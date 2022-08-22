Read full article on original website
Related
actionnews5.com
Officers deemed justified in 3 fatal 2021 shootings
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County District Attorney Amy Weirich announced Friday that three law enforcement officers were justified in three separate fatal shootings from 2021. The first of the three shootings happened on August 16, 2021, where Antonio Jackson was shot and killed by a lieutenant with the Shelby...
actionnews5.com
DA: Man stabbed himself while killing acquaintance
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A 24-year-old man, who stabbed himself, is charged with first-degree murder in killing of acquaintance. Investigators said that around 11 a.m. on April 16, Robinson visited the victim’s house in Orange Mound after stopping at an AutoZone store to buy two knives. According to the...
actionnews5.com
Woman charged in Memphis activist’s death appointed attorney
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The woman charged with murdering a Whitehaven activist was appointed a public defender Thursday. The two appeared in Shelby County court Friday morning. Shelby County Public Defender Phil Harvey is representing Tifanee Wright, 34, who is charged with second-degree murder in the death of Dr. Yvonne Nelson.
actionnews5.com
One former police officer is using his old north Memphis high school to fight juvenile crime
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - One former Memphis Police officer is using football to fight juvenile crime in the Bluff City. It’s a fight he’s been tackling for over three decades. Saturday morning, some future high school football players will hit the gridiron at Christian Brothers High School. It’s...
IN THIS ARTICLE
actionnews5.com
20-year-old sentenced to over 10 years in prison for attempted carjacking
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A 20-year-old convicted in a 2019 attempted carjacking is set to spend over a decade behind bars. The U.S. Department of Justice says Demetrius Willaims was sentenced to 125 months in federal prison for attempted carjacking and brandishing a firearm. On Dec. 28, 2019, Williams and...
actionnews5.com
Driver involved in crash that killed 12-year-old to appear in court
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Driver involved in fatal crash that killed a child is due to appear in court Friday. Luciano Ramirez Perez, 34-year-old, is accused of hitting a 12-year-old girl with a pickup truck on Wednesday afternoon. The crash happened on Winchester Road near the girl’s school around 3:30...
actionnews5.com
Suspects wanted in connection to Wolfchase Galleria gunfire captured, arrested
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police have found and arrested the men responsible for the gunfire that erupted inside the Wolfchase Galleria mall on August 17. The Memphis Police Department said Joshua Smith, 25, and his brother Ben Winston, 23, were both wanted in connection to the shooting. The two...
actionnews5.com
New Bail Bond Reforms Put in Place In Shelby County
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Criminal justice reform advocates say this is a time to celebrate, a new bail process is now in place in the Shelby County Court system, and thousands of people enter the doors at 201 Poplar every year. For some, they’re in and out in a manner...
actionnews5.com
Car crashes into car lot on Winchester after early morning gunshots
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man is in custody after an interesting Friday morning. Memphis police say a man was arrested after shots were fired in the early morning hours near Winchester Road. Deputy chief Don Crowe said a Ridgeway station officer was patrolling an area that’s considered a hot...
actionnews5.com
Pair arrested in ‘chop shop’ bust
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police arrested two men they say were running a chop shop. Officers were called to a home on Evergreen Street on Wednesday for a report of a stolen vehicle. When they arrived, they found two men taking parts off of cars. The men ran to...
actionnews5.com
Man wanted for capital murder of a 2-year-old by West Memphis police
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man is wanted for capital murder of a 2-year-old and shooting the mother by West Memphis Police. Kylond Jackson is currently wanted for Capital Murder, Terroristic Act, and Battery for the crimes on June 17, 2022. Related to a separate incident, Jackson also has warrants...
actionnews5.com
Two arrested, charged in string of East Memphis carjackings, robberies
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man and woman were arrested and charged for their participation in a string of carjackings that took place in the East Memphis area between Sunday and Monday. Late Sunday night, around 10:00 p.m., Memphis police responded to a carjacking call on Kelly Road, where the...
actionnews5.com
Man, 2 teens arrested after woman carjacked at Walgreens
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police arrested a man and two teens they say carjacked a woman at Walgreens. The incident happened Tuesday just before 4 p.m. at the location on Park Avenue and S Highland Street. The victim told police she was approached by two males with handguns who...
actionnews5.com
‘Smash ‘em’: Strickland seeks to crush cars of reckless drivers
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Mayor Jim Strickland has a new proposal for curbing high-speed reckless driving and drag racing. Strickland says the city will ask the Tennessee legislature to empower police to seize the vehicles of repeat reckless drivers and ultimately crush their cars. The Mayor says 750 people have...
actionnews5.com
FBI: 4 suspects wanted in connection to multiple armed robberies
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The FBI Memphis Field Office is searching for multiple suspects wanted for the armed robbery of multiple Memphis businesses. The first robbery was on Jan. 11 around noon. Memphis police officers responded to an armed robbery call at Hertz Rental Car at 7438 Sonic Drive, according to the FBI.
actionnews5.com
Over 30 vehicle break-ins at Mud Island apartment complex in a matter of hours
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Windows smashed, and cars were ransacked. Many Memphians are falling victim to a city-wide crime wave targeting their vehicles. Thefts from vehicles also saw a massive increase in the first half of this year. One local apartment complex had dozens of vehicles hit in a matter...
actionnews5.com
Suspect caught on camera running from scene of downtown Memphis shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man accused of firing shots in downtown Memphis last weekend. MPD says officers responded to a shots fired call on South Front Street around 12:57 a.m. Sunday where officers found multiple shell casings of different calibers but no victim.
actionnews5.com
1 dead, 1 critical after crash on Sam Cooper Blvd
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Three cars were involved in a fatal crash Thursday morning in Memphis. The crash happened sometime near 11 a.m. Thursday on Sam Cooper Boulevard, between Highland Street and Graham Street. Police say three vehicles collided. One person was killed in the crash and another was rushed...
actionnews5.com
Shelby County Clerk’s Office remains silent on if backlog is being addressed this week
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - There’s still been no word this week from newly reelected Shelby County Clerk Wanda Halbert on how her office is addressing its massive backlog of applications. They closed all county offices this week to do so, and the clerk’s office appears to be keeping that...
actionnews5.com
Shooting on Airways leaves one person in critical condition
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A shooting on Airways near The Highland Meadows Apartment complex leaves one injured. Officers arrived on the scene at 8:20 p.m. The officers found a male victim who was transported to Regional One Health Hospital in critical condition. There is no suspect information at this time.
Comments / 0