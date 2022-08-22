ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Wayne, IN

fortwaynesnbc.com

Humane Fort Wayne plans ‘Clear the Shelters’ event this Saturday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Humane Fort Wayne (HFW) is holding their annual adoption and donation event this weekend in partnership with NBC. The “Clear the Shelters” event is planned for Saturday, Aug. 27, when HFW will join hundreds of shelters nationwide to help pets find their forever homes. The shelter, located at 4914 Hanna Street, will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. that day.
FORT WAYNE, IN
fortwaynesnbc.com

Weekend turns warmer

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - While clouds kept us a bit cooler today, a warming trend takes place especially Sunday. The weekend will be mainly dry. Humidity will build and by Sunday afternoon it could feel like the lower 90s. Monday will also be quite warm with a few showers then a cooling trend.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Hall’s to bring back Triangle Park

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Triangle Park is reopening. The Hall family said it will reopen the restaurant at 3010 Trier Road, near Coliseum Boulevard. Bud Hall said he hoped to have Triangle Park up and running again in October or November. Triangle Park closed in June 2020, at...
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

Triangle Park Bar & Grille to reopen in Fort Wayne in 2022

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Don Hall's Triangle Park Bar & Grille plans to reopen its doors in October 2022. Documents for a new sign filed with the Fort Wayne Board of Zoning Appeals say "the restaurant closed in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic." Hall Drive-Ins Inc. wants to...
WANE-TV

Local writer wins Indiana Authors Award

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A Fort Wayne novelist and poet received one of eight Indiana Authors Awards handed out Wednesday for stories the press release called “deep and multifaceted.”. Helen Frost of Fort Wayne won the “Middle Grade” category for her book “All He Knew.”...
FORT WAYNE, IN
fortwaynesnbc.com

DeBrand Fine Chocolates to close Coldwater Road store

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - A Fort Wayne chocolatier has announced that they are closing one of their stores. DeBrand Fine Chocolates was established in Fort Wayne in October of 1987, according to the company’s website, and is currently operating four stores in the city with one in Indianapolis.
WOWO News

Allen County given more time to find a location for new jail

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – The County met with the Federal judge in the case on Thursday. The Journal Gazette reports that attorney Ted Storer, who represents the county commissioners, said the county is concerned that they won’t get zoning approval needed to build at the Adams Center road location. He also said that the county has entered into negotiations and had appraisals started for two properties with there being another, third potential site.
ALLEN COUNTY, IN
fortwaynesnbc.com

Mostly dry into the weekend

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - A few very weak weather systems will bring a small chance for rain through Friday. Many areas won’t see any rain at all. The weekend also looks mostly dry, but rain is possible Sunday. There will be a brief spike in temperatures Sunday and Monday with highs reaching the upper 80s. Cooler weather returns early next week.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

2 hurt in motorcycle-boat collision near Garrett

DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a crash between a motorcycle and a boat that injured two people. It happened shortly after six Wednesday night in the 1300 block of State Road 8, near State Road 327. The motorcycle was traveling behind an SUV hauling a boat. The SUV slowed for stopped traffic and the motorcycle operator, Kyle Landrum from Fort Wayne, was unable to avoid hitting the boat and trailer.
DEKALB COUNTY, IN
wboi.org

Allen County reminds residents to report animal bites immediately

Allen County saw an increase of reported animal bites last year, with 783 bites in 2021, up from 722 in 2020. The Allen County Department of Health, Fort Wayne Animal Care and Control and the Allen County Sheriff’s Department are reminding residents to report animal bites, including those from dogs, cats, raccoons and bats, immediately after contact.
ALLEN COUNTY, IN
WANE-TV

Suspect in stabbing in Decatur arrested in Paulding; victim critically hurt

DECATUR, Ind. (WANE) — A man who police said stabbed a person in Decatur overnight, leaving them gravely hurt, has been arrested. Police and medics were called around 12:30 a.m. to the old Adams County Jail on 1st Street on a report of a stabbing. There, officers found a man “severely injured” in a residence.
DECATUR, IN
WANE-TV

Pickup rolls after crash outside Garrett

GARRETT, Ind. (WANE) — A pickup rolled over and was totaled after it was struck by another pickup in a DeKalb County intersection early Friday. The crash happened in the area of S.R. 205 at C.R. 7 south of Garrett around 7:20 a.m. According to a report from the...
GARRETT, IN
WOWO News

Sergeant Dale Reber retires after 36 years of service

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Release) – Indiana State Police Sergeant Dale Reber has retired from the Indiana State Police after 36 years of dedicated service to the citizens of Indiana. Sergeant Reber, 58 of Fort Wayne, has spent his entire adult life in service to others. After his graduation from...
FORT WAYNE, IN
fortwaynesnbc.com

Mostly sunny Thursday with sprinkles possible late

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Another repeat day of nice weather is in store this Thursday. A few areas of patchy fog and lows in the upper 50s start the day ahead of sunshine and low by the afternoon. There is a slight chance for a few stray sprinkles through the evening and overnight as clouds increase and lows fall to the low 60s. Friday brings more sunshine and highs in the 80s ahead of slight warm up Sunday with highs climbing to the upper 80s.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

City of FW, community leaders celebrate opening of Powell Park

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry joined Councilwoman Sharon Tucker, as well as the Fort Wayne Community Development Division and other community leaders Thursday afternoon to celebrate the unveiling of Powell Park in southeast Fort Wayne. The park is located at 2620 Weisser Park Ave....
FORT WAYNE, IN

