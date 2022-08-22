Chevys Fresh Mex’s Return to Nevada at Showcase Mall Gets $3M Price Tag

Founded in 1986 in California, Chevys Fresh Mex has grown to 20 locations in the United States and is now gearing up to open its biggest-ever, flagship restaurant at Showcase Mall . The project was already known to be big—13,000 square feet, seating more than 400 with floor-to-ceiling windows overlooking the Strip—and paperwork recently submitted to Clark County by Showcase Mall finally put a number to its bigness: a contract valuation of $3 million.

Chevys offers tasty appetizers like Nachos Grande, Crispy Chicken Flautas, and Carne Asada Fries. “From the Mesquite Grill” come dishes like Slow-Roasted Carnitas, Steak & Shrimp, and the Chevys Burger (served on a pretzel bun with chipotle aioli and pepper jack cheese). A selection of tacos, enchiladas, burritos, and Mesquite Grilled Fajitas round out the menu, along with combos like Surf N’ Turf Combo and the Three Amigos Combo ( chipotle chicken enchilada, shrimp a la diabla served on rice, and a carne asada or chicken vampiro taco ).

A selection of cocktails and specialty margaritas like the Watermelon Margarita and the Mango Mezcal Margarita make for some grownup fun, and for dessert: Flan, Deep-Fried Ice Cream, the Ooey-Gooey-Chewy-Sundae, and more.

As part of Showcase Mall’s culinary community, Chevys will be the highlight of a group that includes familiar dining locations like Outback Steakhouse and Panda Express . A summer opening was originally expected for Chevys, but some delay appears to be in order. Stay tuned for more updates on this big brand’s re-arrival in Las Vegas.

