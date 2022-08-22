Vote: Who is the top returning quarterback in Central Texas high school football?

Let us know who's the best returning QB throughout Central Texas heading into the 2022 Texas high school football season

As the 2022 high school football season approaches, we took a closer look at the top 10 quarterbacks throughout Central Texas .

But now we want to hear from you: Who is the best of the best?

Let us know by voting for the top QB in Central Texas heading into the 2022 Texas high school football season.

Central Texas quarterback voting will conclude Monday, Aug. 29, at 11:59 pm Central time .

View the original article to see embedded media.

SBLive’s Top 10 Central Texas QBs for 2022 high school football season:

Editor’s Note: Players listed in alphabetical order.

Brayden Buchanan, Senior, Austin Vandegrift

Buchanan took the keys to Vandegrift’s offense in 2021 and ran with it in his first season as a full-time starter. He helped lead the Vipers to the Region IV championship game in the Class 6A Division II playoffs with blowout victories over San Marcos, Cibolo Steele and Edinburg Vela after completing 173 of 287 passes last season for 3,017 yards, 42 touchdowns and eight interceptions. With Buchanan back behind center this season, expect the Vipers to compete for the District 26-6A title and a return trip to the regional championship game in the postseason.

Carson Cruver, Senior, Austin St. Michael’s

Cruver comes back to St. Michaels for his senior season as one of the most experienced returning starters in TAPPS and perhaps the top private school quarterback in this part of the Lone Star State. The 6-foot-3 signal caller tallied 2,703 yards, 35 touchdowns and six interceptions through the air and completed 180 of 280 pass attempts (64.3%) during his junior season. Cruver helped the Crusaders average 45.1 points per game offensively, reach the third round of the TAPPS Division II playoffs and notch a 9-3 finish in 2021.

Bo Edmundson, Senior, Lake Travis

Edmundson confidently established himself as the next great gunslinger in a long line of decorated Lake Travis quarterbacks last season. After making a handful of appearances as a sophomore, the Cavaliers’ signal caller stepped into his own as a junior by throwing for 3,239 yards, 38 touchdowns and nine interceptions in 2021. Edmunson, who has committed to Michigan State, helped fuel Lake Travis’ run to the state semifinals in the 6A DI playoffs with his elite postseason play which should make the Cavaliers a legitimate state title contender again in 2022.

Cash McCollum, Junior, China Spring

McCollum made his varsity debut last season as the starting quarterback at Wimberley, but will finish out his high school career as the next starter at China Spring. Last season at Wimberley, he racked up 2,336 passing yards, 28 TD passes, Seven INTs, a 130.2 QBR and a 69.1% completion rate while helping guide the Texans to a regional semifinals appearance in the Class 4A Division II playoffs. McCollum should be able to take his game to the next level behind a strong, experienced offensive line at China Spring, as the Cougars hope the introduction of a veteran QB can help them defend their 4A DII state championship in 2022.

Jesse Medina, Senior, Buda Johnson

Medina enjoyed a breakout junior year as Buda Johnson recorded one of its most successful season in school history in 2021. After making limited appearances at QB as a sophomore, Medina took the reins to the Jaguars’ offense last season and nearly led them to a district title behind the strength of his performance out of the pocket. He completed 160 of 243 passes (65.8%) for 2,544 passing yards, 27 touchdown passes, five interceptions and a 129.0 QBR, while also picking up 660 rushing yards and 11 TD runs on 141 carries. Medina enters his senior campaign with 3,798 career passing yards, 39 touchdown passes and a 239-of-373 completion rate (64.1%) in addition to 1,088 career rushing yards and 13 TD runs on 225 carries.

Kasey Mraz, Junior, Little River Academy

Mraz, who also plays middle linebacker defensively, made a name for himself quarterbacking Little River Academy’s offense as a first-year varsity starter offensively in 2021. He proved to be one of the area’s most prolific and efficient passers last year for the Bumblebees when he completed 214 of 302 passes (70.9%) for 2,968 yards, 33 TDs and seven interceptions through the air. Mraz also ran 99 times for 278 yards and one rushing touchdown in 13 games played last season as he helped lead Little River Academy to an 11-2 finish and regional semifinals appearance in the Class 3A Division II playoffs.

Austin Novosad, Senior, Dripping Springs

Novosad, who was an Elite 11 finalist during the summer, returns to Dripping Springs as one of the state’s most elite passers. The senior signal caller completed 208 of 327 passes for 3,399 passing yards, 40 touchdowns and nine interceptions while leading the Tigers to an unbeaten run through district play. Novosad, a Baylor commit, has tallied 6,072 career passing yards and 75 TD passes on a 363-of-563 (64.5%) completion rate in 19 career games played as Dripping Springs makes the move from Class 5A Division I to Class 6A.

Mason Shorb, Senior, Leander Rouse

Shorb, a third-year starter for the Raiders, leads all returning Central Texas quarterbacks in several offensive statistics. Rouse’s standout senior has racked up an area-leading 6,913 passing yards and 88 TD throws in 25 games as his team’s starting QB. Shorb, a UTSA commit, completed 70.9% of his passes for 3,813 yards and 49 touchdowns through the air compared to just five interceptions last season and should be poised for another big year in the pocket as one of 10 offensive starters returning for Leander Rouse.

Chris Teten, Senior, Dublin

Few quarterbacks in Texas high school football anywhere in the state could match Teten’s 2021 numbers at Dublin. The Lions’ gunslinger led all Central Texas QBs last season with 4,066 passing yards in addition to a 262-of-425 completion rate, 42 touchdown passes and 15 interceptions, helping his squad reach the regional semifinals of the Class 3A Division II playoffs. Teten returns for his third season leading the Lions’ offense as one of just a handful of Cen-Tex quarterbacks with more than 6,000 career passing yards (6,018) as well as 57 TD passes and a 57.1% career completion percentage in 22 games played.

Desmond Woodson, Senior, Marlin

Woodson played an instrumental role in Marlin’s run to the Class 2A Division I state semifinals and an 11-4 finish last season. As a first-year starter in 2021, he flashed his versatility as one of Central Texas’ most dangerous dual-threat QBs. Woodson threw for 3,636 yards, 38 touchdowns and seven interceptions on 177-of-260 passing for the Bulldogs, but also scrambled 70 times for 685 rushing yards and four TD runs in 14 games.