Sullivan County delegation approves $26M in funds for nursing home renovation
This article is shared by partners in The Granite State News Collaborative. It was first published in the Valley News. For more information visit collaborativenh.org. A proposed major renovation and expansion to the Sullivan County nursing home took a big step forward Tuesday after the delegation of state representatives unanimously approved bonding for up to $26 million for the project that is currently estimated to cost between $57 million and $63 million.
N.H. schools work to get the word out to families who need to reapply for free, reduced lunches
Free school lunches have been available to all students for the past two years, but that’s no longer the case. Families that qualify for free or reduced-price meals must once again apply for the benefit, something that hasn’t been required during the pandemic. New Hampshire schools are working...
Fatal accident at Keene wastewater plant
This article is shared by partners in The Granite State News Collaborative. It was first published in The Keene Sentinel. For more information visit collaborativenh.org. A worker for a Keene-based electric business died Wednesday morning in what officials say was an accident at the city's wastewater treatment plant. The incident...
Severe thunderstorm watch in effect for parts of New Hampshire
The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for much of New Hampshire. The advisory is in effect until 8 p.m. The storm system is expected to be the strongest in southern, eastern and northern New Hampshire. There is a chance for severe storms with heavy, damaging winds,...
