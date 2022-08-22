ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

nbc15.com

Suspect arrested in armed carjacking on Madison’s south side

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The man accused of stealing a vehicle at gunpoint late Thursday night on Madison’s south side was taken into custody after the suspect was seen about a half-hour later still driving it, the Madison Police Department reported. In its incident report, MPD stated the victim...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

MPD: Suspected masked intruder dies after being shot at Madison apartment

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A suspected masked intruder who was found dead inside a Madison apartment early Friday morning was apparently shot by a person living there after breaking into the home, Madison Police Chief Shon Barnes recounted during a news conference held not far away from the scene. Around...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Madison Police investigating weapons violation on city’s northeast side

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Police and their Violent Crimes Unit are investigating a weapons violation on the city’s north side. According to a witness on scene, there is a heavy police presence and nearly a dozen squad cars. The call came in for officers to head to the...
nbc15.com

Madison police arrest suspect tied to numerous burglaries

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A man allegedly involved in 15 different burglaries has been arrested by the Madison Police Department. The burglaries first started in May when a suspect broke into several businesses in the Clock Town Court on Mineral Point Road. Just days later, another restaurant had been broken into and over $10,000 was stolen.
MADISON, WI
fox47.com

Madison business owners 'ecstatic' with arrest of alleged serial burglar

MADISON, Wis. — Business owners on Madison’s west side say the arrest of a 34-year-old man who police allege is involved in a string of 15 burglaries is a positive step toward justice. The Madison Police Department announced Wednesday they arrested Tramaine Franklin, of Sun Prairie, last month...
MADISON, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Hartland 'swatting' call: Madison man sentenced for 2019 incident

HARTLAND, Wis. - A Madison area man has been sentenced to two years of probation for a 2019 false emergency report in Hartland – known as a "swatting incident." Gaige Frain, 22, was charged with three total counts – including terrorist threats. He pleaded guilty to that charge on June 30, 2022 and the other charges were dismissed.
HARTLAND, WI
nbc15.com

Suspect arrested after MPD sergeant dragged through parking lot

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A suspect was arrested Wednesday after a Madison Police Department sergeant was injured last week when he was dragged through a parking lot on the city’s near east side. An incident report from MPD stated that the suspect jumped off of a second-story apartment balcony...
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Woman battered on Upper Yahara River Trail; teen taken into custody, DeForest police say

DEFOREST, Wis. — A DeForest teenager who police say attacked a woman on the Upper Yahara River Trail was taken into custody Wednesday. In a news release Thursday, the DeForest Police Department said the victim was on the trail near Conservancy Plaza and Conservancy Court around 3 p.m. when she was battered. Police found the 16-year-old suspect a short time...
DEFOREST, WI
nbc15.com

Two people tied up and robbed in Madison home

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Investigators are still searching for the three men accused of tying up and robbing two victims in their Madison home. According to the Madison Police Department, the suspects broke into the home, in the 2800 block of Dryden Drive, around 2 a.m. and restrained two people who lived there. The trio also allegedly took cash and other unnamed property from them.
nbc15.com

MPD recovers stolen bikes, ATV; working to track down owners

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Detectives with the Madison Police Department are working to track down the owners of several stolen bikes, a motorcycle and an ATV that were found Thursday morning. The Madison Police Department explained that it worked jointly with the UW-Madison Police Department to chase down leads related...
nbc15.com

Truck stolen in Sun Prairie crashes 3 times in Madison

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. (WMTV) - A truck that was stolen by an armed man in Sun Prairie has been recovered – but not before it was involved in three separate crashes during a Madison police chase. The Sun Prairie Police Department is still trying to track down the man who stole the truck and described its investigation as very active.
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

71-year-old arrested for Dane Co. homicide in May

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 71-year-old suspect was arrested Monday in connection with the death of a Marshall woman whose body was discovered in her home last May. Investigators caught up to the suspect, who has been identified as Jose Luis Gonzalez, Sr., nearly 1,000 miles away from his home in Waterloo, Wisconsin, according to the Dane Co. Sheriff’s Office. (note: a Spanish language version of the statement in available here)
WATERLOO, WI
captimes.com

Hearing revisits 2015 killing of Tony Robinson by MPD's Matt Kenny

Dane County Circuit Judge Juan Colas will preside over a hearing Thursday to determine if there is enough evidence to support probable cause to charge Madison Police officer Matt Kenny with the shooting death of 19-year-old Tony Robinson, who was unarmed, in 2015. The hearing is being held in response...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Dodge Co. deputies catch up to suspect who fled 33 hours earlier

MAZOMANIE, Wis. (WMTV) - A Mazomanie woman was arrested a day-and-a-half after a Dodge Co. chase during which she allegedly crashed into a squad car and a cornfield before getting away. According to the Dodge Co. Sheriff’s Office, one of its sergeants stopped 42-year-old woman on Tuesday, at around 7...
MAZOMANIE, WI

