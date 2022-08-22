ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lansing, MI

Comments / 0

Related
MLive.com

Live high school football updates from opening night in Michigan

It is time to get begin competition for the 2022 high school football season in Michigan. Follow along with MLive tonight for score updates and and exciting highlights once the action gets rolling. Our experienced team of reporters and photographers are at various games throughout the state every week and...
BELLEVILLE, MI
FOX Sports

Nick Saban weighs in on Texas, Oklahoma heading to SEC, Bryce Young | THE HERD

Alabama Head Coach Nick Saban joins Colin Cowherd on The Herd to talk about the latest developments in College Football, and his expectations for the upcoming seasons. Colin asks Saban his thoughts on the Texas Longhorns and Oklahoma Sooners moving to join the SEC by 2025, and what his expectations for Heisman-Winning QB Bryce Young are this season.
NORMAN, OK
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Marcus Mariota named as honorary captain when Oregon meets Georgia

The Oregon-Georgia game is a pretty big deal in the world of college football and the stars will be out. In keeping with its tradition of recognizing notable team alumni, officials today announced that former Duck quarterback Marcus Mariota and former Bulldog tailback Willie McClendon will be honorary captains for their respective alma maters at the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game between Oregon and Georgia. The honorary captains will join the team captains at midfield for the pregame coin toss prior to the 12:30 p.m. PST kickoff on Sept. 3 in Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mariota, the current Atlanta Falcons quarterback, played in Eugene from 2011-14. ...
EUGENE, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
East Lansing, MI
Football
Local
Michigan Football
State
Tennessee State
Nashville, TN
Football
City
East Lansing, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
Local
Tennessee Football
Local
Tennessee Sports
City
Nashville, TN
East Lansing, MI
Sports
Nashville, TN
Sports
MLive.com

Top 50 Michigan high school football teams; kicking off a new season

A new season is just around the corner, with high school football teams around the state of Michigan set to kick off the 2022 campaigns this week. It’s that magical time of year when the heat of August two-a-days is about to give way to the cool Friday nights of fall, and teams from every corner of the state have dreams of trips to Ford Field.
MICHIGAN STATE
WTVF

Nolensville Little League going to U.S. Championship game

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTV) — It was either win or go home for Nolensville baseball in the 2022 Little League World Series. They decided to win. Following Wednesday's loss to Hawaii, Nolensville took on Texas and won handily at 7-1. Nolensville never got going in their 13-0 loss to the...
NOLENSVILLE, TN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Auburn football all-time roster: Coaches, kickers and specialists

We have reached the finale of the Auburn Tigers‘ all-time roster series. After laying out the offense and defense, we focus on the special teams and the coaching staff. There are plenty of names to consider on the Plains for this group and it was even difficult to narrow it down to just one staff. Check out our listing to see if you agree or disagree with the legends that we named to this group.
AUBURN, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Titans#American Football#The Pittsburgh Steelers#The Chiefs And Lions#Fbs#Spartans#Stubhub#Ticketmaster Stream#Espn#Hulu Live
247Sports

Georgia football predicted to go 12-0 this season by ESPN

This week saw ESPN release its conference predictions for the 2022 college football season. For the SEC, the outlet predicted that Georgia will go 12-0 during the regular season but lose to Alabama in the SEC Championship. Co-defensive coordinator Glenn Schumann was selected as the coordinator in the conference who become a head coach.
ATLANTA, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy