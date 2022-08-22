Read full article on original website
Another round of soaking rain expected next week
Expect hot, humid weather this weekend with just a few isolated showers. Another change in the weather pattern brings occasionally stormy weather next week. -- David Yeomans
Why was flooding during Harvey so bad?
HOUSTON — Why was flooding during Harvey so bad? A lot of rain fell in the Houston area during Hurricane Harvey. One spot in Nederland recorded over 60 inches of rainfall. That is a record for the United States. A study in the journal Nature looked at why. Study...
spacecityweather.com
Rain shifts south of metro Houston today, and we’re watching the tropics ahead of Labor Day weekend
Good morning. The focus for moderate to heavy rainfall has shifted to the coast and offshore this morning, putting down a considerable amount of rain in locations near Matagorda Bay. The Houston metro area will continue to see healthy rain chances through at least the middle of next week, but accumulations do not look all that significant, such that we should be worried about flooding. We also need to keep an eye on the tropics, which may start to blossom as we approach Labor Day Weekend. We’ll discuss all of this below.
spacecityweather.com
Rain chances shift toward coast as Houston area faces a wet Wednesday
Good morning. Houston’s wet pattern will persist for awhile, but today and Thursday offer the best chances for widespread and heavy rainfall before the precipitation eases back just a bit. Overall we don’t have any real concerns for significant flooding, but we should continue to see the potential for some street flooding beneath the stronger storms. Additionally, we will need to monitor the tropics over the next month, as there are indications that the Atlantic is waking from its long slumber.
Click2Houston.com
Power On Through the Worst Power Outage
HOUSTON – No one ever wants to be left without power for days on end and that happens often in Texas when a disaster hits. Having a generator for back up power can help you prepare for the worst, while hoping for the best. Melanie Camp visited Yvette and...
Here's how the North Texas flooding rain actually helped the Houston area
HOUSTON — Neighborhoods in North Texas are slowly starting to recover after the deadly storms that caused massive flooding. The storms dumped more than a foot of rain, sparking flash flooding and hundreds of water rescues. But, even with all the rain falling there, North Texas lakes are still...
houstonpublicmedia.org
Forecasters monitoring system moving towards Gulf of Mexico that could develop into tropical disturbance
The National Hurricane Center is monitoring a tropical wave that is forecasted to move into the Yucatan Peninsula some time early next week. The low pressure system currently has a 20% chance of developing into a tropical disturbance through the next five days, according to the National Hurricane Center. Conditions...
Dallas Observer
Heavy Rain Unleashes a Monsoon of Amusing Tweets, TikToks and Memes
The torrential downpour that rolled across North Texas between Sunday night and Monday gave us the equivalent of more than six months of rain. It also gave us massive flooding, traffic problems and tweets of people pointing out that God must be punishing us for daring to ask for a little rain.
KWTX
Flooding rains possible today across Central Texas
We’ve seen some scattered rain across Central Texas for the past few days, but we may see a bit too much rainfall today and flooding is going to be possible across our area. A flood watch is in effect for all of Central Texas (except San Saba County) from 7 AM through 7 PM today. We have near-record levels of moisture in the atmosphere (for today’s date in history) and that means that any storms that form will be exceedingly efficient at dropping a lot of rain in a short amount of time. If you want an example of how moisture-rich the atmosphere is, there’s major street flooding ongoing in Dallas thanks to over 7″ of rain overnight. I-35W in Alvarado (that’s in Johnson County) is actually shutdown this morning thanks to over 10″ of rain! We’re expecting 1″ to 3″ of rain on a widespread basis today but isolated totals will likely near or even exceed 5″. If you see standing water on roadways or over low water crossings, DO NOT DRIVE THROUGH IT! Turn around, don’t drown! Scattered rain is possible at any time today but the best rainfall chances come from lunch time through the afternoon. The most favored location for heavy rain will be near and east of I-35 but everyone has at least a 70% chance for rain. Gusty winds or even a brief spin-up tornado are possible with the strongest storms, but severe storms aren’t very likely today. With today’s heavy rain moving in, we’re expecting morning temperatures in the mid-to-upper 70s to only warm into the low-to-mid 80s!
KVUE
PHOTOS: Storms bring several inches of rain and severe flooding to North Texas
DALLAS — Storms overnight Sunday into Monday have dropped several inches of rain into North Texas, causing some localized flooding and nightmares for travelers. Here are some photos WFAA viewers shared of their area:. Photos of heavy rain in North Texas. WFAA Reporter Sydney Persing shot a video of...
Climate crisis-fueled storms stunned parts of Texas afflicted this summer by 'flash drought'
Multiple cars were seen submerged in waters from the flash flooding in the early morning hours on Interstate 30.
30,000 Texans lose property insurance as peak hurricane season approaches
The Texas Department of Insurance says 30,000 people have lost property insurance as a result of a company based in Florida becoming insolvent.
KHOU
Over 113-million-year-old dinosaur tracks uncovered, restored thanks to Texas drought
GLEN ROSE, Texas — Dinosaur tracks have been uncovered and restored in the Lone Star State. During the extreme drought, the Puluxy River dried up inside the Dinosaur Valley State Park in Glen Rose, revealing a long stretch of dinosaur tracks. "It exposed over 60 tracks in this one...
KVUE
VERIFY: Yes, a January snowstorm followed by bitter cold is possible in Texas this winter
SAN ANTONIO — Most of this summer was plagued with very high temperatures, so many of us are looking to cooler weather. However, in tonight's VERIFY, we look into a long-term weather prediction that may be a little colder than many of you would like. THE QUESTION. The first...
Heavy winds blow semi truck off Houston overpass as severe weather rocks region
Strong storms that caused widespread power outages across Greater Houston on Thursday are expected to continue through this weekend.
cw39.com
Snow in August? Check out where the first few flakes of winter fell on Sunday
It may still be August, but some parts of Colorado received a dusting of snow on Sunday.
KHOU
