Decatur, AL

WAFF

Homicide investigation underway on 2nd Avenue in Decatur

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - A homicide investigation is underway after a dead man was found in a Decatur parking lot on Friday morning. According to a Decatur Police spokesperson, officers responded to reports of a body in a 2nd Ave. SW parking lot just after 6:30 a.m. on August 26.
DECATUR, AL
Auburn, AL
Decatur, AL
Decatur, AL
WAAY-TV

2 Huntsville men charged in Georgia fatal shooting

Two men from Huntsville are being held on murder charges after Georgia investigators say the men participated in the fatal shooting of a man earlier this month. The victim, Dakota Bradshaw, was found shot in his home Aug. 1 in Rossville, a city about half a mile south of the Tennessee-Georgia line and about 75 miles from Huntsville. Witnesses reported a red truck and blue Dodge Challenger leaving Bradshaw's home the day of the incident, with the shooter inside the red truck, according to investigators.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Crime Stoppers: Crime of the Week

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A cash register crime was caught on camera and authorities are hoping someone out there knows this convenience store crook. Madison Police say earlier this month, he walked into the IGA gas station on Wall Triana Highway and went to buy some cigarettes. Once the register...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Huntsville convicted murderer, kidnapper receives death penalty

Athens High School turns to virtual learning for second day following ‘gas smell’ reports. Athens High School turns to virtual learning for second day following ‘gas smell’ reports. City of Athens accepting Mayor’s Youth Commission applications. Updated: 6 hours ago. City of Athens accepting Mayor’s...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
#Shooting#Huntsville Hospital#Violent Crime#Auburn Drive#Resnick Drive Sw#The Violent Crimes Unit
953wiki.com

Madison Police Arrest Two On Various Drug Charges

Both have presumption of innocence until proven guilty. August 21, 2022, Madison Police arrested Richard P. Davis 51, Decatur, Alabama, for possession of methamphetamine L-6 felony. Davis was taken into custody after a traffic stop on N. Jefferson Street, for erratic driving. The subsequent investigation led to the discovery of the methamphetamine. Patrol Officer Curtis Shelpman conducted the stop, assisted by Captain Season Jackson and Patrol Officer Ben Flint. Richard Davis has the presumption of innocence until otherwise proven guilty.
MADISON, IN
WAFF

Power restored to previous outage area in south Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Crews with Huntsville Utilities are working to restore power to areas of south Huntsville due to a Friday morning outage. According to a Huntsville Utilities spokesperson, the outage impacted the area of Airport Road south to Byrd Spring Road and from Redstone Arsenal east to Whitesburg Drive. Over 1,600 customers were impacted at the height of the outage.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Marshall County Sheriff’s Office deputy resigns following arrest

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A deputy with the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office has resigned after being arrested on Friday. According to Sheriff Phil Sims, Cody Whitehead was arrested by the Guntersville Police Department after a warrant was obtained for third-degree misdemeanor assault. The warrant was obtained after a victim filed a report for an incident that happened while Whitehead was off duty over the weekend.
MARSHALL COUNTY, AL
RadarOnline

Viral TikTok Couple Arrested & Charged With Murder In Connection To Shooting Death Of 29-Year-Old Georgia Man

A popular TikTok and Onlyfans couple were arrested earlier this month and charged with murder in connection to the shooting death of a Georgia man, Radar can confirm.Johntae Collier and Eric Dodds, both 23, were arrested on August 10 and August 16, respectively, in connection to the murder of 29-year-old Dakota Bradshaw on August 1.The couple went viral on TikTok for their pro-LGBTQ+ content before being arrested and placed behind bars earlier this month.Dodds, who was ultimately named as a second suspect in the murder of Bradshaw, initially claimed Collier was innocent and even went so far as to create...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAAY-TV

Tree removed from Decatur gravesites after WAAY 31 report

Visitors to Roselawn Cemetery in Decatur will soon have better access to their loved ones' final resting places. A massive tree had been blocking the road and covering some gravesites since July, leading to complaints from the families of those buried there. Eventually, a family member reached out for help from the WAAY 31 newsroom.
DECATUR, AL
cullmantribune.com

Arrests and incidents reported Aug. 23

CULLMAN, Ala. – Below are the arrests and incidents reported August 23, 2022. All persons are innocent until proven guilty. theft of property-4th degree; Walmart; Hwy 157; general merchandise; $189. Arrests. August 22. Henderson, Casey P; 54. Violation of domestic violence protection order. Jernigan, Coby D; 21. FTA-failure to...

