Suspect arrested in armed carjacking on Madison’s south side
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The man accused of stealing a vehicle at gunpoint late Thursday night on Madison’s south side was taken into custody after the suspect was seen about a half-hour later still driving it, the Madison Police Department reported. In its incident report, MPD stated the victim...
MPD: Suspected masked intruder dies after being shot at Madison apartment
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A suspected masked intruder who was found dead inside a Madison apartment early Friday morning was apparently shot by a person living there after breaking into the home, Madison Police Chief Shon Barnes recounted during a news conference held not far away from the scene. Around...
Madison police plans dozens of enhanced traffic enforcements in coming weeks
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Departments has been stepping up its targeted traffic enforcement efforts nearly once a day on average throughout August and officers plan to keep doing so at least through the end of next month. In an update posted Thursday on the police department’s website,...
DeForest PD: Teen accused of ‘random’ battery of woman on Upper Yahara Trail
DEFOREST, Wis. (WMTV) - A 16-year-old DeForest resident was taken into custody for an alleged battery on the Upper Yahara Trail that police say appears to be “a random incident.”. The DeForest Police Department stated that its officers responded around 3 p.m. to the trail near Conservancy Plaza and...
Madison Police investigating weapons violation on city’s northeast side
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Police and their Violent Crimes Unit are investigating a weapons violation on the city’s north side. According to a witness on scene, there is a heavy police presence and nearly a dozen squad cars. The call came in for officers to head to the...
Madison police arrest suspect tied to numerous burglaries
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A man allegedly involved in 15 different burglaries has been arrested by the Madison Police Department. The burglaries first started in May when a suspect broke into several businesses in the Clock Town Court on Mineral Point Road. Just days later, another restaurant had been broken into and over $10,000 was stolen.
Madison business owners 'ecstatic' with arrest of alleged serial burglar
MADISON, Wis. — Business owners on Madison’s west side say the arrest of a 34-year-old man who police allege is involved in a string of 15 burglaries is a positive step toward justice. The Madison Police Department announced Wednesday they arrested Tramaine Franklin, of Sun Prairie, last month...
Hartland 'swatting' call: Madison man sentenced for 2019 incident
HARTLAND, Wis. - A Madison area man has been sentenced to two years of probation for a 2019 false emergency report in Hartland – known as a "swatting incident." Gaige Frain, 22, was charged with three total counts – including terrorist threats. He pleaded guilty to that charge on June 30, 2022 and the other charges were dismissed.
Suspect arrested after MPD sergeant dragged through parking lot
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A suspect was arrested Wednesday after a Madison Police Department sergeant was injured last week when he was dragged through a parking lot on the city’s near east side. An incident report from MPD stated that the suspect jumped off of a second-story apartment balcony...
Two people tied up and robbed in Madison home
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Investigators are still searching for the three men accused of tying up and robbing two victims in their Madison home. According to the Madison Police Department, the suspects broke into the home, in the 2800 block of Dryden Drive, around 2 a.m. and restrained two people who lived there. The trio also allegedly took cash and other unnamed property from them.
MPD recovers stolen bikes, ATV; working to track down owners
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Detectives with the Madison Police Department are working to track down the owners of several stolen bikes, a motorcycle and an ATV that were found Thursday morning. The Madison Police Department explained that it worked jointly with the UW-Madison Police Department to chase down leads related...
Truck stolen in Sun Prairie crashes 3 times in Madison
SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. (WMTV) - A truck that was stolen by an armed man in Sun Prairie has been recovered – but not before it was involved in three separate crashes during a Madison police chase. The Sun Prairie Police Department is still trying to track down the man who stole the truck and described its investigation as very active.
Dane County sees 41% increase in car crashes related to alcohol use
Dane County has seen a 41% increase in the number of car crashes related to alcohol use in 2022 compared to the previous five years, a new Traffic Safety Commission analysis found. In total, 80 crashes from January to June involved alcohol use, compared to the previous five-year average of...
Dodge County Authorities Searching For Woman Connected To Traffic Incident
(Waupun) The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office at last word was looking for a woman connected to a traffic incident from Tuesday night. No details were given about the incident, but authorities say the woman fled and hid in a cornfield. Wednesday afternoon, the woman was said to be walking...
71-year-old arrested for Dane Co. homicide in May
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 71-year-old suspect was arrested Monday in connection with the death of a Marshall woman whose body was discovered in her home last May. Investigators caught up to the suspect, who has been identified as Jose Luis Gonzalez, Sr., nearly 1,000 miles away from his home in Waterloo, Wisconsin, according to the Dane Co. Sheriff’s Office. (note: a Spanish language version of the statement in available here)
Hearing revisits 2015 killing of Tony Robinson by MPD's Matt Kenny
Dane County Circuit Judge Juan Colas will preside over a hearing Thursday to determine if there is enough evidence to support probable cause to charge Madison Police officer Matt Kenny with the shooting death of 19-year-old Tony Robinson, who was unarmed, in 2015. The hearing is being held in response...
Dodge Co. deputies catch up to suspect who fled 33 hours earlier
MAZOMANIE, Wis. (WMTV) - A Mazomanie woman was arrested a day-and-a-half after a Dodge Co. chase during which she allegedly crashed into a squad car and a cornfield before getting away. According to the Dodge Co. Sheriff’s Office, one of its sergeants stopped 42-year-old woman on Tuesday, at around 7...
