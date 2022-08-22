Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WCAX
Stuck in Vermont: Donna Bister has been raising monarch butterflies since 2016
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Donna Bister has been cultivating a patch of milkweed along the driveway of the Burlington home she shares with her partner, Marc Estrin. Since 2016, Donna has purchased eggs from Pennsylvania and “graduated” two to three classes of monarch butterflies every summer, about 80 to 100 per year.
PHOTOS: Vermont's 'oldest fair' draws cows, cars and crowds
The Caledonia County Fair continues through Sunday evening in Lyndonville. Read the story on VTDigger here: PHOTOS: Vermont's 'oldest fair' draws cows, cars and crowds.
WCAX
Pets with Potential: Meet Socrates
Stuck in Vermont: Donna Bister has been raising monarch butterflies since 2016. Donna Bister has been cultivating a patch of milkweed along the driveway of the Burlington home she shares with her partner, Marc Estrin. Updated: 1 hour ago. Your Friday evening outlook. Missing Plattsburgh senior found safe. Updated: 1...
WCAX
Vermont students to receive pandemic related food assistance
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - The federal government is giving the Vermont Department for Children and Families and Agency of Education the green light to provide temporary food benefits to students. This extends to students grades pre-K to 12 who would normally receive free or reduced-priced meals at school. Pandemic EBT...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wamc.org
Vermont starting effort to chart future of state's forestland
The state of Vermont is starting a process meant to chart the future of the Green Mountain State’s forestland. The Vermont Forest Future Strategic Roadmap is being developed to strengthen, promote and protect the state’s forests and forest economy as called for by legislation passed this year. An...
thetrek.co
We Are In Vermont! No, Really :-)
Nom-Nom One of the big treats on the trail is when we pass by a gas station or any other place that sells food. Living on Ramen Noodles, Knorrs, M&Ms, Slim Jims, and Nutty Buddies gets old so any chance we have to get town food, we do. We stopped at the Appalachian Market for just such an occasion. Here we meet Milton and his wife Nettie, two of the most entertaining people ever. We laughed and talked over what was the biggest quesadilla we had ever seen. One thing about food places close to the trail, they know that they will be dealing with hungry hikers and make their proportions hiker size. One day McDonalds is going to catch on to this and have an upsize from super to hiker size.
WCAX
Friday Weathercast
Stuck in Vermont: Donna Bister has been raising monarch butterflies since 2016. Donna Bister has been cultivating a patch of milkweed along the driveway of the Burlington home she shares with her partner, Marc Estrin. Updated: 1 hour ago. Search crews have found a Plattsburgh senior with dementia who went...
WCAX
Missing Plattsburgh senior found safe
Stuck in Vermont: Donna Bister has been raising monarch butterflies since 2016. Donna Bister has been cultivating a patch of milkweed along the driveway of the Burlington home she shares with her partner, Marc Estrin. Updated: 1 hour ago. Your Friday evening outlook. Springfield hires new top cop. Updated: 1...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WCAX
Vt. State Parks fee increases now in effect
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - For those heading to their favorite state park before the end of the summer, bring an extra dollar or two. Parks increased their day-use and camping rates as of Wednesday. The adult day use and resident camping prices both went up by $1. The non-resident camping fee went up by $7 dollars, and pavilion use went up by $25. Group rates and season pass rates have remained the same.
WCAX
Record numbers of piping plovers recorded on Maine beaches
SCARBOROUGH, Maine (AP) - A threatened shorebird is being seen in record numbers on Maine beaches this summer. Laura Zitske, a wildlife biologist at Maine Audubon, said there were 140 nesting pairs of piping plovers along with 252 chicks raised to the point of being able to fly. Both were records.
WCAX
Lawsuit targets Vermont’s death with dignity law
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Vermont doctor has filed a federal lawsuit challenging the state’s nearly decade-old death with dignity law. Backed by a national advocacy group, she asserts the law is preventing her from providing end-of-life drugs to out-of-staters and is unconstitutional. Of the 11 jurisdictions nationwide that...
Report suggests solutions for flooding in the Lake Champlain and Richelieu River basins
After a catastrophic flood in the spring of 2011, the International Joint Commission studied ways to minimize damage from flooding. It released a report on the subject this month. Read the story on VTDigger here: Report suggests solutions for flooding in the Lake Champlain and Richelieu River basins.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Man Wanted in Maryland Found Hiding in ‘Perfect’ Part of Hudson Valley
A man wanted in Maryland for allegedly assaulting a woman, who's from Massachusetts, is accused of hiding in the Hudson Valley. Earlier this week, the Saugerties Police Department announced officers found a Massachusetts man, who was wanted in Maryland, was found living in Ulster County. Massachusetts Man, Wanted in Maryland,...
Allrecipes.com
What Is a Creemee and Is It Really Better Than Soft-Serve?
If you've started reading this with a big question mark over your head, we understand. Everyone is familiar with soft-serve, but chances are that you only know what a creemee is if you're from Vermont, know someone from Vermont, or have visited Vermont during the warmer months. But let us...
WCAX
Drought-like conditions impacting some Vt. farms
WHITING, Vt. (WCAX) - The majority of our region remains abnormally dry and some farmers say they feel the heat. For one Addison County farmer, aside from the occasional shower, he says he hasn’t seen steady rain since May. “It seems like the rain is going just either north...
WCAX
Parade of Heroes & Whoopie Pie Fest take over Rutland this weekend
As the summer draws to a close, low water levels in Lake Champlain are posing a potential safety hazard for boaters. Vermont credit union puts pause on cannabis banking. Vermont’s retail cannabis market is moving closer to becoming fully operational later this fall.
WCAX
VSECU officials say pause on new cannabis accounts likely ‘temporary’
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Officials with the Vermont State Credit Union on Friday clarified that their recent decision to put a hold on new cannabis business accounts is only likely temporary. With Vermont’s retail cannabis market poised to become fully operational later this fall, the credit union recently announced it’s...
WCAX
Northlands Job Corps on the hunt for new recruits
VERGENNES, Vt. (WCAX) - The governor and Vermont lawmakers have worked over the past several years to address the state’s ongoing workforce shortage and opportunities to get more young people involved in the trades. But there’s an Addison County program that has been doing that for years and they are looking for a few good recruits.
tinyhousetalk.com
Ethan’s Tiny House in Shelburne, Vermont on Airbnb
This is Ethan Waldman’s tiny house in Shelburne, Vermont which is now on Airbnb. He is the author of Tiny House Decisions, a guide that helps people plan out their tiny homes. You can actually book a stay and try out tiny living in Ethan’s iconic, self-built tiny home....
Wildlife Expert Settles Score on Bizarre Mystery Cat Seen on Maine Trail Cam
Recently, a Maine resident caught some sort of moderately-big cat on a trail cam, and since sharing it, a debate has spurred over just what this mystery animal could be. On August 15, Franklin County locals Al and Joyce Brackley found the feline crossing a lit bridge on their trail cam and showed their son, Neil.
Comments / 0