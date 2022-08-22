CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of August 26, 2022; there are currently 3,187 active COVID-19 cases statewide. Additionally, seven deaths have been reported since the last report, with a total of 7,268 deaths attributed to COVID-19. DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 71-year-old female from Wayne County, an 83-year-old female from Kanawha County, an 89-year-old male from Marshall County, a 75-year-old male from Lincoln County, a 77-year-old female from Summers County, a 92-year old female from Wood County, and an 82-year old male from Kanawha County.

