GAME PREVIEW: Rangers Out To Win Twins Series

Texas continues its six-game road trip Monday night with the final of a four-game series with the Minnesota Twins.

The Texas Rangers continue their six-game road trip on Sunday with the conclusion of their four-game series with the Minnesota Twins on Monday at 6:10 p.m. at Target Field.

This is the rare four-game series that wraps around to the next week. Friday’s opener turned into a low-scoring affair, as the Twins won 2-1 on the strength of two solo home runs in the first inning. The Rangers won Saturday’s game 4-3 in 10 innings . Then Texas took Sunday’s game 7-0 as Kohei Arihara and Taylor Hearn combined for the shutout.

The Rangers are bouncing back from a tumultuous homestand that ended on Thursday and saw the organization reshape its future. In fact, it was a week ago that the Rangers fired manager Chris Woodward and installed third-base coach Tony Beasley as interim manager. Two days later, the Rangers fired team president Jon Daniels and appointed general manager Chris Young as the chief of all baseball operations.

After Monday’s game the Rangers will move on to Colorado for a two-game series with the Rockies. On Thursday, the Rangers finally get an off-day before hosting Detroit starting on Friday.

Scroll down to get ready for tonight’s game.

Texas Rangers (55-66) at Minnesota Twins (62-57)

August 22, 2022, Target Field, Minneapolis, Minn., 6:10 p.m. (CDT)

Starting Pitchers

TEX: LHP Cole Ragans (0-2, 5.02)

Vs.

MIN: RHP Sonny Gray (7-3, 3.11)

-

Rangers Pre-Game Transactions:

None

Rangers Injury List:

P Jon Gray (15-day, left oblique strain), placed on Aug. 2. He is eligible to return, but his recovered was expected to take 4-6 weeks.

P Dennis Santana (15-day, left ankle sprain), placed on Aug. 4 (retroactive to Aug. 3). He is eligible to return. Santana is on an injury rehab assignment.

P Spencer Howard (15-day, right shoulder impingement), placed on Aug. 10 (retroactive to Aug. 8), eligible to be activated on Aug. 23.

P Joe Barlow (15-day, right index finger blister), placed on Aug. 19 (retroactive to Aug. 18). Eligible to be activated on Sept. 2. Note: This is the second time Barlow has been on the injured list due to a blister in the past two months.

OF Eli White (60-day, right wrist fracture), placed on June 13. He is expected to return at some point this season.

C Mitch Garver (60-day, right forearm flexor tendon repair surgery), placed on July 11. He is not expected to return this season.

Follow the Game

TV

Rangers – Bally Sports Southwest

Twins - Bally Sports North

Radio/Internet

Rangers – 105.3 The Fan, KFLC 1270

Twins – Treasure Island Baseball Network - 830 WCCO-AM, KMNB 102.9 FM

-

Texas Rangers Starting Lineup

1. 2B Marcus Semien

2. SS Corey Seager

3. 1B Nathaniel Lowe

4. RF Adolis García

5. C Jonah Heim

6. CF Leody Taveras

7. LF Kole Calhoun

8. DH Brad Miller

9. 3B Ezequiel Duran

-

Minnesota Twins Starting Lineup

1. 2B Luis Arraez

2. SS Carlos Correa

3. CF Byron Buxton

4. 1B Jose Miranda

5. RF Max Kepler

6. 3B Gio Urshela

7. LF Nick Gordon

8. DH Tim Beckman

9. C Sandy León