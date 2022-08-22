Read full article on original website
Related
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Fargo, West Fargo students head back to class
(Fargo, ND) -- Fargo and West Fargo schools are officially welcoming students back Thursday to class as Summer break officially comes to a close. While enrollment numbers are still being tallied and won't be finalized for a number of weeks, both districts are reporting slight to moderate growth in overall attendance as the 2022-23 school year begins.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Oak Grove sets record for first day enrollment as classes begin
(Fargo, ND) -- Thursday was a big day for the history of one of Fargo's most prestigious private institutions. Oak Grove Lutheran School President Bob Otterson says the school has enrolled a record 654 students in kindergarten through 12th grade, the largest first-day group of students in those grades since Oak Grove opened its elementary school in fall 2005.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
West Fargo schools see bump in first day enrollment over last year
(West Fargo, ND) -- West Fargo schools continue to grow, as proven by their opening day enrollment numbers. The District tells WDAY Radio that they welcomed 11,504 learners in grades 1-12 Thursday across 21 schools. The first day of kindergarten is August 30th, and while school officials say the number...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Bonanzaville's 64th annual Pioneer Days to kick off this weekend.
(Fargo, ND) -- An annual tradition is kicking off this weekend at Bonanzaville in Fargo. The annual "Pioneer Days" is starting on Aug 27 and goes through the 28th. Bonanzaville officials say it is a great way to experience local history, and also have a great time. "We have tons...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Essentia Health seeking volunteers in local hospitals
(Fargo, ND) -- Essentia Health is seeking volunteers for several facilities in multiple areas. Volunteer opportunities range from spending time in medical units and clinic settings to helping patients navigate our facilities, stocking, working in the cafeteria and many more areas. “At Essentia Health, volunteers are instrumental in our mission...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
First day enrollment numbers out from Fargo Schools
(Fargo, ND) -- As the first day of the new school year comes to a close for Fargo schools, the district has released its latest enrollment report. Fargo schools say in all first-day enrollment sits at 11,437 students. This includes all students in grades Kindergarten through 12th grade. Davies High...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
ND Honor Guard representative gives update on Fargo National Cemetery construction project
(Fargo, ND) -- A representative with the Fargo Memorial Honor Guard is sharing concerns regarding the Fargo National Cemetery. Fargo Memorial Honor Guard spokesperson Tom Krabbenhoft joined WDAY Radio's The Coffee Club to speak about his concerns regarding a lack of inclusion on official discussions with the Veterans Affairs. Krabbenhoft says other agencies are trying to force the Fargo Memorial Honor guard to step down, a step which Krabbenhoft claims is beyond the VA's authority.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Burgum’s plan to slash income taxes. Groundbreaking for Casselton plant. NDSU President condemns student comments.
Each weeknight, WDAY News First reporter Tom Tucker delivers that day’s headlines and stories impacting you. Tonight's Headlines: Governor Burgum unveils a plan to slash state income taxes. Groundbreaking today for a new $400 million dollar soybean processing plant near Casselton. NDSU's new President is condemning comments reportedly made by students.
IN THIS ARTICLE
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Fargo daycare provider seeking assistance following temporary closure
(Fargo, ND) -- A local daycare is seeking public assistance following a heater leak that caused damage and closed their facility. The Time 2 Play Discovery Center has temporarily closed their doors following a leak caused by an adjacent business, according to their GoFundMe page, which caused their center to be filled with more than 14 inches of water. The Discovery Center says they will remain closed for "an unknown period of time" while maintenance and repairs are being conducted within the facility.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Fargo Fire Department seeking additional firefighters due to "growing demand" for help
(Fargo, ND) -- The Fargo Fire Department is accepting applications for prospective first responders in our area. Fargo Fire Division Chief Craig Nelson joined WDAY Radio's Bonnie and Friends to speak on the need for more firefighters. He says now is the time to apply for the position, because the department only seeks interested persons once a year.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Governor Burgum touts economic impact at groundbreaking for new soybean processing plant near Casselton
(Casselton, ND) -- Governor Doug Burgum was among the elected officials and community leaders who turned out near Casselton Wednesday for groundbreaking for the new soybean processing plant. "North Dakota Soybean Processors are pursuing a state-of-the-art crushing plant in one of the most productive areas in the world and it's...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Cass County Sheriff, Horace Fire respond to trailer fire south of Fargo
(Fargo, ND) -- No injuries were reported after a trailer caught fire just south of Fargo Tuesday evening. The Cass County Sheriff's Office tells WDAY Radio that at around 6:27 p.m, deputies and the Horace Fire Department responded to 88th Avenue South and University Drive South for a reported fire. A pickup hauling a flatbed trailer loaded with hay bales from Wild Rice to Glyndon caught fire.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
What you need to know to vote in the November general election in Cass County
(Fargo, ND) -- In preparation for the upcoming general election, Cass County officials are reaching out to make sure you are prepared to cast your vote. Cass County will be conducting the November 8th General Election as a vote center election with several vote center locations available. There will be...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Fargo Police identify suspect involved in Thursday morning standoff
(Fargo, ND) -- We now know the identity of the person that had a standoff with Police late Wednesday and into the early morning hours of Thursday in North Fargo. Fargo Police tell WDAY Radio that 35-year-old Nicholas Otten was placed under arrest following the shots fired incident at the Woodspring Suites hotel off 35th St. N. Initial calls came in around 11 Wednesday night for a mental health emergency, which led to Otten locking himself in his room and firing shots at police. It would take almost three hours before he surrendered.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Racial attacks are unacceptable: Fargo Human Rights Commission condemns hate messages in wake of Pledge of Allegiance controversy
(Fargo, ND) -- Multiple Fargo representatives are going on the record and speaking out against the harshest criticisms levied towards city education officials following the nixing of the Pledge of Allegiance. Fargo Human Rights Commission Members Ahmed Shiil and Cody Severson joined WDAY Midday to speak on the recent hate...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Police identify man arrested in shots fired incident in North Fargo
(Fargo, ND) -- We now know the identity of the person that had a standoff with Police late Wednesday and into the early morning hours of Thursday in North Fargo. Fargo Police tell WDAY Radio that 35-year-old Nicholas Otten was placed under arrest following the shots incident at the Woodspring Suites hotel off 35th St. N.
Comments / 0