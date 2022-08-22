Read full article on original website
David Erb changes to guilty plea, gets 12 years in prison 10 years probation
A man was sentenced to 12 years in prison after changing to a guilty plea in court on Monday. David Erb, 27, was charged with Homicide-Negligent Manslaughter (Aggravated of Child) and Aggravated Child Abuse. According to the 20th judicial circuit in and for Lee County, Florida, Erb was arrested for...
Man arrested in North Port, accused of child molestation
A man in North Port was arrested for child molestation and traveling to meet a child on Thursday, according to North Port Police. John Stanford, 25, was arrested on charges of battery, child molestation, using a computer to lure a child, traveling to meet a child, and depriving custody of a child.
Port Charlotte man found guilty of abusing girlfriend’s 6-month-old
A Port Charlotte man accused of abusing his girlfriend’s 6-month-old baby has been found guilty following a four-day trial. Joseph Anthony Brooks, 29, was found guilty of child abuse and aggravated child neglect on Thursday. According to the State Attorney’s Office, Brooks was babysitting the child on February 20,...
Orangetree man faces 21 charges for vehicle burglary, credit card fraud
An Orangetree man in jail facing charges of credit card fraud was faced on Thursday with almost two dozen more felony charges related to fraud and theft. According to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office, William Collins, 32, faces 21 fraud- and theft-related charges in connection with a vehicle burglary in May. Detectives say Collins broke into a vehicle in a Bonita Springs community early on May 13. Multiple credit cards belonging to the victim were stolen from inside the vehicle.
Collier County man arrested on charges of breaking turtle captivity regulations
A Collier County man was arrested on Thursday after Collier County deputies say he kept an illegal number of turtles and improperly housed them. According to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office, Robert Hussian, 60, was arrested for owning five Florida box turtles and a three-toed box turtle when Florida law forbids people from owning more than two, and for keeping them in cages without access to pools of water, which is also illegal.
Student charged for violent threat at Immokalee Middle School
A student at an Immokalee Middle School was charged with written threats to kill or do bodily injury or conduct a mass shooting or an act of terrorism, which is a second-degree felony. According to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office, the student was charged with the felony, and an enhanced...
Leader of Fort Myers drug-trafficking ring indicted on murder-for-hire charges
A man who previously pled guilty to conspiracy as leader of a drug trafficking ring has been charged with murder-for-hire. Marvin Harris, Jr., 24, aka “Mesh,” was charged with conspiracy to commit interstate murder-for-hire and interstate murder-for-hire. According to an indictment from the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Harris Jr....
Man arrested, accused of sending threats to kill on Facebook
A Punta Gorda man was arrested for making online written threats to kill another person through Facebook on Aug. 24. Edison Kirkland Jr., 49, was arrested on charges of written threat to kill or do bodily harm. On Aug. 24, Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office responded to Florida Street in Punta...
Judge denies second request for change of venue in trial of man accused of killing FMPD officer
A venue change request for the trial of a man accused of killing a Fort Myers police officer has been denied. This is the second request to move the trial for 33-year-old Wisner Desmaret, who faces a first-degree murder charge for the deadly shooting of Officer Adam Jobbers-Miller in 2018.
12-year-old student arrested for mass shooting threat at middle school
A 12-year-old student tweeted out a threat to shoot up an Immokalee school and was arrested hours after he said, “I’m gonna shoot up my school.”. The minor’s Twitter had pictures of him and pictures of guns that he told Collier County Sheriff’s deputies he googled and posted. Deputies determined the threat wasn’t credible but that doesn’t mean they take it any less seriously.
Man arrested for threatening to ‘shoot everything and everyone’ at Park Royal Hospital
Deputies arrested a man after an incident involving threats of violence, yelling obscenities, and more with hospital staff at Park Royal Hospital, off Summerlin Road, on Friday. According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, Brian Rudolph, 44, called staff at Park Royal Hospital and was harassing and threatening them over...
Fort Myers man found guilty of shooting a father to death in front of his kids
A Fort Myers man was found guilty of shooting his neighbor to death in front of his kids. According to the State Attorney’s Office, Jose Mike Espichan, 27, was found guilty of second-degree murder with a firearm after a three-day trial. On September 1, 2021, the Lee County Sheriff’s...
Most Wanted Wednesday: Featuring some of SWFL’s most wanted suspects; Aug. 24
This weekly WINK News segment features fugitives from justice right here in Southwest Florida. This is your chance to help out the community and give the tip that gets these people off the street. These suspects need to be found – and you can help. If you have seen them, reach out to Crime Stoppers or your local law enforcement. Call 1-800-780-TIPS (8477).
Man arrested as suspect in downtown Fort Myers battery, robbery
A man was arrested on Thursday as a suspect in a battery and robbery that happened in downtown Fort Myers on Aug. 6. According to the Fort Myers Police Department, Frank Joseph Sack, 31, was taken into custody under suspicion of assaulting and robbing a man near Capone’s Coal Fired Pizza at around 3 a.m. Before the incident that left the victim on the ground with a fractured ankle, a bruised brain and multiple fractured bones in the head and face, including his eye socket, the suspect was seen riding a scooter in the downtown area.
Man assaulted, robbed at knifepoint at a south Fort Myers Days Inn
A man was assaulted and robbed at knifepoint at a Days Inn in south Fort Myers on Monday morning. According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy responded to reports of a robbery at the Days Inn located at 11435 S. Cleveland Ave. at around 7:45 a.m. When the deputy arrived, the victim said two people had attacked him and taken several items from him inside his room.
Clewiston police: Couple found with large amount of drugs in vacant home
Clewiston police arrested a couple said to be found in a vacant home with drugs in their possession on Wednesday night. According to the Clewiston Police Department, Justin Moore and Brandy Hoopes were arrested after breaking into a vacant home on Ventura Street. Moore already had a Hendry County warrant for charges not specified by CPD. Hoopes possessed a large quantity of marijuana and cocaine.
AirTags lead to Immokalee man’s arrest for stealing CCSO generators
The Collier County Sheriff’s Office has arrested an Immokalee man they say stole generators from license plate reader trailers in the Immokalee area. Deputies arrested Rene Garcia, 29, on Tuesday night after an investigation into the thefts. The Collier County Sheriff’s Office was already holding Garcia for attempting to flee from a traffic stop for failing to obey a traffic signal that same day. Deputies say Garica also did not have a valid license.
Man arrested, accused of voyeurism video in Bowman’s Beach Park
A man was arrested in Chicago for posting a voyeurism video taped in Bowman’s Beach Park on July 28, according to the Sanibel Police Department. Dana Alan Caruso, 58, was arrested in Chicago, Illinois, on Aug. 19, and he is accused of taping the video. On July 28, employees...
New investigation report details what led to arrest in downtown Fort Myers shooting
A report on the Fort Myers Police Department’s investigation into a shooting in downtown Fort Myers on August 14 sheds light on how they identified their suspect. The report details 23-year-old Shanquisha Perry’s, the victim, account of events, what led up to the shooting, and how police identified Jasmine Battle, 29, as the suspect in the shooting.
Residents want security after the shooting at Vistas at Eastwood
Thursday night, a little more than a month after a man terrified a community for hours by shooting from his balcony police are talking about what happened that night. The shooting scene at the Vistas at Eastwood apartments in Fort Myers has put residents on edge ever since it happened.
