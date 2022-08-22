ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shelburne, VT

WCAX

Pets with Potential: Meet Socrates

VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Vermont students to receive pandemic related food assistance

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - The federal government is giving the Vermont Department for Children and Families and Agency of Education the green light to provide temporary food benefits to students. This extends to students grades pre-K to 12 who would normally receive free or reduced-priced meals at school. Pandemic EBT...
VERMONT STATE
wamc.org

Vermont starting effort to chart future of state's forestland

The state of Vermont is starting a process meant to chart the future of the Green Mountain State’s forestland. The Vermont Forest Future Strategic Roadmap is being developed to strengthen, promote and protect the state’s forests and forest economy as called for by legislation passed this year. An...
VERMONT STATE
thetrek.co

We Are In Vermont! No, Really :-)

Nom-Nom One of the big treats on the trail is when we pass by a gas station or any other place that sells food. Living on Ramen Noodles, Knorrs, M&Ms, Slim Jims, and Nutty Buddies gets old so any chance we have to get town food, we do. We stopped at the Appalachian Market for just such an occasion. Here we meet Milton and his wife Nettie, two of the most entertaining people ever. We laughed and talked over what was the biggest quesadilla we had ever seen. One thing about food places close to the trail, they know that they will be dealing with hungry hikers and make their proportions hiker size. One day McDonalds is going to catch on to this and have an upsize from super to hiker size.
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Friday Weathercast

VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Missing Plattsburgh senior found safe

BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Vt. State Parks fee increases now in effect

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - For those heading to their favorite state park before the end of the summer, bring an extra dollar or two. Parks increased their day-use and camping rates as of Wednesday. The adult day use and resident camping prices both went up by $1. The non-resident camping fee went up by $7 dollars, and pavilion use went up by $25. Group rates and season pass rates have remained the same.
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Record numbers of piping plovers recorded on Maine beaches

SCARBOROUGH, Maine (AP) - A threatened shorebird is being seen in record numbers on Maine beaches this summer. Laura Zitske, a wildlife biologist at Maine Audubon, said there were 140 nesting pairs of piping plovers along with 252 chicks raised to the point of being able to fly. Both were records.
MAINE STATE
WCAX

Lawsuit targets Vermont’s death with dignity law

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Vermont doctor has filed a federal lawsuit challenging the state’s nearly decade-old death with dignity law. Backed by a national advocacy group, she asserts the law is preventing her from providing end-of-life drugs to out-of-staters and is unconstitutional. Of the 11 jurisdictions nationwide that...
VERMONT STATE
Allrecipes.com

What Is a Creemee and Is It Really Better Than Soft-Serve?

If you've started reading this with a big question mark over your head, we understand. Everyone is familiar with soft-serve, but chances are that you only know what a creemee is if you're from Vermont, know someone from Vermont, or have visited Vermont during the warmer months. But let us...
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Drought-like conditions impacting some Vt. farms

WHITING, Vt. (WCAX) - The majority of our region remains abnormally dry and some farmers say they feel the heat. For one Addison County farmer, aside from the occasional shower, he says he hasn’t seen steady rain since May. “It seems like the rain is going just either north...
WHITING, VT
WCAX

VSECU officials say pause on new cannabis accounts likely ‘temporary’

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Officials with the Vermont State Credit Union on Friday clarified that their recent decision to put a hold on new cannabis business accounts is only likely temporary. With Vermont’s retail cannabis market poised to become fully operational later this fall, the credit union recently announced it’s...
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Northlands Job Corps on the hunt for new recruits

VERGENNES, Vt. (WCAX) - The governor and Vermont lawmakers have worked over the past several years to address the state’s ongoing workforce shortage and opportunities to get more young people involved in the trades. But there’s an Addison County program that has been doing that for years and they are looking for a few good recruits.
VERGENNES, VT
tinyhousetalk.com

Ethan’s Tiny House in Shelburne, Vermont on Airbnb

This is Ethan Waldman’s tiny house in Shelburne, Vermont which is now on Airbnb. He is the author of Tiny House Decisions, a guide that helps people plan out their tiny homes. You can actually book a stay and try out tiny living in Ethan’s iconic, self-built tiny home....
SHELBURNE, VT

