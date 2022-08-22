Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad to resume North Pole Adventure excursions; Tickets on sale Sept. 7

Read full article on original website
SOLON, Ohio -- When the Solon to Chagrin Falls Trail is completed, one will be able to ride a bicycle seamlessly from SOM Center Road in Solon to downtown Chagrin Falls. “It will be a wonderful and beautiful thing,” Sean McDermott, chief planning and design officer for Cleveland Metroparks, said before a bus tour of the planned trail that departed from City Hall Thursday (Aug. 25).
It's not even Fall yet, but you may want to mark your calendars now for a North Pole Adventure.
BRUNSWICK, Ohio – When John Buchanan Sr. returned from serving in the Air Force during WWII, he wanted to continue his love of flying. He went into the service to learn to fly, so it was a lifelong dream that didn’t fade after he returned, but buying or renting a plane wasn’t a possibility.
BEREA, Ohio -- In May 2018, when the city unveiled its new sandstone amphitheater that can seat as many as 500 spectators on Coe Lake Park’s west bank, I believed that to be the final jewel in the popular park’s crown. But in just the past four years,...
NORTH ROYALTON, Ohio – At North Royalton City Schools’ convocation, teachers and staff were invited to an opening day breakfast and meeting. Numerous employees were recognized for their years of service. Each employee received a commemorative pin. They include:. · 15 years: Christopher Benze, Sharon Capadona, Corey Durichko,...
NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio - The Cedar Point Road Bridge in the Cleveland Metroparks’ Rocky River Reservation will be closed for repairs several months longer than originally planned because part of the substructure is more deteriorated than anticipated. This marks the second instance this year of the county significantly changing...
AKRON, Ohio – Summit County’s Museums for All, a program that offers community members with U.S. government-issued Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) cards discounted admissions to area museums and attractions, now includes three more attractions: Hower House, Hale Farm & Village, and Cummings Center for the History of Psychology.
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- There are certain times of the year when preparation is a better game plan than going fishing. The next week or two may be one of those times. The Lake Erie walleye and yellow perch aren’t cooperating right now. Even the bluegills, rock bass, crappies and channel catfish can be difficult to catch.
BRUNSWICK, Ohio -- Ask a Scout for help. From many recent experiences, I can tell you that the boys and dads from Scout Troop 513 are a great example of Scouting. They have helped us at Heritage Farm on several occasions, including this past week. The City of Brunswick had...
MIDDLEBURG HEIGHTS, Ohio – Redevelopment plans for a 3.8-acre former Ganley collision center site at the corner of West 130th St. and Pearl Road received Middleburg Heights Planning Commission’s final approval at its Wednesday (Aug. 24) meeting. The $6 million planned mixed-use (PMU) development, called Pearl Crossing, will...
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Perhaps the best thing about changing seasons is seeing the trees “catch fire” in vibrant reds, oranges and golds. Autumn is the perfect time for a Sunday drive or maybe even a weekend (or weekdays) adventure chasing fall color. With gas prices still elevated, we’ve researched one-tank trips to view the changing leaves. We’ve added local VRBO lodging rentals so you can relax when you’re there. Plan now to collect memories and Instagram photos before the VRBOs book during the peak season.
The Great Geauga County Fair officially uses the world “great” in its name, and it’s earned the right to do so. Not only is it huge, but it’s also Ohio’s oldest county fair, celebrating its bicentennial this year. So come on out and celebrate with it over the next six days as it puts the period on the summer season.
BROOK PARK, Ohio – Brook Park City Council at its Aug. 23 meeting unanimously approved two ordinances that allow pre-construction work to continue for a planned retention basin in Wedo Park. The basin will occupy nearly 5 acres of the 6-acre park and control storm water runoff in Ward...
More Northeast Ohio counties have a high spread of COVID-19 this week.
BROOK PARK, Ohio – Damaged property: Paulding Boulevard. A vehicle parked on Paulding was damaged after an unidentified person threw a can at it. The incident was reported at about 8 p.m. Aug. 12. The victim said that at about 5:30 a.m., a pickup truck drove by, and someone in the truck threw a can of gravy at her vehicle, leaving dents on the driver’s-side door.
Pickle Palooza, the next Main Street Wadsworth downtown event, is the biggest “dill” in town. The family-friend event will be held Sept. 1 from 5:30-8:30 p.m., with pickleball, a “Find the Pickle” scavenger hunt, a strolling pickle for photo ops, and several pickle vendors. The Wadsworth...
GATES MILLS, Ohio -- You may have driven past the “Oz” sign at 7200 Mayfield Rd. just east of I-271 and wondered what’s behind all those trees. Follow the (not yellow) brick road and you’ll find an estate named after the magical setting of L. Frank Baum’s series of novels.
If you're craving some mouthwatering barbecue, you should check out these places in the Akron area. If you're looking for delicious ribs with tender meat that falls right off the bone, you can't go wrong with this local favorite in Cuyahoga Falls. In addition to ribs, they have great pulled pork sandwiches, brisket, and wings. As for sides, customers can't get enough of their cornbread, collard greens, and mac & cheese.
STRONGSVILLE, Ohio – Connecting for Kids provides education and support to families with concerns about their child. They serve all families, including those children with and without formal diagnoses. CFK offers educational programs, support groups, a Parent Match Program and numerous resources. CFK programs are free to any family with children between the ages 0-12. The service area includes Cuyahoga, Lorain and the surrounding counties.
An officer went to Sonesta at 5:09 a.m. Aug. 8 regarding a truck that had been stolen from the motel’s parking lot. The victim said there were two 25-pound, two 45-pound and two 85-pound dumbbells in the bed of the truck. The victim said he had left the keys...
