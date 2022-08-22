ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

LSU Baseball: Jay Johnson Introduces Assistants, Talks Offseason

By Zack Nagy
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32dXlp_0hQyIn9n00

Johnson spoke on the transfer portal, new roster while introducing top assistants Josh Jordan and Wes Johnson

Jay Johnson met with the media for the first time this offseason Monday afternoon, introducing his new assistant coaches Wes Johnson and Josh Jordan. Johnson will take over as the pitching coach for the Tigers while Jordan will handle a majority of recruiting duties.

Coach (Jay) Johnson started things off by reiterating his passion for LSU athletics and the drive this program has to be great.

“August 22 and we’re talking about baseball. That’s what makes this the best place in America to coach and to play,” Johnson said.

Here are a few takeaways from what the trio of coaches had to say:

Jay Johnson - Transfer Portal

It’s obvious the Tigers dipped into the transfer portal significantly this offseason, reeling in an embarrassment of riches along the way. From Tommy White to Thatcher Hurd, Johnson once again proved why he is considered one of the top recruiters in college baseball.

Johnson commented on how this program is staying up to date with the times, and as the transfer portal evolves, so will the LSU Tigers. Looking to attain a College World Series roster, Johnson spoke on how the portal changes the game.

“As we’re evolving in these new times, I’m learning something new everyday,” Johnson said. “Relative to the five we got, we are very excited about them. Obviously an upgrade in pitching talent, ability to strike people out, throw your fastball where you want to, change speeds, we feel great about the ones we added. I think all of them have the potential to be major league pitchers someday.”

Jay Johnson - Fall Ball Timeline

The Tigers kicked off their strength and conditioning, along with skill training, on Monday which will carry all the way until Oct. 6. From then on, fall ball will get rolling where the Tigers will face a few in-state opponents.

LSU will take on McNeese State on Nov. 6 and go on the road to the University of Louisiana on Nov. 13. The final fall ball event will be the Purple and Gold World Series from Nov. 18-20.

Wes Johnson - Why LSU? Why leave the MLB?

It’s the question many have been seeking an answer to. Johnson, who quickly became one of the top pitching coaches in the MLB with the Minnesota Twins, decided to leave the franchise midway through the season and head to Baton Rouge.

Johnson spoke on what led him to Baton Rouge and his passion for developing youngsters:

Wes Johnson - Why Leave MLB for LSU? (; 0:50)

Another piece to the puzzle, of course, was Jay Johnson’s influence. The ability for Johnson and Johnson to team up at the college ranks played a huge role in Johnson leaving the Twins.

He spoke on his decision Monday:

Wes Johnson Speaks on Jay Johnson (; 0:36)

Josh Jordan - Handling recruiting duties, decision to come to LSU

Jordan, who has been praised for being one of the top recruiters in the business, built a Duke program from the ground up due to his elite recruiting abilities. For Coach Johnson to snag a coach of his caliber and bring him to Baton Rouge is a massive win for this program.

But Jordan was extremely transparent about the decision to come to LSU. The opportunity to assist one of the top coaches in the country in Jay Johnson, while having a greater platform at LSU, played a huge role.

Jordan spoke on the influence of Johnson and his drive, making it that much easier of a decision to come to Louisiana:

Josh Jordan - Why LSU? (; 0:25)

