ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Chevys Fresh Mex’s Return to Nevada at Showcase Mall Gets $3M Price Tag

By Neil Cooney
What Now Las Vegas
What Now Las Vegas
 4 days ago

Founded in 1986 in California, Chevys Fresh Mex has grown to 20 locations in the United States and is now gearing up to open its biggest-ever, flagship restaurant at Showcase Mall . The project was already known to be big—13,000 square feet, seating more than 400 with floor-to-ceiling windows overlooking the Strip—and paperwork recently submitted to Clark County by Showcase Mall finally put a number to its bigness: a contract valuation of $3 million.

Chevys offers tasty appetizers like Nachos Grande, Crispy Chicken Flautas, and Carne Asada Fries. “From the Mesquite Grill” come dishes like Slow-Roasted Carnitas, Steak & Shrimp, and the Chevys Burger (served on a pretzel bun with chipotle aioli and pepper jack cheese). A selection of tacos, enchiladas, burritos, and Mesquite Grilled Fajitas round out the menu, along with combos like Surf N’ Turf Combo and the Three Amigos Combo ( chipotle chicken enchilada, shrimp a la diabla served on rice, and a carne asada or chicken vampiro taco ).

A selection of cocktails and specialty margaritas like the Watermelon Margarita and the Mango Mezcal Margarita make for some grownup fun, and for dessert: Flan, Deep-Fried Ice Cream, the Ooey-Gooey-Chewy-Sundae, and more.

As part of Showcase Mall’s culinary community, Chevys will be the highlight of a group that includes familiar dining locations like Outback Steakhouse and Panda Express . A summer opening was originally expected for Chevys, but some delay appears to be in order. Stay tuned for more updates on this big brand’s re-arrival in Las Vegas.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mqX2Q_0hQyIhrR00
Photo: Official
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JNp7U_0hQyIhrR00
Photo: Official
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IcgAO_0hQyIhrR00
Photo: Official


Keep up with What Now Las Vegas’s restaurant, retail, and real estate scoop by subscribing to our newsletter , liking us on Facebook , and following us on Twitter . Opening a restaurant? Browse our Preferred Partners .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
lasvegasmagazine.com

Fried chicken fans will find their fill in Las Vegas

Fried chicken is a classic dish of the South. It’s a fast-food phenomenon. It’s a hearty, homey meal everyone craves. It’s all those things and more, and dashing around the diverse restaurant scene in Las Vegas, it’s clear there are many different and dynamic ways to enjoy it.
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Vegas, NV
Las Vegas, NV
Restaurants
State
California State
State
Nevada State
Nevada State
Nevada Food & Drinks
Local
Nevada Lifestyle
Las Vegas, NV
Food & Drinks
Nevada State
Nevada Restaurants
Las Vegas, NV
Lifestyle
The Associated Press

KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Glenwood, a Gated New-Home Community in Highly Desirable Southwest Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 26, 2022-- KB Home (NYSE: KBH) today announced the grand opening of Glenwood, a gated new-home community in popular southwest Las Vegas. The new community is ideally located near Blue Diamond Road just east of South Decatur Road, providing easy access to Interstate 15, the Las Vegas Strip, the area’s major employment centers and Harry Reid International Airport. Glenwood is also just minutes away from shopping, dining and entertainment as well as outdoor recreation at Rhodes Ranch Golf Club and several beautiful parks, including Exploration Peak Park and Mountain’s Edge Regional Park. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220826005083/en/ KB Home announces the grand opening of Glenwood, a gated new-home community in highly desirable southwest Las Vegas. (Photo: Business Wire)
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vampiro
Fox5 KVVU

Former hotel and casino workers bid farewell to Fiesta Henderson

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Former employees of Fiesta Henderson reunited one last time to say goodbye before the hotel and casino is gone. This year Station Casinos announced Fiesta Henderson and two North Las Vegas properties will not be reopening after being shuttered during the pandemic. Angie Johanson, a...
HENDERSON, NV
Fox5 KVVU

FlixBus launches express service between Palm Springs and Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas residents hoping for a getaway in Palm Springs will soon have another transportation option available. According to a news release, starting Aug. 26, FlixBus will launch an express line from Palm Springs to Las Vegas. FlixBus says the new line will offer transportation...
LAS VEGAS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#3m#Food Drink#Chevys Fresh Mex#Showcase Mall Gets#Crispy Chicken Flautas#Carne Asada Fries#Steak Shrimp#Mesquite Grilled Fajitas#The Watermelon Margarita#Showcase Mall#Outback Steakhouse#Panda Express
Las Vegas Weekly

After four decades, Las Vegas’ Great Buns Bakery keeps locals coming back

A wildly successful business supplying Las Vegas casinos and restaurants with all their fresh-baked goodies doesn’t need to also operate a retail store and sell those breads, rolls, pastries, pies, bagels and more to regular folks like you and me. But Great Buns Bakery has been doing it for decades and can’t stop, because we keep coming back for more—and because they like to see us.
LAS VEGAS, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
oaklandnewsnowblog.com

Las Vegas police shut down illegal brothel and apprehend two people

Las Vegas police shut down illegal brothel and apprehend two people. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. Las Vegas police investigators say they watched nearly 200...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Eater

New Project Announced to Replace PBR Rock Bar At Miracle Mile Shops On Strip

On Monday, PBR Rock Bar and Grill announced its location at the Miracle Mile Shops at Planet Hollywood Resort and Casino on the Las Vegas Strip was closing. Miracle Mile Shops has issued a statement saying the retail and dining complex will soon announce a replacement in the form of a mixed-use project with new “state-of-the-art” entertainment features. Construction on the project, which will include upgraded restaurant zones, is projected to be completed in spring of next year. The statement, issued by Robert Buchanan, the vice president and general manager, is below.
LAS VEGAS, NV
What Now Las Vegas

What Now Las Vegas

Las Vegas, NV
522
Followers
167
Post
38K+
Views
ABOUT

Vegas's only dedicated news source for restaurant, retail, and real estate openings and closings.

 https://whatnowvegas.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy