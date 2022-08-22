Read full article on original website
numberfire.com
Travis d'Arnaud in Atlanta dugout Wednesday afternoon
Atlanta Braves catcher Travis d'Arnaud is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Mitch Keller and the Pittsburgh Pirates. d'Arnaud will take a seat for the day game after a night game. William Contreras will catch for Kyle Wright and hit fifth. Eddie Rosario will be the Braves' designated hitter and sixth batter in the order.
numberfire.com
Paul Goldschmidt riding pine Wednesday for Cardinals
St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Paul Goldschmidt is not in the starting lineup on Wednesday versus right-hander Luke Farrell and the Chicago Cubs. The Cardinals appear to be giving Goldschmidt a rare day off Wednesday. Brendan Donovan will cover first base while Nolan Arenado starts on the hot corner and bats third. Albert Pujols will start as the designated hitter and No. 7 batter.
numberfire.com
Paul DeJong not in lineup Friday for Cardinals
St. Louis Cardinals infielder Paul DeJong is sitting Friday in the team's game against the Atlanta Braves. DeJong is being replaced at shortstop by Tommy Edman versus Braves starter Spencer Strider. In 179 plate appearances this season, DeJong has a .165 batting average with a .581 OPS, 6 home runs,...
numberfire.com
Boston's Jarren Duran batting ninth on Wednesday
Boston Red Sox outfielder Jarren Duran is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Toronto Blue Jays. Duran will start in centerfield on Wednesday and bat ninth versus right-hander Jose Berrios and Toronto. Christian Arroyo moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Duran for 7.5 FanDuel points on...
numberfire.com
Austin Slater a late addition to Giants' lineup Friday
San Francisco Giants infielder Austin Slater is starting Friday in the team's game against the Minnesota Twins. Slater was originally slated to begin the game on the bench. However, LaMonte Wade Jr. has been scratched due to hip soreness. Now, Slater is getting the nod in center field, batting seventh in the order versus Twins starter Joe Ryan.
numberfire.com
LaMonte Wade Jr. (hip) scratched for Giants Friday; Austin Slater enters
San Francisco Giants outfielder LaMonte Wade Jr. has been scratched from the lineup Friday in the team's game against the Minnesota Twins. Wade is dealing with hip soreness. As a result, he has been removed from the lineup. Austin Slater is now starting versus Twins starter Joe Ryan. In 149...
numberfire.com
Angels place Taylor Ward on restricted list on Friday
Los Angeles Angels utility-man Taylor Ward was placed on the restricted list on Friday. Ward will miss time in Toronto for protocol reasons. Expect Ryan Aguilar to see more at-bats against the Blue Jays while Ward is inactive. Per Baseball Savant on 276 batted balls this season, Ward has recorded...
numberfire.com
White Sox position Romy Gonzalez at second base on Friday night
Chicago White Sox infielder Romy Gonzalez is batting leadoff in Friday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Gonzalez will operate second base after Josh Harrison was shifted to third and Yoan Moncada was rested. In a matchup against left-hander Tommy Henry, our models project Gonzalez to score 7.9 FanDuel points at...
numberfire.com
Jason Delay in lineup Friday night for Pittsburgh
Pittsburgh Pirates catcher Jason Delay is starting Friday in the team's game against the Philadelphia Phillies. Delay is getting the nod behind the plate, batting ninth in the order versus Phillies starter Bailey Falter. Our models project Delay for 0.8 hits, 0.3 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.4 RBI and 6.3...
numberfire.com
Sam Haggerty in Mariners' Friday lineup
Seattle Mariners outfielder Sam Haggerty is starting Friday in the team's game against the Cleveland Guardians. Haggerty is getting the nod in right field, batting ninth in the order versus Guardians starter Shane Bieber. Our models project Haggerty for 0.9 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.3 RBI and 8.9...
numberfire.com
Michael Chavis starting for Pirates on Friday
Pittsburgh Pirates infielder Michael Chavis is in the lineup Friday in the team's game against the Philadelphia Phillies. Chavis is getting the nod at first base, batting fourth in the order versus Phillies starter Bailey Falter. Our models project Chavis for 1.1 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.6 RBI...
numberfire.com
Geraldo Perdomo starting Friday night for Diamondbacks
Arizona Diamondbacks infielder Geraldo Perdomo is in the lineup Friday in the team's game against the Chicago White Sox. Perdomo is getting the nod at shortstop, batting ninth in the order versus White Sox starter Johnny Cueto. Our models project Perdomo for 0.6 hits, 0.3 runs, 0.3 RBI and 6.6...
numberfire.com
Greg Allen in Pirates' Friday lineup
Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Greg Allen is starting Friday in the team's game against the Philadelphia Phillies. Allen is getting the nod in left field, batting seventh in the order versus Phillies starter Bailey Falter. Our models project Allen for 0.7 hits, 0.6 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.3 RBI and 8.8...
numberfire.com
DJ LeMahieu leading off for Yankees on Friday night
New York Yankees infielder DJ LeMahieu is starting in Friday's game against the Oakland Athletics. LeMahieu will operate first base after Anthony Rizzo was rested in Oakland. In a matchup versus left-hander JP Sears, our models project LeMahieu to score 10.5 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,900.
numberfire.com
Nolan Arenado absent for Cardinals Thursday afternoon
St. Louis Cardinals infielder Nolan Arenado is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Marcus Stroman and the Chicago Cubs. The Cardinals appear to be giving Arenado the day off after he was ejected in the third inning on Wednesday night. Tommy Edman will cover third base and bat seventh. Paul DeJong will start at shortstop and hit eighth.
numberfire.com
Jordan Luplow starting for Arizona on Friday
Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Jordan Luplow is in the lineup Friday in the team's game against the Chicago White Sox. Luplow is getting the nod in left field, batting sixth in the order versus White Sox starter Johnny Cueto. Our models project Luplow for 0.6 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.2 home runs,...
numberfire.com
DJ LeMahieu not in Yankees' Thursday lineup
New York Yankees infielder DJ LeMahieu is sitting Thursday in the team's game against the Oakland Athletics. LeMahieu is being replaced at third base by Josh Donaldson versus Athletics starter James Kaprielian. In 484 plate appearances this season, LeMahieu has a .278 batting average with a .782 OPS, 12 home...
numberfire.com
Keston Hiura hitting sixth in Milwaukee's Friday lineup
Milwaukee Brewers second baseman Keston Hiura is starting in Friday's contest against the Chicago Cubs. Hiura will man second base after Kolten Wong was rested at home versus Cubs' left-hander Justin Steele. numberFire's models project Hiura to score 11.1 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,900.
numberfire.com
Willson Contreras starting Friday for Chicago
Chicago Cubs catcher Willson Contreras is in the lineup Friday in the team's game against the Milwaukee Brewers. Contreras is getting the nod behind the plate, batting second in the order versus Brewers starter Freddy Peralta. Our models project Contreras for 0.8 hits, 0.6 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.5 RBI...
numberfire.com
Patrick Wisdom not in Cubs' lineup Friday night
Chicago Cubs infielder Patrick Wisdom is sitting Friday in the team's game against the Milwaukee Brewers. Wisdom is being replaced at first base by P.J. Higgins versus Brewers starter Freddy Peralta. In 471 plate appearances this season, Wisdom has a .217 batting average with a .749 OPS, 22 home runs,...
