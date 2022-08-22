Read full article on original website
WAFF
Homicide investigation underway on 2nd Avenue in Decatur
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - A homicide investigation is underway after a dead man was found in a Decatur parking lot on Friday morning. According to a Decatur Police spokesperson, officers responded to reports of a body in a 2nd Ave. SW parking lot just after 6:30 a.m. on August 26.
WAAY-TV
Huntsville man charged with using car to murder woman in Decatur parking lot
A Huntsville man is charged with murdering a woman in Decatur Thursday night. Preston Lamar Nelson, 38, killed Sherry Sain with a Mercury Grand Marquis in the parking lot of Walmart Neighborhood Market, 1200 block of Sixth Avenue SE, according to court documents. The documents say Nelson parked near the...
Train stalls, blocks traffic in Huntsville
A train stalled in Huntsville on Thursday night, blocking three intersections in the city.
WAFF
‘It was horrific’: Pedestrian hit, killed by vehicle at Walmart in Decatur
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - A pedestrian was hit and killed in the parking lot of the Walmart Neighborhood Market on 6th Ave in Decatur. Irene Cardenas-Martinez with the Decatur Police Department says officers responded to the incident at approximately 9 p.m. Thursday night. The pedestrian was pronounced dead on the...
Confessed murderer in north Alabama dies awaiting trial, case dismissed
A Trinity man who called the Decatur Police Department two years ago to confess to a cold case murder has died before his trial, according to court records.
WAAY-TV
2 Huntsville men charged in Georgia fatal shooting
Two men from Huntsville are being held on murder charges after Georgia investigators say the men participated in the fatal shooting of a man earlier this month. The victim, Dakota Bradshaw, was found shot in his home Aug. 1 in Rossville, a city about half a mile south of the Tennessee-Georgia line and about 75 miles from Huntsville. Witnesses reported a red truck and blue Dodge Challenger leaving Bradshaw's home the day of the incident, with the shooter inside the red truck, according to investigators.
WAFF
Crime Stoppers: Crime of the Week
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A cash register crime was caught on camera and authorities are hoping someone out there knows this convenience store crook. Madison Police say earlier this month, he walked into the IGA gas station on Wall Triana Highway and went to buy some cigarettes. Once the register...
WAFF
Huntsville convicted murderer, kidnapper receives death penalty
Athens High School turns to virtual learning for second day following ‘gas smell’ reports. Athens High School turns to virtual learning for second day following ‘gas smell’ reports. City of Athens accepting Mayor’s Youth Commission applications. Updated: 6 hours ago. City of Athens accepting Mayor’s...
Huntsville police: Quirk in state law could mean more arrests and fewer summons
A change to Alabama law last year has put at risk Huntsville’s authority to issue “summons and complaint” notices including traffic tickets to citizens, the City Council learned Thursday night. The complicated story starts Aug. 1, 2021 when the Legislature changed Alabama law to “expand the categories...
953wiki.com
Madison Police Arrest Two On Various Drug Charges
Both have presumption of innocence until proven guilty. August 21, 2022, Madison Police arrested Richard P. Davis 51, Decatur, Alabama, for possession of methamphetamine L-6 felony. Davis was taken into custody after a traffic stop on N. Jefferson Street, for erratic driving. The subsequent investigation led to the discovery of the methamphetamine. Patrol Officer Curtis Shelpman conducted the stop, assisted by Captain Season Jackson and Patrol Officer Ben Flint. Richard Davis has the presumption of innocence until otherwise proven guilty.
WAFF
Power restored to previous outage area in south Huntsville
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Crews with Huntsville Utilities are working to restore power to areas of south Huntsville due to a Friday morning outage. According to a Huntsville Utilities spokesperson, the outage impacted the area of Airport Road south to Byrd Spring Road and from Redstone Arsenal east to Whitesburg Drive. Over 1,600 customers were impacted at the height of the outage.
WAFF
Marshall County Sheriff’s Office deputy resigns following arrest
GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A deputy with the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office has resigned after being arrested on Friday. According to Sheriff Phil Sims, Cody Whitehead was arrested by the Guntersville Police Department after a warrant was obtained for third-degree misdemeanor assault. The warrant was obtained after a victim filed a report for an incident that happened while Whitehead was off duty over the weekend.
Huntsville City Council discusses arrest law change
On Thursday night, the Huntsville City Council discussed allowing police officers to ticket people for misdemeanor violations rather than taking them to jail.
Viral TikTok Couple Arrested & Charged With Murder In Connection To Shooting Death Of 29-Year-Old Georgia Man
A popular TikTok and Onlyfans couple were arrested earlier this month and charged with murder in connection to the shooting death of a Georgia man, Radar can confirm.Johntae Collier and Eric Dodds, both 23, were arrested on August 10 and August 16, respectively, in connection to the murder of 29-year-old Dakota Bradshaw on August 1.The couple went viral on TikTok for their pro-LGBTQ+ content before being arrested and placed behind bars earlier this month.Dodds, who was ultimately named as a second suspect in the murder of Bradshaw, initially claimed Collier was innocent and even went so far as to create...
Mother pleads for medical attention for son in Limestone Correctional Facility
A mother is pleading for help for her son, an inmate in the Limestone Correctional Facility, who needs medical attention after getting attacked by other inmates.
WAAY-TV
Tree removed from Decatur gravesites after WAAY 31 report
Visitors to Roselawn Cemetery in Decatur will soon have better access to their loved ones' final resting places. A massive tree had been blocking the road and covering some gravesites since July, leading to complaints from the families of those buried there. Eventually, a family member reached out for help from the WAAY 31 newsroom.
WAAY-TV
TRAFFIC ALERT: Intersections closed after train makes emergency stop in Huntsville
UPDATE: As of 8:50 p.m., the mechanical issue had been resolved. Huntsville Police say a train's emergency stop Thursday has left multiple intersections closed. Affected intersections are Church and Monroe streets, Pratt Avenue and Meridian Street, and Holmes Avenue and Woodson Street. The train stopped due to a mechanical issue....
cullmantribune.com
Arrests and incidents reported Aug. 23
CULLMAN, Ala. – Below are the arrests and incidents reported August 23, 2022. All persons are innocent until proven guilty. theft of property-4th degree; Walmart; Hwy 157; general merchandise; $189. Arrests. August 22. Henderson, Casey P; 54. Violation of domestic violence protection order. Jernigan, Coby D; 21. FTA-failure to...
WAAY-TV
'It was an absolute nightmare': Wife of Decatur police officer who was attacked speaks out
The wife of a Decatur police officer who was attacked outside their home last week is speaking out to WAAY 31. The officer, who was off-duty at the time, is doing well. His wife Sabrina Brown, who works for the Morgan County Sheriff's Office, said neither of them had ever seen or interacted with the suspect, Gregory Hill.
Falkville man facing felony charges related to Jan. 6 riots
A Morgan County man traced by investigators in part through his "Alabama Crimson Tide" sweatshirt was charged with criminal activity in the Jan. 6, 2021, U.S. Capitol riots following his arrest Wednesday morning at his home across the street from Falkville High.
