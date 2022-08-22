Read full article on original website
WNYT
N. Carolina commission rejects restrictions on poll watchers
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina’s Rules Review Commission has rejected two temporary rule changes recommended last week by the state Board of Elections that would have tightened restrictions for partisan poll watchers in the November elections. The decision follows a unanimous elections board vote to more clearly...
WNYT
Fla. progressive poised to be 1st Gen Z member of Congress
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Maxwell Alejandro Frost burst onto the national scene when he crashed a June interview with Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis with calls for action on gun violence in America. “Nobody wants to hear from you,” DeSantis told Frost as security swarmed. On Tuesday, Frost, 25,...
WNYT
Oklahoma governor rejects clemency for death row inmate James Coddington in 1997 hammer killing
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma governor rejects clemency for death row inmate James Coddington in 1997 hammer killing. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
WNYT
Court: Mississippi can continue blocking felons from voting
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — People convicted of certain felonies in Mississippi still won’t be able to vote, as a lawsuit that sought to automatically reinstate their voting rights was struck down by a federal appeals court Wednesday. Attorneys who challenged the provision had argued the authors of the...
WNYT
NC transgender inmate’s suit may be likely to proceed
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — A federal judge indicated Tuesday that the case of a transgender inmate suing North Carolina for gender affirming medical care may be likely to proceed. Kanautica Zayre-Brown sued North Carolina’s Department of Public Safety in April, claiming the prison system has failed to regularly dispense...
WNYT
Alabama inmate says state lost form naming execution method
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama inmate scheduled to be put to death by lethal injection next month says the state lost the paperwork he turned in selecting an alternate execution method. Alan Eugene Miller, 57, is set to be put to death Sept. 22 for a 1999 workplace...
WNYT
Colorado mom denies alleged QAnon plot to kidnap son
CASTLE ROCK, Colo. (AP) — A Colorado woman accused of plotting with QAnon supporters to kidnap her son from his foster home denied Thursday there was ever a planned raid, saying she ended up meeting backers of the conspiracy theory after reaching out for help on social media to get her son back.
WNYT
Two former state employees admit to big insurance benefit stealing scheme
Two former state employees who joked about stealing $1.6 million in insurance benefits have pleaded guilty. Carl Diveglia, 33, pleaded guilty on Thursday. His co-conspirator, 51-year-old Wendell Giles, pleaded guilty back in April. Between July 2020 and August 2021, the men started fake unemployment insurance applications in the names of...
WNYT
Moreau planning board approves fertilizer plant
MOREAU – Despite protests and thousands of petitions, the fertilizer plant in Saratoga County will be making it’s home location in the town of Moreau. As NewsChannel 13 has been reporting, Saratoga Biochar Solutions wants to build a $29 million carbon fertilizer plant off Bluebird Road in the Moreau Industrial Park. It would convert wood waste and human waste into carbon-rich fertilizer. The CEO Raymond Apy says he understands everyone’s not going to be happy, but he believes the project will be beneficial to the community, and they plan to hire locally. “It brings in business growth, it creates jobs, it creates business traffic,” he said.
WNYT
Mississippi residents prepare for possible river flooding
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The rental home that Suzannah Thames owns in Mississippi’s capital city was filled with dirty, snake-infested flood water when the Pearl River overflowed its banks in 2020. On Friday, Thames pointed to a column on the front porch to show how deep the water...
WNYT
Heavy rain causing flooding, evacuations in Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Heavy rain and flash floods drenched Mississippi, prompting rescue operations, closures and evacuations Wednesday including dozens of residents at a nursing home in the central part of the state. Rain has pummeled the central and southern parts of the state for the last three days....
