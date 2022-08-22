Read full article on original website
fortwaynesnbc.com
Humane Fort Wayne plans ‘Clear the Shelters’ event this Saturday
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Humane Fort Wayne (HFW) is holding their annual adoption and donation event this weekend in partnership with NBC. The “Clear the Shelters” event is planned for Saturday, Aug. 27, when HFW will join hundreds of shelters nationwide to help pets find their forever homes. The shelter, located at 4914 Hanna Street, will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. that day.
fortwaynesnbc.com
Weekend turns warmer
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - While clouds kept us a bit cooler today, a warming trend takes place especially Sunday. The weekend will be mainly dry. Humidity will build and by Sunday afternoon it could feel like the lower 90s. Monday will also be quite warm with a few showers then a cooling trend.
WANE-TV
Hall’s to bring back Triangle Park
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Triangle Park is reopening. The Hall family said it will reopen the restaurant at 3010 Trier Road, near Coliseum Boulevard. Bud Hall said he hoped to have Triangle Park up and running again in October or November. Triangle Park closed in June 2020, at...
wfft.com
Triangle Park Bar & Grille to reopen in Fort Wayne in 2022
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Don Hall's Triangle Park Bar & Grille plans to reopen its doors in October 2022. Documents for a new sign filed with the Fort Wayne Board of Zoning Appeals say "the restaurant closed in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic." Hall Drive-Ins Inc. wants to...
wfft.com
Allen County and Fort Wayne city officials encourages animal safety and bite reporting
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) — Animal bites can lead to serious health problems and sometimes fatal risks. The Allen County Department of Health, Fort Wayne Animal Care and Control, and the Allen County Sheriff's Department are urging people to carefully capture and report animal bite cases. Bats are currently...
WANE-TV
Local writer wins Indiana Authors Award
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A Fort Wayne novelist and poet received one of eight Indiana Authors Awards handed out Wednesday for stories the press release called “deep and multifaceted.”. Helen Frost of Fort Wayne won the “Middle Grade” category for her book “All He Knew.”...
fortwaynesnbc.com
Fort Wayne family wants less access to guns for kids after daughter’s death
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Loveable, easy to get along with, beautiful smile. That’s how LeBrishia Hobbs’ mother, Delores Mosley, describes her daughter. Hobbs’ family was in downtown Fort Wayne on Friday to spread the message...guns down. Police documents say Elaysha Underwood, a friend...
Girl Named Tom returning to Ohio for six concerts after COVID-19 cancellation
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio trio Girl Named Tom is returning to the Buckeye State after canceling performances in June because of COVID-19. The group has been touring nearly nonstop since winning Season 21 of “The Voice” in December 2021, and beginning Tuesday, Aug. 30, siblings Bekah, Joshua and Caleb Liechty will be crisscrossing their […]
fortwaynesnbc.com
DeBrand Fine Chocolates to close Coldwater Road store
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - A Fort Wayne chocolatier has announced that they are closing one of their stores. DeBrand Fine Chocolates was established in Fort Wayne in October of 1987, according to the company’s website, and is currently operating four stores in the city with one in Indianapolis.
WOWO News
Allen County given more time to find a location for new jail
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – The County met with the Federal judge in the case on Thursday. The Journal Gazette reports that attorney Ted Storer, who represents the county commissioners, said the county is concerned that they won’t get zoning approval needed to build at the Adams Center road location. He also said that the county has entered into negotiations and had appraisals started for two properties with there being another, third potential site.
fortwaynesnbc.com
Mostly dry into the weekend
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - A few very weak weather systems will bring a small chance for rain through Friday. Many areas won’t see any rain at all. The weekend also looks mostly dry, but rain is possible Sunday. There will be a brief spike in temperatures Sunday and Monday with highs reaching the upper 80s. Cooler weather returns early next week.
WANE-TV
2 hurt in motorcycle-boat collision near Garrett
DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a crash between a motorcycle and a boat that injured two people. It happened shortly after six Wednesday night in the 1300 block of State Road 8, near State Road 327. The motorcycle was traveling behind an SUV hauling a boat. The SUV slowed for stopped traffic and the motorcycle operator, Kyle Landrum from Fort Wayne, was unable to avoid hitting the boat and trailer.
indianapublicradio.org
Invasive spotted lanternfly found in Indiana’s Huntington County
The invasive spotted lanternfly was first found in Indiana last year in Switzerland County in the southeast part of the state. Now the insect has also been found up north in Huntington County. Since other counties in the state haven’t reported the pest, it’s not clear how it got there.
wboi.org
Allen County reminds residents to report animal bites immediately
Allen County saw an increase of reported animal bites last year, with 783 bites in 2021, up from 722 in 2020. The Allen County Department of Health, Fort Wayne Animal Care and Control and the Allen County Sheriff’s Department are reminding residents to report animal bites, including those from dogs, cats, raccoons and bats, immediately after contact.
Family of Jayden Musili remembers a “shining light in our family”
The family of Jayden Musili, 19, shared a statement with WANE 15 Monday after Musili lost his life in a car crash that killed three others and injured two more.
WANE-TV
Suspect in stabbing in Decatur arrested in Paulding; victim critically hurt
DECATUR, Ind. (WANE) — A man who police said stabbed a person in Decatur overnight, leaving them gravely hurt, has been arrested. Police and medics were called around 12:30 a.m. to the old Adams County Jail on 1st Street on a report of a stabbing. There, officers found a man “severely injured” in a residence.
WANE-TV
Pickup rolls after crash outside Garrett
GARRETT, Ind. (WANE) — A pickup rolled over and was totaled after it was struck by another pickup in a DeKalb County intersection early Friday. The crash happened in the area of S.R. 205 at C.R. 7 south of Garrett around 7:20 a.m. According to a report from the...
WOWO News
Sergeant Dale Reber retires after 36 years of service
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Release) – Indiana State Police Sergeant Dale Reber has retired from the Indiana State Police after 36 years of dedicated service to the citizens of Indiana. Sergeant Reber, 58 of Fort Wayne, has spent his entire adult life in service to others. After his graduation from...
fortwaynesnbc.com
Mostly sunny Thursday with sprinkles possible late
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Another repeat day of nice weather is in store this Thursday. A few areas of patchy fog and lows in the upper 50s start the day ahead of sunshine and low by the afternoon. There is a slight chance for a few stray sprinkles through the evening and overnight as clouds increase and lows fall to the low 60s. Friday brings more sunshine and highs in the 80s ahead of slight warm up Sunday with highs climbing to the upper 80s.
WANE-TV
City of FW, community leaders celebrate opening of Powell Park
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry joined Councilwoman Sharon Tucker, as well as the Fort Wayne Community Development Division and other community leaders Thursday afternoon to celebrate the unveiling of Powell Park in southeast Fort Wayne. The park is located at 2620 Weisser Park Ave....
