Elon Musk Wants to Connect Two Texas Cities with the Hyperloop
Texas Is Only 31st in States That Adopt the Most Dogs Per Capita
Elon Musk: "Tesla Plants are Money Furnaces Burning Billions of Dollars" is a Warning to Shareholders
Harry Styles in Austin, TX at Moody Center With Gabriels and an Added Performance Date of October 3, 2022
Austin, TX and Barton Springs Are Friendly to Dogs and Their Owners
Hutto's third middle school to be named Gus Almquist Middle School
Located just south of Kerley Elementary, Gus Almquist Middle School will have a capacity of 1,200 students. (Rendering courtesy VLK Architects) As of Aug. 25, Hutto's upcoming third middle school has a name: Gus Almquist Middle School. Hutto ISD trustees selected the name from a group of community submissions at...
Georgetown ISD earns a B in TEA accountability ratings
Georgetown ISD earned a B rating based on the Texas Education Agency's accountability ratings released Aug.15. (Community Impact Newspaper staff) The Texas Education Agency gave Georgetown ISD an overall B in its annual accountability ratings, which were released Aug. 15. The district received an 82 as the overall score for...
Valor Leander to open in August 2023
Valor Leander is slated to open in August 2023. Pictured above is the Valor Kyle campus. (Courtesy Valor Education) Valor Leander, a tuition-free classical charter school, is slated to open in August 2023. Valor Leander will offer students an education rooted in the classical liberal arts tradition, from the Great...
DATA: Georgetown ISD students score lower than state average on 2022 STAAR tests
As a district, Georgetown ISD students scored lower on average on the State of Texas Assessments of Academic Readiness in each subject and grade level than the state average. The following tables break down the percentage of GISD students who approached grade level—which is considered passing—on each test at every school in the district.
Leander ISD earns overall B in TEA accountability ratings
Leander ISD earned a B rating based on the Texas Education Agency's accountability ratings released Aug.15. (Zacharia Washington/Community Impact Newspaper) The Texas Education Agency evaluated Leander ISD with a B overall rating, scoring 89 out of 100 points, in the 2021-22 accountability ratings released Aug. 15. LISD also received a...
How to adopt a child in the Texas foster care system
AUSTIN, Texas — Adopting a child is a very big, important decision that requires careful planning and thought. The process can take six months or more to assure it's a perfect match for both the child and their prospective parents. Every week for our Forever Families segment, KVUE Daybreak's...
Belton ISD librarian goes viral on TikTok over banned book display complaint
BELTON, Texas — A Belton ISD librarian went viral on TikTok after she posted a video about being told to take down her "banned book" display because of a parent complaint. Last Tuesday, a day before the first day of school, user miarwilson posted a video on the popular social media platform, which has garnered over 1 million views as of Monday night. In it, she explained how she was approached by her principal over the display and how she was worried that she'll get fired because she refused to take it down.
Amplify Credit Union celebrates 55 years in Texas
Amplify Credit Union CEO Kendall Garrison spoke with Community Impact Newspaper ahead of the credit union's 55th anniversary. (Courtesy Amplify Credit Union) Amplify Credit Union will celebrate 55 years of serving the Austin area on Aug. 27. The credit union's first location opened in 1967. In recent years, it has...
Dripping Springs ISD board of trustees sends $481.13M bond package to November election
The Dripping Springs ISD board of trustees selected the $481.1 million bond package over two other proposals. (Olivia Aldridge/Community Impact Newspaper) Dripping Springs voters will decide whether to approve a $481.13 million school bond package in November's election. In a 6-1 vote during an Aug. 18 meeting, the Dripping Springs ISD board of trustees authorized the bond election.
Austin ISD to hold off on superintendent search until after November election
Five of the nine board seats are up for re-election, with incumbents Arati Singh and Geronimo Rodriguez running for re-election. (Zach Keel/Community Impact Newspaper) For the second time in five years, Austin ISD will begin a search for a new superintendent following the June resignation of Stephanie Elizalde, who served for less than two years.
Round Rock, Georgetown receive $14M in ARPA funds for regional water project
In partnership with the city of Georgetown, Round Rock officials on Aug. 25 accepted $14 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds from Williamson County to be used for future water infrastructure. (Courtesy city of Round Rock) In partnership with the city of Georgetown, Round Rock officials on Aug. 25...
Three Hays CISD high school students die from suspected fentanyl overdoses in past month
Three Hays CISD high school students have died from suspected fentanyl overdoses in just the past month, according to district officials.
Georgetown City Council gives initial approval to rezone former McCoy Elementary School site
The development proposed at the former McCoy Elementary School site will include commercial and multifamily uses. (Rendering courtesy city of Georgetown/Partners Capital) Georgetown City Council gave preliminary approval to rezone the site of the former McCoy Elementary School during its Aug. 23 meeting after hearing developers’ plans to bring a mixed-use destination to the area.
Local chef channels creativity into soap-making business GTX Soapshop
Tara Smith and John Larkin are the lather gurus behind GTX Soapshop. (Hunter Terrell/Community Impact Newspaper) When COVID-19 put Tara Smith’s culinary career on hold, she decided to put her creativity and passion into a new form of nourishment. “Soap making is a lot like being in the kitchen...
Three fentanyl-related student deaths in recent weeks shake the Hays CISD community
At the podium, Kyle Police Chief Jeff Barnett discusses the three fentanyl student deaths in recent weeks. (Zara Flores/Community Impact Newspaper) Following the fentanyl-related deaths of three Hays CISD students in late July and August, district officials were joined by the Kyle Police Department and San Marcos-Hays County Emergency Medical Services Aug. 24 to discuss the dangers of the drug and what plans are in place to address the epidemic.
Check out the three newest businesses and restaurants in Lake Travis-Westlake
Scenthound opened its Westlake location in August. (Courtesy Scenthound) Sage Capital Bank opened a full-service branch at 12233 N. RM 620, Austin, in July. As a community bank, Sage has operated a loan production office in Cedar Park since 2015. The bank is now expanding its operations to give customers deposit services. 512-240-6625. www.sagecapitalbank.com.
Austin eyes transformation of ‘Dirty Sixth’ to safer, '18-hour' hub
The historic “Dirty Sixth” district could be transformed from an area now most heavily visited at night to a safer and more approachable daytime hub for business, arts, dining and tourism. (Ben Thompson/Community Impact Newspaper) Austin’s East Sixth Street entertainment district is in line for a major makeover...
ECHO reports on gentrification, racial disparities in homelessness in Travis County
Reps from ECHO gave an update to Travis County commissioners Aug. 23 about homelessness in gentrified areas. (Ben Thompson/ Community Impact Newspaper) At the Aug. 23 Travis County Commissioners Court meeting, members from Ending Community Homelessness Coalition presented data looking at people who lived in gentrified areas and have been forced into homelessness.
Art Beat Dance Center relocates to another location in Cedar Park
Art Beat Dance Center relocated from its previous Cedar Park location to another location in the city Aug. 22. (Courtesy Art Beat Dance Center) Art Beat Dance Center recently relocated from its previous location at 1420 Cypress Creek Road, Ste. 100, Cedar Park, to another Cedar Park location. The first...
Cedar Park City Council approves new purchase from Community Sculpture Garden
Cedar Park City Council approved the purchase of the "Wings" sculpture from the Cedar Park Community Sculpture Garden at its Aug. 25 meeting. (Courtesy city of Cedar Park) Cedar Park City Council approved the purchase of a new sculpture from the Cedar Park Community Sculpture Garden at its Aug. 25 meeting.
