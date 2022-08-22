ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

NBC Sports

Ex-Patriot's analogy about playing for McDaniels in Vegas is spot-on

Brandon Bolden saw his former boss land a better job this offseason -- then went to go work for him again. Josh McDaniels was Bolden's offensive coordinator on the Patriots for a total of eight seasons before leaving New England to take the Las Vegas Raiders' head coach job this January. In March, Bolden reunited with McDaniels when he signed a one-year contract with the Raiders.
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Spun

Patriots Released Longtime Veteran Player On Thursday

On Thursday afternoon, the New England Patriots released a veteran player who made arguably the best play in franchise history. The Patriots placed Malcolm Butler in injured reserve earlier this month. Now, just a week after that move, the team has decided to move on from the Super Bowl hero.
NFL
The Spun

Look: Tom Brady Reacts To Rob Gronkowski's Racy Photo

Tom Brady is a fan of a racy photo that involves his former teammate, Rob Gronkowski. Gronkowski and Camille Kostek were wearing the Boxer Brief in Glacier, which is part of the Brady brand. Brady used one distinct emoji when he saw the photo. That'll do, Tom. These boxer briefs...
NFL
NBC Sports

Matt Araiza will not play for Bills tonight

Bills punter Matt Araiza is being sidelined tonight, a day after it was publicly revealed that he was accused of rape last year. Araiza will not play for the Bills tonight at Carolina, according to multiple reports. Araiza is at the stadium with the Bills, so the team may have made the decision not to let him play only very recently.
ORCHARD PARK, NY
NBC Sports

The Eagles' five biggest training camp surprises

On Wednesday, we shared our list of Eagles training camp disappointments, and today it’s time to turn positive and look at the biggest surprises of camp. These are based on my own preconceived notions of where everybody on the roster was heading into training camp a month ago. These five guys have shown the biggest jumps from my late July expectations to the late August reality.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports

Perry: Pats not happy with Trent Brown's effort in Panthers practices

A pair of offensive starters didn't play in the New England Patriots' preseason game against the Carolina Panthers last Friday, and it doesn't sound like their absences were injury-related. Wide receiver Kendrick Bourne had a rough week of joint practices with the Panthers and was ejected from the Tuesday session...
NFL
NBC Sports

Dolphins cancel joint practice with Eagles, will meet virtually due to non-COVID illness

The Eagles and Dolphins were set to have two days of joint practices in Miami before playing a preseason game on Saturday, but they’ll have to settle for one day of work. The Dolphins announced that Thursday’s session involving the two teams has been cancelled. They added that they will be meeting virtually instead of working on the field “out of an abundance of caution as a result of a non-COVID illness.”
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports

Giants sign Tanner Hudson

The Giants announced the addition of a tight end to the club on Thursday morning. They have signed Tanner Hudson to their 80-man roster. Center Chris Owens has been waived in a corresponding move. Hudson played in two regular games for the 49ers last season and made 20 appearances for...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Collin Johnson carted off at Giants practice

Wide receiver Collin Johnson has been getting snaps with the first team for the Giants this summer, but his bid for a role in the regular season appears to have taken a hit at Wednesday’s practice. According to multiple reports from the Giants facility, Johnson went down during drills...
NFL
NBC Sports

Report: Jameis Winston is expecting to play tonight

Saints coach Dennis Allen said earlier this week he would be comfortable with quarterback Jameis Winston not seeing any preseason action. But with the Saints closing out the preseason tonight against the Chargers, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports that Winston is expecting to play “in some capacity.”. Presumably, that...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NBC Sports

How reports from NFL practices impact 49ers trade talks

The NFL mandates that practices during training camp must be open to the media. With the conclusion of practice on Tuesday, the 49ers shut their gate to the practice field until next season. That means no more first-hand accounts from the media on completion percentages, which players are looking good...
NFL
NBC Sports

Should Patriots sign any of these notable free agents still available?

The 2022 NFL regular season is just a few weeks away, and yet there are a bunch of quality players still available on the free agent market. This group of players should grow even larger in the coming weeks as teams are forced to trim their rosters from 80 players to 53 by the Aug. 30 deadline.
NFL

