Hendersonville, TN

fox17.com

Police: Body wrapped in blanket found in Hermitage

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A body was found wrapped in a blanket in a grassy area in Hermitage early Thursday morning, Metro Nashville Police have confirmed. The wrapped-up body was found around 6:30 a.m. outside in the grass on Brookside Woods Boulevard and Tulip Grove Road. Metro Police said...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

73-year-old victim gives testimony in West Nashville rape case

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man accused of brutally raping a woman in her 70s made his first appearance in court Thursday. The 73-year-old victim took the stand Wednesday and told us her experience of what happened that fateful Saturday. After hearing her story, a judge found probable cause to send the case to a grand jury.
murfreesboro.com

BOLO: Porch Pirate in Murfreesboro

Do you know this man? Property crimes detectives need help identifying this person of interest in multiple porch pirate theft cases. Four victims at the 3343 Memorial Apartments filed reports about packages being stolen from outside their apartment doors. There are potentially four additional victims. The person of interest was seen with a dog. If you feel you are a victim or know who this individual is, contact Detective Dwight Whitaker at 629-201-5636 with helpful tips.
williamsonherald.com

Franklin Police officer Legieza suffers heart attack on vacation

Scott Legeiza, a Franklin Police Officer for more than two decades, has suffered a heart attack while on a long-awaited honeymoon vacation in the Caribbean. Legieza married Brianna D’Errico two years ago, just one month after his son Destin Legieza was killed in the line of duty by a drunk driver. Because of the tragedy, impending trial and the COVID-19 pandemic, the couple postponed their honeymoon.
wnky.com

Logan County man arrested in puppy mill investigation

RUSSELLVILLE, Ky. – An arrest has been made following an investigation that led to a large number of dogs being rescued from a mill in Logan County. On Aug. 1 around 2:05 p.m., the LCSO conducted a search warrant at a residence belonging to Perry E. Shifflet, 54, on Milton Sharpe Road in reference to multiple tips about animal neglect, according to the sheriff’s office. Officials stated a lengthy investigation on suspected animal abuse and neglect took place, leading to 115 dogs and puppies being removed from poor living conditions and medical neglect. The dogs were taken in by the Logan County Humane Society, later assisted by Bowling Green-Warren County Humane Society, for fostering, medical care adoptions.
murfreesboro.com

Free Cake for Murfreesboro Residents

On Thursday, September 1, Nothing Bundt Cakes in Murfreesboro is giving away free Confetti Bundtlets (individually packaged miniature bundt cakes) to the first 250 guests at each bakery to celebrate its 25th birthday. The giveaway is part of a national celebration where the bakeries from coast to coast will give out more than 110,000 cakes.
wmot.org

Tennessee drug abuse group leader sentenced for embezzlement

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The former director of a Tennessee drug abuse prevention group has been sentenced to 15 months in prison for using the nonprofit’s money to buy an automobile, renovate his home and pay personal bills. According to the U.S. attorney's office in Nashville, Patrick Martin...
KISS 106

You Can Join Paranormal Investigators At a Tennessee Mansion Ghost Hunt

Two haunted Tennessee locations are being investigated by a paranormal group, and you can join in on the ghost hunts!. Located in Columbia, Tennessee is a historic mansion built in the mid-1800s (circa 1837). The historic Elm Springs Mansion was built as a gift by two brothers for their sister. They named the property Elm Springs due to all of the Elm trees. During the civil war and neglect in the early 1900s, this location was almost lost to history, but it has since been restored and is now a property you can tour, and houses the National Confederate Museum. You can read more about Elm Springs' history, here.
ifoundaquiltedheart.com

Franklin, KY USA

Found this sweet little heart when checking the mail. We had no idea what it was and immediately went to the website on the tag. What a cool movement! It definitely made our day and put a smile on our faces!!!
Wave 3

Louisville murder suspect found dead in Nashville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The suspect wanted in a Louisville homicide has been found dead in Tennessee. Metro Nashville police say Carlos Guevara, 27, died by his own hand. Around 11 p.m. Friday, Louisville Metro police called to the 11000 block of Westport Road found a woman who had been stabbed. She was rushed to UofL Hospital, but died from her wounds.
