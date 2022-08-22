Read full article on original website
Father of fallen Brentwood police officer has heart attack on cruise
The father of a Brentwood Police officer who was hit and killed by a drunk driver two years ago has now suffered a heart attack while on vacation.
Tennessee woman involved in ongoing phone scam turns herself in
The woman sought for her involvement in an ongoing phone scam has turned herself in.
fox17.com
Police: Body wrapped in blanket found in Hermitage
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A body was found wrapped in a blanket in a grassy area in Hermitage early Thursday morning, Metro Nashville Police have confirmed. The wrapped-up body was found around 6:30 a.m. outside in the grass on Brookside Woods Boulevard and Tulip Grove Road. Metro Police said...
Detectives pursue new leads in Mya Fuller murder case
Wilson County detectives are working several new leads in the Mya Fuller murder case. This includes vetting a suspect in another criminal case who is now in jail.
WSMV
73-year-old victim gives testimony in West Nashville rape case
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man accused of brutally raping a woman in her 70s made his first appearance in court Thursday. The 73-year-old victim took the stand Wednesday and told us her experience of what happened that fateful Saturday. After hearing her story, a judge found probable cause to send the case to a grand jury.
Woman walking dog finds dead man in Hermitage
Nashville police said they are investigating Thursday after a woman walking her dog found a dead man wrapped in a blanket in Hermitage.
murfreesboro.com
BOLO: Porch Pirate in Murfreesboro
Do you know this man? Property crimes detectives need help identifying this person of interest in multiple porch pirate theft cases. Four victims at the 3343 Memorial Apartments filed reports about packages being stolen from outside their apartment doors. There are potentially four additional victims. The person of interest was seen with a dog. If you feel you are a victim or know who this individual is, contact Detective Dwight Whitaker at 629-201-5636 with helpful tips.
‘Screaming for help’: Nashville woman survives after family member stabs multiple people, leaving scars
The slashes to her body show what she did to protect her child and young niece.
Man charged with killing 1-year-old captured in Clarksville
A man has been charged in the death of a 1-year-old in Tampa, according to police.
Pink stretch limo stolen from Old Hickory found torched
Metro police are looking for a brazen thief who stole a pink limousine which was later found miles away, presumably torched by those who took it.
williamsonherald.com
Franklin Police officer Legieza suffers heart attack on vacation
Scott Legeiza, a Franklin Police Officer for more than two decades, has suffered a heart attack while on a long-awaited honeymoon vacation in the Caribbean. Legieza married Brianna D’Errico two years ago, just one month after his son Destin Legieza was killed in the line of duty by a drunk driver. Because of the tragedy, impending trial and the COVID-19 pandemic, the couple postponed their honeymoon.
Naomi Judd autopsy released to family
The autopsy for country music star Naomi Judd has been completed by the Davidson County Medical Examiners Office.
wnky.com
Logan County man arrested in puppy mill investigation
RUSSELLVILLE, Ky. – An arrest has been made following an investigation that led to a large number of dogs being rescued from a mill in Logan County. On Aug. 1 around 2:05 p.m., the LCSO conducted a search warrant at a residence belonging to Perry E. Shifflet, 54, on Milton Sharpe Road in reference to multiple tips about animal neglect, according to the sheriff’s office. Officials stated a lengthy investigation on suspected animal abuse and neglect took place, leading to 115 dogs and puppies being removed from poor living conditions and medical neglect. The dogs were taken in by the Logan County Humane Society, later assisted by Bowling Green-Warren County Humane Society, for fostering, medical care adoptions.
murfreesboro.com
Free Cake for Murfreesboro Residents
On Thursday, September 1, Nothing Bundt Cakes in Murfreesboro is giving away free Confetti Bundtlets (individually packaged miniature bundt cakes) to the first 250 guests at each bakery to celebrate its 25th birthday. The giveaway is part of a national celebration where the bakeries from coast to coast will give out more than 110,000 cakes.
WSMV
Off-duty Robertson Co. Deputy life-flighted to VUMC, in critical condition
CROSS PLAINS, Tenn. (WSMV) - An off-duty Robertson County corrections deputy was life-flighted to Vanderbilt University Medical Center Wednesday night after a motorcycle crash left him in critical condition. Cross Plains Fire Chief Tommy Jackson told Smokey Barn News the off-duty deputy was driving near Bethlehem Road around 7:10 p.m....
wmot.org
Tennessee drug abuse group leader sentenced for embezzlement
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The former director of a Tennessee drug abuse prevention group has been sentenced to 15 months in prison for using the nonprofit’s money to buy an automobile, renovate his home and pay personal bills. According to the U.S. attorney's office in Nashville, Patrick Martin...
You Can Join Paranormal Investigators At a Tennessee Mansion Ghost Hunt
Two haunted Tennessee locations are being investigated by a paranormal group, and you can join in on the ghost hunts!. Located in Columbia, Tennessee is a historic mansion built in the mid-1800s (circa 1837). The historic Elm Springs Mansion was built as a gift by two brothers for their sister. They named the property Elm Springs due to all of the Elm trees. During the civil war and neglect in the early 1900s, this location was almost lost to history, but it has since been restored and is now a property you can tour, and houses the National Confederate Museum. You can read more about Elm Springs' history, here.
This Is Tennessee's Signature Cheap Food
Cheapism found the best local dishes that work within a tight budget, including this regional favorite in Tennessee.
ifoundaquiltedheart.com
Franklin, KY USA
Found this sweet little heart when checking the mail. We had no idea what it was and immediately went to the website on the tag. What a cool movement! It definitely made our day and put a smile on our faces!!!
Wave 3
Louisville murder suspect found dead in Nashville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The suspect wanted in a Louisville homicide has been found dead in Tennessee. Metro Nashville police say Carlos Guevara, 27, died by his own hand. Around 11 p.m. Friday, Louisville Metro police called to the 11000 block of Westport Road found a woman who had been stabbed. She was rushed to UofL Hospital, but died from her wounds.
