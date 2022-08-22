ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Associated Press

Court to hear case on Mississippi grants to private schools

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ezg0I_0hQyJOJx00

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi judge is scheduled to hear arguments Tuesday in a lawsuit that says the state is violating its own constitution by directing $10 million in pandemic relief money to private schools.

In April, Republican Gov. Tate Reeves signed two bills. One created a grant program to help private schools pay for water, broadband and other infrastructure projects. The other allocated the $10 million of federal money for the program, starting July 1.

The American Civil Liberties Union of Mississippi, the Mississippi Center for Justice and Democracy Forward filed the lawsuit June 15 in Hinds County Chancery Court on behalf of Parents for Public Schools, an advocacy group founded more than 30 years ago.

The lawsuit asks a judge to block the program, which allows grants of up to $100,000 to any in-state school that is a member of the Midsouth Association of Independent Schools and that is accredited by a state, regional or national organization. The parameters of the program exclude public schools from applying for the infrastructure grants.

The lawsuit cites Section 208 of the Mississippi Constitution, which prohibits the use of public money for any school that is not “a free school.”

Private schools “can operate only so long as students pay tuition,” but public schools have an obligation to serve every child, the lawsuit says. It says infrastructure improvements make private schools more competitive.

In arguments filed Aug. 4, attorneys for the state responded that the federal funds “were never earmarked for public schools in the first place,” so public schools “stand to lose exactly nothing” as a result of the grant program.

Hinds County Chancery Judge Crystal Wise Martin is hearing the case.

During this year’s legislative session, Mississippi’s Republican-controlled House and Senate made plans to spend most of the $1.8 billion the state is receiving from the federal government for pandemic relief.

Legislators this year also created a program to provide interest-free loans to public schools to improve buildings and other facilities, with money coming from the state. Those loans must be repaid within 10 years. The grants to private schools do not need to be repaid.

Comments / 37

Helen Varnado
4d ago

tater tot is trying direct federal funds again to the rich. he is not working for all of Mississippians only the rich. vote him out no second term

Reply
35
Trellis Lewis
4d ago

This is exactly what I'm talking about. He is a thief. He will not keep funds for people in need of medicaid, assistance with house and some type of income for single parents for the children but yet he wants to give to private schools. UNBELIEVABLE!! VOTE HIM OUT!!!

Reply
25
Lindsay Day
4d ago

So interesting water is listed in this grant considering his children go to an extremely expensive private school in Jackson. Meanwhile a couple miles down the road, the worst rated schools in Jackson exist where kids don't have clean water to drink. What a disgusting human being.

Reply
18
Related
The Associated Press

Missouri school district reinstates spanking if parents OK

A school district in southwestern Missouri decided to bring back spanking as a form of discipline for students — if their parents agree — despite warnings from many public health experts that the practice is detrimental to students. Classes resumed Tuesday in the Cassville School District district for the first time since the school board in June approved bringing corporal punishment back to the 1,900-student district about 60 miles (100 kilometers) southwest of Springfield. The district had dropped the practice in 2001. The policy states that corporal punishment will be used only when other forms of discipline, such as suspensions, have failed and then only with the superintendent’s permission. Superintendent Merlyn Johnson told The Springfield News-Leader the decision came after an anonymous survey found that parents, students and school employees were concerned about student behavior and discipline.
MISSOURI STATE
desotocountynews.com

Uselton among top 50 highly-paid public officials in Mississippi

File photo: DeSoto County Schools Supt. Cory Uselton speaks to the Rotary Club of Olive Branch in August 2021. (Bob Bakken/DeSoto County News) According to a new report from the Mississippi Center of Public Policy (MCPP), just over half of the 50 highest-paid public officials in the state are school district superintendents and the DeSoto County School District (DCS) leader is one of those listed.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
mageenews.com

Who are the state’s highest-paid officials?

Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Mississippi Fat Cat Report 2022 Published – — Who are the state’s highest-paid officials?. (Jackson, MS): The Mississippi...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Private Schools#Mississippi#Infrastructure#State School#Politics State#Politics Legislative#K12#Politics Courts#Education#Republican#Democracy Forward
TheDailyBeast

Court Upholds Mississippi’s Jim Crow Voting Law

The U.S. Fifth Court of Appeals on Wednesday upheld a Jim Crow law adopted by white-supremacist leaders in 1890 designed to prohibit Black people from voting for life. The conservative majority of the court said the law was “steeped in racism,” but decided that the state had made enough changes to it over its 132-year history that its racist origins had been transcended. At issue is Section 241 of the Mississippi Constitution, in which white lawmakers at the time chose a list of offenses they believed Black people were more likely to commit, and made those crimes punishable with permanent disenfranchisement. Crimes included burglary, theft, and arson, among others, though burglary was later dropped and the “‘non-black’ crimes of ‘murder’ and rape’” were added, the 5th Circuit’s opinion notes. A 2018 analysis found that the law was still disproportionately disenfranchising Black people compared to white Mississippians.Read it at Mississippi Free Press
MISSISSIPPI STATE
The Associated Press

Mississippi mom: Private-school grants hurt public education

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi mother testified Tuesday that her child’s public school is harmed by the state putting $10 million of federal pandemic relief money into infrastructure grants for private schools. Tanya Marsaw of Crystal Springs is a member of Parents For Public Schools. The nonprofit group is suing the state to try to block the program the Republican-led Legislature created and Republican Gov. Tate Reeves signed into law earlier this year. The lawsuit cites Section 208 of the Mississippi Constitution, which prohibits the use of public money for any school that is not “a free school.” During a hearing before Hinds County Chancery Judge Crystal Wise Martin, Marsaw testified that she pays taxes.
JACKSON, MS
WAPT

Possible resolution in sight in garbage pickup dispute

JACKSON, Miss. — A settlement is in the works between the Jackson City Council and Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba over the garbage pickup contract with Richard's Disposal. There is a settlement conference scheduled for Friday to find a resolution to a dispute that has been ongoing for months. Richard's...
JACKSON, MS
The Associated Press

Arizona Supreme Court keeps voting rights measure off ballot

PHOENIX (AP) — A voter initiative rolling back Republican-backed election law changes and expanding voting access will not appear on the November ballot, the Arizona Supreme Court ruled Friday, issuing a final death knell after an on-again off-again series of court rulings. The high court decision upholds a lower court ruling issued hours earlier, in which Maricopa County Superior Court Judge Joseph Mikitish rejected thousands of signatures and said the initiative fell 1,458 signatures short of the 238,000 required to qualify for the ballot. The judge’s Friday ruling reversed his own decision from a day earlier after the Supreme Court asked him to explain how he concluded on Thursday that initiative had enough valid signatures to qualify. The Supreme Court’s ruling is the last word in a week-long battle between initiative backers and opponents. Critics, led by the Arizona Free Enterprise Club, succeeded in knocking off enough qualifying signatures for the measure to barely fail. Lawyers supporting the initiative had urged the Supreme Court to allow the measure to reach voters, saying Mikitish violated the law by allowing challengers to throw out more signatures than allowed.
ARIZONA STATE
The Associated Press

Deputy elections clerk in Colorado to testify against boss

DENVER (AP) — A woman has struck a plea deal to testify against her boss, a Colorado clerk who became a hero to election conspiracy theorists after she was charged with breaking into her county’s voting system. Belinda Knisley, who has long been on administrative leave from her role as chief deputy to Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters, appeared in district court in Grand Junction on Thursday and pleaded guilty to misdemeanor counts of trespass, official misconduct and violation of duty. She was sentenced to two years of unsupervised probation. “You engaged in concrete acts to undermine the integrity of our democratic process under the guise of protecting it. In doing so, you abdicated your role as a clerk, you violated your oath and you betrayed your duty,” Judge Matthew Barrett told Knisley during the hearing. Peters and Knisley were being prosecuted on allegations they allowed a copy of a hard drive to be made during an update of election equipment in May 2021.
MESA COUNTY, CO
The Associated Press

Vos withdraws subpoenas, ending Wisconsin election inquiry

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin’s Republican Assembly leader on Friday withdrew subpoenas submitted as part of a GOP-led investigation into the 2020 election, marking the end of a 14-month endeavor that yielded no evidence of election fraud. Speaker Robin Vos withdrew subpoenas that Michael Gableman, the former Wisconsin Supreme Court justice he hired to look into the results of the 2020 election, submitted to mayors and other officials across the state. Vos, the state’s most powerful Republican, fired Gableman two weeks ago after narrowly winning a primary election against a Donald Trump-backed political newcomer. Vos also withdrew subpoenas issued to the Wisconsin Elections Commission, its administrator and two commission members. Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway was among the city officials who were subpoenaed. Upon the withdrawal, City Attorney Michael Haas said in a statement that the investigation did nothing but harm public confidence in elections “despite wasting over one million dollars of taxpayer funds.”
WISCONSIN STATE
Jackson Free Press

Thousands Jailed Long Periods Before Trial in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Thousands of people in Mississippi continue to be jailed for long periods while waiting to go on trial because they are too poor to afford bail, judges may deny bail altogether or public defenders might not be available when they're needed, according to a new report from a group that advocates for the rights of the incarcerated.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
wcbi.com

Okolona High School students earn highest scores in Mississippi on Algebra I state test

OKOLONA, Miss. (WCBI) – Okolona High School learned in June that its students earned the highest test scores in Mississippi on the Algebra I State Assessment. There are teachers at Okolona High School, like Barbara Lucas, who still remember 2010 when the state had to step in and take conservatorship of the Okolona Separate School District after getting a failing rating.
OKOLONA, MS
WDAM-TV

West Jasper School District terminates Superintendent Dr. Ezi

BAY SPRINGS, Miss. (WDAM) - Dr. Kenitra Ezi was terminated from her position as the West Jasper School District superintendent, according to board meeting minutes approved earlier this month. The minutes, approved at a board meeting on Aug. 9, confirm Ezi was terminated after a majority of the board voted...
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
505K+
Post
497M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy