Comments / 6

MedicalXpress

Hydrogen peroxide: A healing agent for nerve regeneration

Widely used for modern biomedical research, zebrafish share more than 70 percent of the human genome and possess the impressive power of regeneration. Dr. Sandra Rieger's research on appendage regeneration and nerve damage at the University of Miami has utilized zebrafish for years. Now, in a recent study published in...
SCIENCE
The Independent

Simple new method found that destroys ‘forever chemicals’

Scientists have developed a new process that causes two major classes of harmful “forever chemicals” to break down, leaving behind only benign end products.Researchers, including those from Northwestern University in the US, said the “simple” new technique could be a “powerful solution” for disposing of these chemicals linked to dangerous health effects in humans, livestock and the environment.Current methods aimed at destroying these chemicals involve high temperatures and pressures, scientists said.In the new technique, described in the journal Science on Thursday, researchers captialised on the “Achilles’ heel” of these chemicals to develop a solution potentially more practical for widespread...
SCIENCE
The Independent

Scientists find potential ‘cure’ for baldness

A single chemical could be responsible for whether people go bald or not, a new study has found.In the UK, approximately two thirds of men will face male pattern baldness. The study says the discovery of the chemical could “not only treat baldness, but ultimately speed wound healing”.Researchers at the University of California, Riverside, found that a sole chemical is responsible for hair follicles dividing and dying.In the study published in the Biophysical Journal, study co-author Qixuan Wang said: “In science fiction when characters heal quickly from injuries, the idea is that stem cells allowed it.“In real life, our...
HAIR CARE
Freethink

A cheap nasal spray cuts COVID-19 risk by 62%

A low-cost, easy-to-use nasal spray co-developed by University of Oxford researchers reduced the risk of COVID-19 infection by 62% in a clinical trial. “[The spray] presents a significant breakthrough in preventing people developing COVID-19,” said researcher Rakesh Uppal, director of Barts Life Sciences. The nasal spray: The spray, called...
PUBLIC HEALTH
LiveScience

The longest-living animals on Earth

The animal kingdom boasts some incredibly long lifespans that far exceed the average human's. While humans may have an "absolute limit" of 150 years (opens in new tab), this is just a blink of an eye compared with the centuries and millennia that some animals live through; and some animals can even stop or reverse the aging process altogether.
ANIMALS
scitechdaily.com

A Scarier Predator: Great White Sharks Have Been Fearfully Avoiding Their Normal Gathering Place

The new research adds to our knowledge of how Great Whites employ their “flight” instincts to evade predators over long periods of time and in groups. Large numbers of Great White Sharks have been driven away from their normal gathering place by a pair of Orca (Killer Whales) who have been terrorizing and slaughtering the sharks off the coast of South Africa since 2017.
ANIMALS
shefinds

4 Anti-Inflammatory Foods You Should Eat For Sagging Skin On The Arms, According To A Dermatologist

This post has been updated since it was originally published on December 11, 2017. We tend to overlook the positive impact that food can have on our body. When the effects of aging begin to appear on our face, skin and body, we automatically lean toward beauty products—or a plastic surgeon, if your wallet allows that! But what if we told you that you can slow and even reverse aging symptoms, like sagging skin on the arms, just by eating nutrient-rich foods? Here are 4 of the best anti-inflammatory foods that you should eat for sagging skin, according to a dermatologist.
SKIN CARE
BGR.com

Scientists warn these US states will soon have heat indices above 125 degrees

Ongoing climate change issues and increases in global temperatures will lead to the emergence of an “extreme heat belt” by 2053, a study says. The study was carried out by First Street Foundation. In it, the group looked at the ongoing rise of hazardous heat and proposed that heat levels could rise significantly in the coming three decades. And that new heat belt could affect upwards of 107 million Americans.
ILLINOIS STATE
ScienceAlert

Scientists May Have Found a Key Shift Between The Brains of Humans And Neanderthals

Scientists experimenting on mice have found evidence that key parts of the modern human brain take more time to develop than those of our long extinct cousin, the Neanderthal. Like the hare and the tortoise, slow and steady is the winner here. The extra time is caused by protein differences that also appear to reduce chromosome errors, ultimately resulting in a healthier, more robust population.
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

