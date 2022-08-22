ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, NH

NHPR

Sullivan County delegation approves $26M in funds for nursing home renovation

This article is shared by partners in The Granite State News Collaborative. It was first published in the Valley News. For more information visit collaborativenh.org. A proposed major renovation and expansion to the Sullivan County nursing home took a big step forward Tuesday after the delegation of state representatives unanimously approved bonding for up to $26 million for the project that is currently estimated to cost between $57 million and $63 million.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, NH
NHPR

Fatal accident at Keene wastewater plant

This article is shared by partners in The Granite State News Collaborative. It was first published in The Keene Sentinel. For more information visit collaborativenh.org. A worker for a Keene-based electric business died Wednesday morning in what officials say was an accident at the city's wastewater treatment plant. The incident...
KEENE, NH
NHPR

Severe thunderstorm watch in effect for parts of New Hampshire

The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for much of New Hampshire. The advisory is in effect until 8 p.m. The storm system is expected to be the strongest in southern, eastern and northern New Hampshire. There is a chance for severe storms with heavy, damaging winds,...
FARMINGTON, NH

