Georgetown, TX

Community Impact Austin

Valor Leander to open in August 2023

Valor Leander is slated to open in August 2023. Pictured above is the Valor Kyle campus. (Courtesy Valor Education) Valor Leander, a tuition-free classical charter school, is slated to open in August 2023. Valor Leander will offer students an education rooted in the classical liberal arts tradition, from the Great...
LEANDER, TX
City
Georgetown, TX
Georgetown, TX
Education
Local
Texas Education
Community Impact Austin

Leander ISD earns overall B in TEA accountability ratings

Leander ISD earned a B rating based on the Texas Education Agency's accountability ratings released Aug.15. (Zacharia Washington/Community Impact Newspaper) The Texas Education Agency evaluated Leander ISD with a B overall rating, scoring 89 out of 100 points, in the 2021-22 accountability ratings released Aug. 15. LISD also received a...
LEANDER, TX
KVUE

How to adopt a child in the Texas foster care system

AUSTIN, Texas — Adopting a child is a very big, important decision that requires careful planning and thought. The process can take six months or more to assure it's a perfect match for both the child and their prospective parents. Every week for our Forever Families segment, KVUE Daybreak's...
TEXAS STATE
KCEN

Belton ISD librarian goes viral on TikTok over banned book display complaint

BELTON, Texas — A Belton ISD librarian went viral on TikTok after she posted a video about being told to take down her "banned book" display because of a parent complaint. Last Tuesday, a day before the first day of school, user miarwilson posted a video on the popular social media platform, which has garnered over 1 million views as of Monday night. In it, she explained how she was approached by her principal over the display and how she was worried that she'll get fired because she refused to take it down.
BELTON, TX
Community Impact Austin

Amplify Credit Union celebrates 55 years in Texas

Amplify Credit Union CEO Kendall Garrison spoke with Community Impact Newspaper ahead of the credit union's 55th anniversary. (Courtesy Amplify Credit Union) Amplify Credit Union will celebrate 55 years of serving the Austin area on Aug. 27. The credit union's first location opened in 1967. In recent years, it has...
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

Dripping Springs ISD board of trustees sends $481.13M bond package to November election

The Dripping Springs ISD board of trustees selected the $481.1 million bond package over two other proposals. (Olivia Aldridge/Community Impact Newspaper) Dripping Springs voters will decide whether to approve a $481.13 million school bond package in November's election. In a 6-1 vote during an Aug. 18 meeting, the Dripping Springs ISD board of trustees authorized the bond election.
DRIPPING SPRINGS, TX
NewsBreak
Education
Community Impact Austin

Georgetown City Council gives initial approval to rezone former McCoy Elementary School site

The development proposed at the former McCoy Elementary School site will include commercial and multifamily uses. (Rendering courtesy city of Georgetown/Partners Capital) Georgetown City Council gave preliminary approval to rezone the site of the former McCoy Elementary School during its Aug. 23 meeting after hearing developers’ plans to bring a mixed-use destination to the area.
GEORGETOWN, TX
Community Impact Austin

Three fentanyl-related student deaths in recent weeks shake the Hays CISD community

At the podium, Kyle Police Chief Jeff Barnett discusses the three fentanyl student deaths in recent weeks. (Zara Flores/Community Impact Newspaper) Following the fentanyl-related deaths of three Hays CISD students in late July and August, district officials were joined by the Kyle Police Department and San Marcos-Hays County Emergency Medical Services Aug. 24 to discuss the dangers of the drug and what plans are in place to address the epidemic.
KYLE, TX
Community Impact Austin

ECHO reports on gentrification, racial disparities in homelessness in Travis County

Reps from ECHO gave an update to Travis County commissioners Aug. 23 about homelessness in gentrified areas. (Ben Thompson/ Community Impact Newspaper) At the Aug. 23 Travis County Commissioners Court meeting, members from Ending Community Homelessness Coalition presented data looking at people who lived in gentrified areas and have been forced into homelessness.
TRAVIS COUNTY, TX
Community Impact Austin

Community Impact Austin

Austin, TX
Hyperlocal news coverage from 9 Austin-area markets

 https://communityimpact.com/news/austin/

