Environment

KHOU

Why was flooding during Harvey so bad?

HOUSTON — Why was flooding during Harvey so bad? A lot of rain fell in the Houston area during Hurricane Harvey. One spot in Nederland recorded over 60 inches of rainfall. That is a record for the United States. A study in the journal Nature looked at why. Study...
HOUSTON, TX
spacecityweather.com

Rain shifts south of metro Houston today, and we’re watching the tropics ahead of Labor Day weekend

Good morning. The focus for moderate to heavy rainfall has shifted to the coast and offshore this morning, putting down a considerable amount of rain in locations near Matagorda Bay. The Houston metro area will continue to see healthy rain chances through at least the middle of next week, but accumulations do not look all that significant, such that we should be worried about flooding. We also need to keep an eye on the tropics, which may start to blossom as we approach Labor Day Weekend. We’ll discuss all of this below.
HOUSTON, TX
spacecityweather.com

Rain chances shift toward coast as Houston area faces a wet Wednesday

Good morning. Houston’s wet pattern will persist for awhile, but today and Thursday offer the best chances for widespread and heavy rainfall before the precipitation eases back just a bit. Overall we don’t have any real concerns for significant flooding, but we should continue to see the potential for some street flooding beneath the stronger storms. Additionally, we will need to monitor the tropics over the next month, as there are indications that the Atlantic is waking from its long slumber.
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Power On Through the Worst Power Outage

HOUSTON – No one ever wants to be left without power for days on end and that happens often in Texas when a disaster hits. Having a generator for back up power can help you prepare for the worst, while hoping for the best. Melanie Camp visited Yvette and...
MAGNOLIA, TX
Dallas Observer

Heavy Rain Unleashes a Monsoon of Amusing Tweets, TikToks and Memes

The torrential downpour that rolled across North Texas between Sunday night and Monday gave us the equivalent of more than six months of rain. It also gave us massive flooding, traffic problems and tweets of people pointing out that God must be punishing us for daring to ask for a little rain.
DALLAS, TX
KWTX

Flooding rains possible today across Central Texas

We’ve seen some scattered rain across Central Texas for the past few days, but we may see a bit too much rainfall today and flooding is going to be possible across our area. A flood watch is in effect for all of Central Texas (except San Saba County) from 7 AM through 7 PM today. We have near-record levels of moisture in the atmosphere (for today’s date in history) and that means that any storms that form will be exceedingly efficient at dropping a lot of rain in a short amount of time. If you want an example of how moisture-rich the atmosphere is, there’s major street flooding ongoing in Dallas thanks to over 7″ of rain overnight. I-35W in Alvarado (that’s in Johnson County) is actually shutdown this morning thanks to over 10″ of rain! We’re expecting 1″ to 3″ of rain on a widespread basis today but isolated totals will likely near or even exceed 5″. If you see standing water on roadways or over low water crossings, DO NOT DRIVE THROUGH IT! Turn around, don’t drown! Scattered rain is possible at any time today but the best rainfall chances come from lunch time through the afternoon. The most favored location for heavy rain will be near and east of I-35 but everyone has at least a 70% chance for rain. Gusty winds or even a brief spin-up tornado are possible with the strongest storms, but severe storms aren’t very likely today. With today’s heavy rain moving in, we’re expecting morning temperatures in the mid-to-upper 70s to only warm into the low-to-mid 80s!
LoneStar 92

The Longest Car Wash In Texas Is A Football Field Long!

I guess we should not be surprised that the longest car wash in the world is here in Texas! And, we also should not be surprised that it's at a Buc-ee's! Makes so much sense. I knew they had a pretty big car wash, but I really didn't know it was known as the LARGEST!
Kiss 103.1 FM

Texas Has #1 City for Insects in the United States

It’s hot, humid, and with the recent rain, more bugs will be showing up in and around Central Texas homes. Our least-favorite bug of all, mosquitoes, will also get worse this time of year, which means it may be time for a pest exterminator if you can't get rid of them on your own.
TEXAS STATE
