiny tail. Extending the Stegosaurus’ family tree, researchers...
MedicalXpress
Two heart medications tied to greater heart attack risk during very hot weather
For people with coronary heart disease, beta blockers can improve survival and quality of life, while aspirin and other anti-platelet medications can reduce the risk of a heart attack. But those protections could backfire during hot-weather events, a time when heart attacks are more likely. A new study has found...
survivornet.com
Man, 71, Is Told His 18-Pound Tumor Is Inoperable, Then Has It Successfully Removed By Star Surgeon After Crucial Second Opinion
Ian Holden, 71, is clear of cancer after doctors discovered an 18-pound tumor deep in his abdomen and told him they were unable to remove it. Then he got a crucial second opinion. The survivor’s diagnosis was retroperitoneal sarcoma, a rare tumor that develops in the body’s muscle, fat, and...
A potentially deadly bacteria has been found in US soil and water for the first time. These are the symptoms of an infection the CDC has said to look out for.
Melioidosis — a rare, serious disease caused by burkholderia pseudomallei bacteria — is now considered endemic in some Gulf Coast regions of Mississippi.
archyworldys.com
Here is which cheese that does not raise cholesterol and strengthens bones
There are about 2 thousand types of cheese, of which 400 are Italian, and all are obtained with the same cheese-making process. The cheeses are divided into various categories based on 3 specific criteria: water content, technology and temperature of the curd and aging. In supermarkets nowadays, in any season,...
Scientists warn these US states will soon have heat indices above 125 degrees
Ongoing climate change issues and increases in global temperatures will lead to the emergence of an “extreme heat belt” by 2053, a study says. The study was carried out by First Street Foundation. In it, the group looked at the ongoing rise of hazardous heat and proposed that heat levels could rise significantly in the coming three decades. And that new heat belt could affect upwards of 107 million Americans.
Scientists May Have Found a Key Shift Between The Brains of Humans And Neanderthals
Scientists experimenting on mice have found evidence that key parts of the modern human brain take more time to develop than those of our long extinct cousin, the Neanderthal. Like the hare and the tortoise, slow and steady is the winner here. The extra time is caused by protein differences that also appear to reduce chromosome errors, ultimately resulting in a healthier, more robust population.
Mammoth-Butchering Site Proves Humans Were in North America Much Earlier: Scientists
The New Mexico site from 37,000 years ago contains bones that had been carved as well as evidence the beasts' fat was rendered over fires.
If You See This Mark On Your Skin, Call 911 Immediately
It's best to know your body because any changes to it could be a symptom of a medical condition, including ones that are life-threatening. Among things you might notice are marks on your skin. Some might be from when you banged into a side table or accidentally scratched yourself, but one in particular requires immediate medical attention.
A new study claims that two common viruses trigger Alzheimer's
A group of researchers has claimed that chickenpox and herpes viruses can team up to cause Alzheimer's. An experiment on model brains added more evidence to the hypothesis that the viruses responsible for chickenpox and herpes can team up to cause Alzheimer's disease, according to a report published in ScienceAlert on Tuesday.
