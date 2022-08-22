ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

actionnews5.com

Officers deemed justified in 3 fatal 2021 shootings

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County District Attorney Amy Weirich announced Friday that three law enforcement officers were justified in three separate fatal shootings from 2021. The first of the three shootings happened on August 16, 2021, where Antonio Jackson was shot and killed by a lieutenant with the Shelby...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

DA: Man stabbed himself while killing acquaintance

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A 24-year-old man, who stabbed himself, is charged with first-degree murder in killing of acquaintance. Investigators said that around 11 a.m. on April 16, Robinson visited the victim’s house in Orange Mound after stopping at an AutoZone store to buy two knives. According to the...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Woman charged in Memphis activist’s death appointed attorney

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The woman charged with murdering a Whitehaven activist was appointed a public defender Thursday. The two appeared in Shelby County court Friday morning. Shelby County Public Defender Phil Harvey is representing Tifanee Wright, 34, who is charged with second-degree murder in the death of Dr. Yvonne Nelson.
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

20-year-old sentenced to over 10 years in prison for attempted carjacking

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A 20-year-old convicted in a 2019 attempted carjacking is set to spend over a decade behind bars. The U.S. Department of Justice says Demetrius Willaims was sentenced to 125 months in federal prison for attempted carjacking and brandishing a firearm. On Dec. 28, 2019, Williams and...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Driver involved in crash that killed 12-year-old to appear in court

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Driver involved in fatal crash that killed a child is due to appear in court Friday. Luciano Ramirez Perez, 34-year-old, is accused of hitting a 12-year-old girl with a pickup truck on Wednesday afternoon. The crash happened on Winchester Road near the girl’s school around 3:30...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

New Bail Bond Reforms Put in Place In Shelby County

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Criminal justice reform advocates say this is a time to celebrate, a new bail process is now in place in the Shelby County Court system, and thousands of people enter the doors at 201 Poplar every year. For some, they’re in and out in a manner...
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
actionnews5.com

Car crashes into car lot on Winchester after early morning gunshots

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man is in custody after an interesting Friday morning. Memphis police say a man was arrested after shots were fired in the early morning hours near Winchester Road. Deputy chief Don Crowe said a Ridgeway station officer was patrolling an area that’s considered a hot...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Pair arrested in ‘chop shop’ bust

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police arrested two men they say were running a chop shop. Officers were called to a home on Evergreen Street on Wednesday for a report of a stolen vehicle. When they arrived, they found two men taking parts off of cars. The men ran to...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Man wanted for capital murder of a 2-year-old by West Memphis police

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man is wanted for capital murder of a 2-year-old and shooting the mother by West Memphis Police. Kylond Jackson is currently wanted for Capital Murder, Terroristic Act, and Battery for the crimes on June 17, 2022. Related to a separate incident, Jackson also has warrants...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Two arrested, charged in string of East Memphis carjackings, robberies

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man and woman were arrested and charged for their participation in a string of carjackings that took place in the East Memphis area between Sunday and Monday. Late Sunday night, around 10:00 p.m., Memphis police responded to a carjacking call on Kelly Road, where the...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Man, 2 teens arrested after woman carjacked at Walgreens

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police arrested a man and two teens they say carjacked a woman at Walgreens. The incident happened Tuesday just before 4 p.m. at the location on Park Avenue and S Highland Street. The victim told police she was approached by two males with handguns who...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

‘Smash ‘em’: Strickland seeks to crush cars of reckless drivers

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Mayor Jim Strickland has a new proposal for curbing high-speed reckless driving and drag racing. Strickland says the city will ask the Tennessee legislature to empower police to seize the vehicles of repeat reckless drivers and ultimately crush their cars. The Mayor says 750 people have...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

FBI: 4 suspects wanted in connection to multiple armed robberies

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The FBI Memphis Field Office is searching for multiple suspects wanted for the armed robbery of multiple Memphis businesses. The first robbery was on Jan. 11 around noon. Memphis police officers responded to an armed robbery call at Hertz Rental Car at 7438 Sonic Drive, according to the FBI.
actionnews5.com

Suspect caught on camera running from scene of downtown Memphis shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man accused of firing shots in downtown Memphis last weekend. MPD says officers responded to a shots fired call on South Front Street around 12:57 a.m. Sunday where officers found multiple shell casings of different calibers but no victim.
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

1 dead, 1 critical after crash on Sam Cooper Blvd

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Three cars were involved in a fatal crash Thursday morning in Memphis. The crash happened sometime near 11 a.m. Thursday on Sam Cooper Boulevard, between Highland Street and Graham Street. Police say three vehicles collided. One person was killed in the crash and another was rushed...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Shooting on Airways leaves one person in critical condition

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A shooting on Airways near The Highland Meadows Apartment complex leaves one injured. Officers arrived on the scene at 8:20 p.m. The officers found a male victim who was transported to Regional One Health Hospital in critical condition. There is no suspect information at this time.
MEMPHIS, TN

