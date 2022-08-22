ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Overland Park, KS

Overland Park firefighters go to extreme heights training for emergencies

By Heidi Schmidt
FOX4 News Kansas City
FOX4 News Kansas City
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mwUVq_0hQyIFLD00

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — A high-angle rescue is something fans would expect to see while watching the hit show “9-1-1” on FOX .

Instead of a made-for-television emergency, what happened Monday turned out to be a training exercise in Overland Park.

Video provided by the Overland Park Fire Department shows the newest members of its Technical Rescue Team near the top of a water tower.

The 12 new members received 90 hours of high-angle training to get to this point, according to the department.

Lawrence police release video showing arrest of suspect in homicides

“This is basically the right of passage of our high-angle training. We gradually get them up to height so they feel comfortable in that environment,” Capt. Kent Saturday, Overland Park Fire Department, said.

From the top of the tower the crew practiced different rescues using only ropes. That included safely lowering Capt. Saturday from the side side of the water tower to the ground.

“It’s actually enjoyable to have them be in control of my fate and have confidence in them to lower me down to safety. I’m very proud of them,” Saturday said.

The department said this is one of many things practiced during the year to make sure crews are ready for any situation that comes their way.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Overland Park, KS
Sports
Local
Kansas Sports
State
Missouri State
Overland Park, KS
Crime & Safety
Local
Kansas Crime & Safety
Overland Park, KS
Accidents
Local
Kansas Accidents
City
Overland Park, KS
City
Kansas City, KS
fox4kc.com

Zip Trip Detours: Don’t miss these stops in Wyandotte County

Featured during FOX4’s Zip Trip to Bonner Springs, check out these nearby detours. In Kansas City, Kansas, the Strawberry Hill neighborhood is full of hidden gems like the Strawberry Hill Museum and Cultural Center. “The museum is an 1887 home that was built for Margaret and John Cruise-Scroggs. They...
WYANDOTTE COUNTY, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Entertain#Linus Celebrities#Fire#Accident#Technical Rescue Team#Fox4 News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Accidents
KCTV 5

KCK firefighter collapses, transported to hospital

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - A Kansas City, Kansas, firefighter collapsed after the department had extinguished a fire this morning. The department safely evacuated three adults from a home in Kansas City, Kansas, before the 32-year veteran firefighter collapsed in front of a fire truck during the overhaul process, a tweet from the fire department said.
KANSAS CITY, KS
KCTV 5

Gun found inside locker at Northland middle school, teen in custody

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Law enforcement stated Friday that a 13-year-old has been taken into custody after a handgun was found in a locker. The Platte County Sheriff’s Office stated Lakeview Middle School was placed on a hold just before 10:30 a.m. due to the incident, and it lasted about 30 minutes.
KANSAS CITY, MO
FOX4 News Kansas City

FOX4 News Kansas City

27K+
Followers
11K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Kansas City local and breaking news, weather and sports

 https://www.fox4kc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy