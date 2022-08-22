This article is shared by partners in The Granite State News Collaborative. It was first published in the Valley News. For more information visit collaborativenh.org. A proposed major renovation and expansion to the Sullivan County nursing home took a big step forward Tuesday after the delegation of state representatives unanimously approved bonding for up to $26 million for the project that is currently estimated to cost between $57 million and $63 million.

