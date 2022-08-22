ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTVM

Companies coming to replace 5 closed businesses in Downtown Auburn

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - In downtown Auburn, four restaurants and a popular donut shop have all recently closed down, leaving residents to wonder what is next. You might have noticed closed signs on the windows of the University Donut Company, Fusion Thai & Vietnamese Restaurant, Arigato Sushi, Taco Rita, and Bourbon Street Bar.
AUBURN, AL
WTVM

New virtual food hall in Columbus to open in Sept.

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A new way to enjoy delivery service is coming to Columbus. News Leader 9 got an inside lock at the new kitchen, as the owners held a soft opening. Galleria Grub is a virtual kitchen that has five restaurants under one roof. The process is simple....
COLUMBUS, GA
opelikaobserver.com

Making the Grade: Fuzzy’s Taco Shop

What’s your favorite type of food? As a “Pooh-sized” woman, I’ve rarely met a food I didn’t like, to paraphrase Will Rogers. However, I’d have to say that my favorite food of all time would be Southern cooking. Barbara Patton, my sweet Mama, and Pearl Coker Patton and Vivian Brooks McEachern Adamson, my sweet grandmothers, were all amazing Southern cooks. Therefore, I grew up loving fried chicken, fried catfish, fried green tomatoes, fried apple pies (are you sensing a theme here?), cornbread, collard and turnip greens, chicken and dressing (in a pan; Southerners don’t stuff anything up a bird’s behind), cobblers and every other Southern dish which came out of their kitchens.
AUBURN, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Auburn, AL
State
North Carolina State
Local
Alabama Lifestyle
Auburn, AL
Lifestyle
Local
Alabama Restaurants
Local
Alabama Food & Drinks
Auburn, AL
Food & Drinks
WTVM

Uptown Columbus announces Fall concert lineup

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Fall season is quickly approaching, which means the Friday Night Concert Series is returning soon to Uptown Columbus. Starting Sept. 9, Uptown Columbus welcomes residents and visitors down to Broadway to experience a free concert to jump-start your weekend in the right direction. The six-week...
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Labor Day events around the Chattahoochee Valley

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - We’re less than 2 weeks away from labor day. And while some people may have travel plans, there will be plenty do to throughout the Chattahoochee valley. AAA predicts over half of all Americans plan to travel in some way during the labor day travel...
COLUMBUS, GA
opelikaobserver.com

The Excellence of Opelika Main Street

OPELIKA — Opelika was awarded six prestigious Main Street Alabama Awards of Excellence during the 2022 Main Street Alabama LAB Conference. During the Awards of Excellence program, Main Street Alabama’s President and State Coordinator, Mary Helmer Wirth, and Assistant State Coordinator, Trisha Black, honored projects and individuals that made tremendous impacts in their respective communities. Alabama Municipal Electric Authority sponsored the event.
OPELIKA, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Coffee Info#Food Drink Info#Coffee Shops#Restaurant Info#Food Drink#Mental Health#Bitty Beau
WTVM

Opelika Chambers of Commerce launched ‘Foward Opelika’ campaign

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - In East Alabama, the Opelika Chambers of Commerce kicked off a campaign to help the city grow economically. The investment and mission will allow Opelika to invest in the future by finding people to fill over 1,000 job openings here in Opelika, providing small businesses and entrepreneurs with resources and building a hub that will support the chamber and struggling businesses.
OPELIKA, AL
WRBL News 3

Columbus Botanical Garden donates 1,339 pounds of fruits, vegetables to The Food Mill

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Columbus Botanical Garden recently declared that so far this year, it has donated 1,339 pounds of organically grown fruits and vegetables to The Food Mill Columbus, a nonprofit organization that fights against food insecurity. According to Columbus Botanical Garden Executive Director Adriana Quiñones, the food will be given to people who […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Auburn apartment complex welcomed residents with move-in issues

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Dirty stovetops, filthy bathtubs with stagnant black water, air vents filled with dust and lint, and even staircases with missing carpet leaving exposed nails to step on are how Yugo Auburn North greeted some residents upon their arrival last week. “There’s, I mean, hundreds of open...
AUBURN, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

Drive-by Tacos operators arrested by both Auburn and Opelika police

The operators of the food truck Drive-by Tacos were arrested in recent weeks on charges related to forged prescriptions. Allison Duke, public relations specialist for the Opelika Police Department, said that Emma Hunt was arrested by the Opelika Police Department on Aug. 10 and charged with three counts of identity theft and three counts of possession of a controlled substance, and that Christopher Pope was arrested by the Auburn Police Department.
AUBURN, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Autism
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
WTVM

Columbus releases Labor Day services schedule

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - With the Labor Day holiday upon us, it’s important to note that vital services and businesses in Columbus will be operating on unique schedules. To ensure the community receives the holiday schedule changes we have attached an updated schedule with changes to services listed below:
COLUMBUS, GA
CBS 42

Auburn Athletic Director Allen Green stepping down

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Allen Greene, Auburn University’s Athletic Director of the last four and a half years, is stepping down, per a release from the university Friday afternoon. His contract was set to expire in January 2023. According to the release, Greene notified University President Dr. Christopher Roberts “this week of his decision to […]
AUBURN, AL
WTVM

Racking up the gloomy days

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Like we’ve seen all week, the dreary weather continues. The best chance of rain through the extended forecast is between now and Friday at times. The pattern begins to switch to a more typical summertime pattern by the weekend. Cloudy Thursday with the heaviest rain...
COLUMBUS, GA
Opelika-Auburn News

Opelika police chief wins an award that will be named for him in the future

Opelika Police Chief Shane Healey has won an award for outstanding leadership from the Opelika Citizens Police Academy Alumni Association, and the award was accompanied by a commendation from Gov. Kay Ivey. The award was presented at the association’s inaugural Opelika Chief’s Banquet, held at Southern Union State Community College...
OPELIKA, AL
WRBL News 3

Police search for critically missing Columbus man, Robert Jordan

UPDATE 08/25/2022: The Columbus Police Department confirmed that Jordan has been located and is safe. COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Columbus Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a man who went missing from the 1100 block of Lawyers Lane on Aug. 24, sometime between 5:00 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. Columbus Police […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Auburn Athletics needs students’ help during game days

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Attention all Auburn Football fans, if you’re interested in attending all Auburn home football games while making around 12 dollars an hour, listen up. The Auburn Athletic Department is looking for Auburn students to assist in game day operations those jobs vary from ticket scanning, bag checking, concession stands and more.
AUBURN, AL
WTVM

Columbus Police Department receives new gear, vehicles

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - By now, you may have noticed Columbus police officers wearing new uniforms and sporting new cars. Officers that wore the old uniform carried a bulk of gear on their waist belts. Many employees said the heavy load caused back and hip issues. After conducting national research,...
COLUMBUS, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy