Comments / 10

Kenneth Ray Marshall
3d ago

this is awful they are going through such a hard time down there I love those people in the mountains and hollers of Eastern Kentucky there some of the best people on earth that God has created

~Jassinda~
3d ago

I'll be heading down to Hindman this weekend if anyone wants to send anything I'm going down to help with anything I can and take water and other supplies that I have gotten

quiet me
3d ago

weather modifiers caused it. they admitted to causing all these historic floods. look them up please. they need to be held accountable and stopped. they also using CHEMICALS that should be harmful

