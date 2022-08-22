Read full article on original website
Related
Josh McDaniels says Patriots players identified Raiders offensive plays from sidelines
The New England Patriots are taking part in joint practices with the Las Vegas Raiders this week, and Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels is having a positive impression of the Patriots defense. It is a unit that is still a work in progress. New England added some new secondary pieces,...
NBC Sports
Ex-Patriot's analogy about playing for McDaniels in Vegas is spot-on
Brandon Bolden saw his former boss land a better job this offseason -- then went to go work for him again. Josh McDaniels was Bolden's offensive coordinator on the Patriots for a total of eight seasons before leaving New England to take the Las Vegas Raiders' head coach job this January. In March, Bolden reunited with McDaniels when he signed a one-year contract with the Raiders.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sign Former Eagles Starting Linebacker
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers signed outside linebacker, Genard Avery, yesterday to help with the teams' depth at the position.
Patriots Released Longtime Veteran Player On Thursday
On Thursday afternoon, the New England Patriots released a veteran player who made arguably the best play in franchise history. The Patriots placed Malcolm Butler in injured reserve earlier this month. Now, just a week after that move, the team has decided to move on from the Super Bowl hero.
RELATED PEOPLE
Look: Tom Brady Reacts To Rob Gronkowski's Racy Photo
Tom Brady is a fan of a racy photo that involves his former teammate, Rob Gronkowski. Gronkowski and Camille Kostek were wearing the Boxer Brief in Glacier, which is part of the Brady brand. Brady used one distinct emoji when he saw the photo. That'll do, Tom. These boxer briefs...
NBC Sports
Matt Araiza will not play for Bills tonight
Bills punter Matt Araiza is being sidelined tonight, a day after it was publicly revealed that he was accused of rape last year. Araiza will not play for the Bills tonight at Carolina, according to multiple reports. Araiza is at the stadium with the Bills, so the team may have made the decision not to let him play only very recently.
NBC Sports
Andrew Whitworth backs away from comments strongly suggesting that the Cowboys have called him
As Andrew Whitworth makes the transition from football player to member of football media, he’s gotten a quick lesson in the impact that his words can have. And he’s currently trying to put some of those words back in the tube. In a sideline interview during Thursday night’s...
NBC Sports
The Eagles' five biggest training camp surprises
On Wednesday, we shared our list of Eagles training camp disappointments, and today it’s time to turn positive and look at the biggest surprises of camp. These are based on my own preconceived notions of where everybody on the roster was heading into training camp a month ago. These five guys have shown the biggest jumps from my late July expectations to the late August reality.
IN THIS ARTICLE
NBC Sports
Perry: Pats not happy with Trent Brown's effort in Panthers practices
A pair of offensive starters didn't play in the New England Patriots' preseason game against the Carolina Panthers last Friday, and it doesn't sound like their absences were injury-related. Wide receiver Kendrick Bourne had a rough week of joint practices with the Panthers and was ejected from the Tuesday session...
How to Watch Preseason Week 3: Raiders vs. Patriots
Raiders host the Patriots for the final preseason game.
Rams Will Handle Punishment From Bengals Fight ‘Internally’
Los Angeles and Cincinnati got into a brawl during their joint practice on Thursday.
NBC Sports
Dolphins cancel joint practice with Eagles, will meet virtually due to non-COVID illness
The Eagles and Dolphins were set to have two days of joint practices in Miami before playing a preseason game on Saturday, but they’ll have to settle for one day of work. The Dolphins announced that Thursday’s session involving the two teams has been cancelled. They added that they will be meeting virtually instead of working on the field “out of an abundance of caution as a result of a non-COVID illness.”
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBC Sports
Giants sign Tanner Hudson
The Giants announced the addition of a tight end to the club on Thursday morning. They have signed Tanner Hudson to their 80-man roster. Center Chris Owens has been waived in a corresponding move. Hudson played in two regular games for the 49ers last season and made 20 appearances for...
Las Vegas Raiders Final Preseason Update: New England Patriots Offense
The Las Vegas Raiders will conclude the joint practice sessions with the New England Patriots with their final preseason game on Friday.
NBC Sports
Collin Johnson carted off at Giants practice
Wide receiver Collin Johnson has been getting snaps with the first team for the Giants this summer, but his bid for a role in the regular season appears to have taken a hit at Wednesday’s practice. According to multiple reports from the Giants facility, Johnson went down during drills...
NBC Sports
Report: Jameis Winston is expecting to play tonight
Saints coach Dennis Allen said earlier this week he would be comfortable with quarterback Jameis Winston not seeing any preseason action. But with the Saints closing out the preseason tonight against the Chargers, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports that Winston is expecting to play “in some capacity.”. Presumably, that...
NBC Sports
How reports from NFL practices impact 49ers trade talks
The NFL mandates that practices during training camp must be open to the media. With the conclusion of practice on Tuesday, the 49ers shut their gate to the practice field until next season. That means no more first-hand accounts from the media on completion percentages, which players are looking good...
Raiders Linked to Potential Trade
The Las Vegas Raiders have been mentioned as a potential trade partner for New England Patriots offensive tackle Isaiah Wynn
NBC Sports
Should Patriots sign any of these notable free agents still available?
The 2022 NFL regular season is just a few weeks away, and yet there are a bunch of quality players still available on the free agent market. This group of players should grow even larger in the coming weeks as teams are forced to trim their rosters from 80 players to 53 by the Aug. 30 deadline.
NBC Sports
Eagles training camp observations: Burned up in the Florida sun
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — It was hot in Cleveland. But Cleveland has nothing on Miami. The only way to describe the heat and humidity on Wednesday: Soupy. The Eagles got in plenty of good work against the Dolphins at their beautiful facility in Miami Gardens. Overall, it was the...
Comments / 0