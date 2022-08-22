MOREAU – Despite protests and thousands of petitions, the fertilizer plant in Saratoga County will be making it’s home location in the town of Moreau. As NewsChannel 13 has been reporting, Saratoga Biochar Solutions wants to build a $29 million carbon fertilizer plant off Bluebird Road in the Moreau Industrial Park. It would convert wood waste and human waste into carbon-rich fertilizer. The CEO Raymond Apy says he understands everyone’s not going to be happy, but he believes the project will be beneficial to the community, and they plan to hire locally. “It brings in business growth, it creates jobs, it creates business traffic,” he said.

MOREAU, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO