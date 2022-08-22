Read full article on original website
WTVM
Beloved cheeseburger restaurant to close permanently in Auburn after 30 years
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Good things must come to an end - as some would say - but some of the Auburn community is heartbroken with the recent news of a beloved cheeseburger restaurant closing its doors. According to a Facebook post by Cheeburger Cheeburger, the establishment will permanently shut...
WTVM
Companies coming to replace 5 closed businesses in Downtown Auburn
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - In downtown Auburn, four restaurants and a popular donut shop have all recently closed down, leaving residents to wonder what is next. You might have noticed closed signs on the windows of the University Donut Company, Fusion Thai & Vietnamese Restaurant, Arigato Sushi, Taco Rita, and Bourbon Street Bar.
WTVM
New virtual food hall in Columbus to open in Sept.
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A new way to enjoy delivery service is coming to Columbus. News Leader 9 got an inside lock at the new kitchen, as the owners held a soft opening. Galleria Grub is a virtual kitchen that has five restaurants under one roof. The process is simple....
opelikaobserver.com
Making the Grade: Fuzzy’s Taco Shop
What’s your favorite type of food? As a “Pooh-sized” woman, I’ve rarely met a food I didn’t like, to paraphrase Will Rogers. However, I’d have to say that my favorite food of all time would be Southern cooking. Barbara Patton, my sweet Mama, and Pearl Coker Patton and Vivian Brooks McEachern Adamson, my sweet grandmothers, were all amazing Southern cooks. Therefore, I grew up loving fried chicken, fried catfish, fried green tomatoes, fried apple pies (are you sensing a theme here?), cornbread, collard and turnip greens, chicken and dressing (in a pan; Southerners don’t stuff anything up a bird’s behind), cobblers and every other Southern dish which came out of their kitchens.
WTVM
Uptown Columbus announces Fall concert lineup
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Fall season is quickly approaching, which means the Friday Night Concert Series is returning soon to Uptown Columbus. Starting Sept. 9, Uptown Columbus welcomes residents and visitors down to Broadway to experience a free concert to jump-start your weekend in the right direction. The six-week...
WTVM
‘All Hands on Deck’ campaign holds third meeting at Columbus recreation center
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - City officials hosted its third neighborhood meeting as part of the “All Hands on Deck” campaign to clean up neighborhoods. The event at the Frank Chester Recreation Center allowed community members to ask questions about the initiative. It also allowed people to see what they could do to keep their neighborhoods clean.
WTVM
Labor Day events around the Chattahoochee Valley
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - We’re less than 2 weeks away from labor day. And while some people may have travel plans, there will be plenty do to throughout the Chattahoochee valley. AAA predicts over half of all Americans plan to travel in some way during the labor day travel...
opelikaobserver.com
The Excellence of Opelika Main Street
OPELIKA — Opelika was awarded six prestigious Main Street Alabama Awards of Excellence during the 2022 Main Street Alabama LAB Conference. During the Awards of Excellence program, Main Street Alabama’s President and State Coordinator, Mary Helmer Wirth, and Assistant State Coordinator, Trisha Black, honored projects and individuals that made tremendous impacts in their respective communities. Alabama Municipal Electric Authority sponsored the event.
WTVM
Opelika Chambers of Commerce launched ‘Foward Opelika’ campaign
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - In East Alabama, the Opelika Chambers of Commerce kicked off a campaign to help the city grow economically. The investment and mission will allow Opelika to invest in the future by finding people to fill over 1,000 job openings here in Opelika, providing small businesses and entrepreneurs with resources and building a hub that will support the chamber and struggling businesses.
Columbus Botanical Garden donates 1,339 pounds of fruits, vegetables to The Food Mill
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Columbus Botanical Garden recently declared that so far this year, it has donated 1,339 pounds of organically grown fruits and vegetables to The Food Mill Columbus, a nonprofit organization that fights against food insecurity. According to Columbus Botanical Garden Executive Director Adriana Quiñones, the food will be given to people who […]
WTVM
Auburn apartment complex welcomed residents with move-in issues
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Dirty stovetops, filthy bathtubs with stagnant black water, air vents filled with dust and lint, and even staircases with missing carpet leaving exposed nails to step on are how Yugo Auburn North greeted some residents upon their arrival last week. “There’s, I mean, hundreds of open...
Opelika-Auburn News
Drive-by Tacos operators arrested by both Auburn and Opelika police
The operators of the food truck Drive-by Tacos were arrested in recent weeks on charges related to forged prescriptions. Allison Duke, public relations specialist for the Opelika Police Department, said that Emma Hunt was arrested by the Opelika Police Department on Aug. 10 and charged with three counts of identity theft and three counts of possession of a controlled substance, and that Christopher Pope was arrested by the Auburn Police Department.
WTVM
Columbus releases Labor Day services schedule
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - With the Labor Day holiday upon us, it’s important to note that vital services and businesses in Columbus will be operating on unique schedules. To ensure the community receives the holiday schedule changes we have attached an updated schedule with changes to services listed below:
Auburn Athletic Director Allen Green stepping down
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Allen Greene, Auburn University’s Athletic Director of the last four and a half years, is stepping down, per a release from the university Friday afternoon. His contract was set to expire in January 2023. According to the release, Greene notified University President Dr. Christopher Roberts “this week of his decision to […]
MISSING: Atlanta woman believed to be abducted may be in the Columbus area
ATLANTA, Ga. (WRBL) — The Atlanta Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a woman who went missing from the Midtown Apartment Complex on July 30. The family of the possibly abducted woman believes that she may be in the area of Columbus, Georgia, or Upson, Georgia. According to the Atlanta Police […]
WTVM
Racking up the gloomy days
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Like we’ve seen all week, the dreary weather continues. The best chance of rain through the extended forecast is between now and Friday at times. The pattern begins to switch to a more typical summertime pattern by the weekend. Cloudy Thursday with the heaviest rain...
Opelika-Auburn News
Opelika police chief wins an award that will be named for him in the future
Opelika Police Chief Shane Healey has won an award for outstanding leadership from the Opelika Citizens Police Academy Alumni Association, and the award was accompanied by a commendation from Gov. Kay Ivey. The award was presented at the association’s inaugural Opelika Chief’s Banquet, held at Southern Union State Community College...
Police search for critically missing Columbus man, Robert Jordan
UPDATE 08/25/2022: The Columbus Police Department confirmed that Jordan has been located and is safe. COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Columbus Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a man who went missing from the 1100 block of Lawyers Lane on Aug. 24, sometime between 5:00 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. Columbus Police […]
WTVM
Auburn Athletics needs students’ help during game days
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Attention all Auburn Football fans, if you’re interested in attending all Auburn home football games while making around 12 dollars an hour, listen up. The Auburn Athletic Department is looking for Auburn students to assist in game day operations those jobs vary from ticket scanning, bag checking, concession stands and more.
WTVM
Columbus Police Department receives new gear, vehicles
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - By now, you may have noticed Columbus police officers wearing new uniforms and sporting new cars. Officers that wore the old uniform carried a bulk of gear on their waist belts. Many employees said the heavy load caused back and hip issues. After conducting national research,...
