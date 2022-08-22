Read full article on original website
Related
TODAY.com
One of deadliest forms of cervical cancer on the rise, study finds: 'No easy explanation'
Late-stage cervical cancer rates are on the rise in the U.S. with the steepest increases in white women, although the prevalence of the disease is still highest in Black women, a new study finds. An analysis of data from nearly 30,000 women diagnosed with advanced disease revealed that Black women...
healio.com
Metformin, testosterone therapies lower risk for certain hormone-related cancers in men
In a large cohort of men, pre‐diagnostic use of metformin and testosterone replacement therapy was associated with lower incidence of prostate and colorectal cancers, but not male breast cancer, according to research. “The greatest reduced risks of prostate and colorectal cancers were observed when metformin and testosterone replacement therapy...
healio.com
NASH ‘fastest growing cause’ of liver cancer death worldwide
Despite global declines in liver cancer mortality attributed to hepatitis B and C, liver cancer mortality rose sharply in the Americas, driven by an increase in nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, according to data published in Cell Metabolism. “NASH is the fastest growing cause of hepatocellular carcinoma in the Americas and the fastest...
survivornet.com
‘The Skin Is Our Biggest Organ – Please Look After It!’ TV Journalist, 29, Shares Her Melanoma Misdiagnosis Story To Warn Others
Sarah Lee, a 29-year-old journalist for BBC, is undergoing treatment for melanoma after more than one doctor dismissed her concerns about a mole on her scalp. Thankfully, her persistence got Lee to the correct diagnosis and effective treatment. Melanoma is a type of skin cancer that starts in the same...
IN THIS ARTICLE
How has Magic Johnson survived with HIV?
An epidemiologist explains how Magic Johnson has survived HIV.
NBA・
scitechdaily.com
High Fish Consumption Has Been Linked to a Greater Likelihood of Developing Cancer
A study finds that high fish consumption is associated with an increased risk of melanoma. According to a large study of US adults published in the journal Cancer Causes & Control, eating more fish—including tuna and non-fried fish—seems to be linked to a higher risk of malignant melanoma.
A new study claims that two common viruses trigger Alzheimer's
A group of researchers has claimed that chickenpox and herpes viruses can team up to cause Alzheimer's. An experiment on model brains added more evidence to the hypothesis that the viruses responsible for chickenpox and herpes can team up to cause Alzheimer's disease, according to a report published in ScienceAlert on Tuesday.
Medical News Today
What to know about ovarian cancer and white blood cell counts
Ovarian cancer arises when ovary cells mutate. This causes them to grow abnormally. The process can trigger a number of different bodily responses, including changes in white blood cells. White blood cell levels are. in people with certain cancers. However, white blood cell counts are not an effective diagnostic tool...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
scitechdaily.com
A Cell Found in Everyone’s Body Can Transform Into Blood Cancer
Everybody possesses a tiny number of unusual thymocyte cells, and in some cases, these cells develop into leukemia. Researchers have discovered that T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (T-ALL), which affects more than 6,000 Americans each year, may be caused by dysfunction involving a specific kind of thymocyte cell that is present in minute numbers in every individual.
Medical News Today
Oropharyngeal cancer: What to know
Oropharyngeal cancer involves cancer of the tissues in the throat, base of the tongue, tonsils, or roof of the mouth, known as the soft palate. The article below covers the causes, symptoms, and stages of oropharyngeal cancer. It also looks at the risk factors, diagnosis, treatment, prevention options, and outlook.
neurologylive.com
Diabetes Linked With Increased Levels of Neurofilament Light, Neuroaxonal Damage in Parkinson Disease
Investigators identified increased levels of neurofilament light that corresponded significantly with patients’ diabetic status, even after adjustment for age, BMI, and vascular risk factors. Confirming previous reports, new post hoc data from a recently published study showed an association between Parkinson disease (PD), diabetes mellitus (DM), and more severe...
New test for common cancer could save lives with faster results
A SIMPLE new swab test can pick up womb cancer faster and more accurately than ever, say scientists. Just one swab can be enough to detect a tumour – and women can do it themselves at home. Standard tests for the cancer, which affects 10,000 women a year in...
MedicalXpress
Scientists unlock potential for a small cell lung cancer blood test
Doctors could one day diagnose and characterize early stage small cell lung cancer (SCLC) with a simple blood test thanks to a transatlantic study led by CRUK Manchester Institute Cancer Biomarker Center researchers at the University of Manchester with a team at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York published in Nature Cancer.
Medical News Today
Peritoneal cancer: What to know
Peritoneal cancer affects the peritoneal cavity, a part of the abdomen. Some types of peritoneal cancers affect females, whereas others are common in males. There are some risk factors for this cancer, such as genetic mutations and hormone replacement therapy. This article is about peritoneal cancer and will describe and...
pharmacytimes.com
Study: Spike in New Annual Cases of Advanced Cervical Cancer Seen Among White Women Less Likely to Have HPV Vaccine
Overall rates of early-stage cervical cancer in the United States have been falling, but cases with advanced disease are continuing to rise. The most significant increases in new cases of advanced cervical cancer in the United States were observed among White women, who were found significantly less likely to have received a human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine or to even be screened for the disease.
MedicalXpress
International study designed to identify melanoma patients with high-risk disease
The use of additional adjuvant therapy beyond initial treatment has greatly improved outcomes and reduced the risk of disease recurrence for high-risk patients with melanoma. While there is a consensus regarding the use of adjuvant therapy in many high-risk patients, the use of adjuvant therapy in patients with early stage 3A disease is unclear. In a new study published in the Journal of Clinical Oncology, Moffitt Cancer Center physicians, along with a team of international researchers from eight other cancer centers, report on their identification of high-risk patients with stage 3A disease and microscopic lymph node metastases who would benefit from adjuvant therapy.
pharmacytimes.com
High Dose of Tisagenlecleucel Linked to Better Survival Rate for B-Cell Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia
For pediatric patients with B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia, higher doses of tisagenlecleucel increased their rate of survival after 1 year by nearly 30%. Young patients with B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL) who received higher doses of tisagenlecleucel, a chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapy, within the FDA-approved range experienced a significantly higher 1-year survival rate compared to patients who received lower doses, according to a study published in Blood Advances.
Nature.com
Cervical cancer prognosis and related risk factors for patients with cervical cancer: a long-term retrospective cohort study
This study aims to explore the recurrence rate and overall survival for patients with cervical cancer after the first treatment and the related risk factors. A retrospective cohort study was conducted on cervical cancer patients enrolled in a cancer specialist hospital in Hunan Province, China from January 1992 to December 2005 and followed up until December 2010. Kaplan"“Meier survival analysis was used to estimate the cumulative recurrence rate, and Cox proportional hazards model was utilized to identify risk factors associated with prognosis. A total of 4358 patients were enrolled with a median follow-up of 7.4Â years (range 5"“19Â years), and 372 (8.5%) patients had cancer recurrence. The cumulative recurrence rate showed a rapid increase from 3.8% in the first year after discharge to 8.0% in the fifth year, and the recurrence rate remained relatively stable afterward reaching 9.7% and 10.8% in the 10th and the 15th year, respectively. The median time to recurrence was 15.5Â months with an IQR of 5.5"“40.0Â months. The Cox regression showed that miscarriage, clinical stage, and treatment received were significantly associated with cervical cancer recurrence after adjustment for confounders. Patients with recurrence showed a significantly higher risk for mortality than those without recurrence (HR 2.79, 95% CI 2.42"“3.22). This study depicted the long-term recurrence rate and survival after recurrence for patients with cervical cancer after the first treatment, and reported time to recurrence and risk factors related to recurrence. These findings may provide important evidence for designing targeted interventions for the treatment of cervical cancer.
ScienceBlog.com
Why do men face a higher risk of most types of cancer than women?
Rates of most types of cancer are higher in men than in women for reasons that are unclear. Results from a recent study published by Wiley online in CANCER, a peer-reviewed journal of the American Cancer Society, suggest that the cause may be underlying biological sex differences rather than behavioral differences related to smoking, alcohol use, diet, and other factors.
pharmacytimes.com
Phase 3 Trial Investigating Onivyde for Small Cell Lung Cancer Fails to Meet Primary End Point
Irinotecan liposomal injection (Onivyde) used as second-line therapy for patients with small cell lung cancer did not meet the primary end point of overall survival compared to topotecan. The phase 3 RESILIENT trial investigating irinotecan liposomal injection (Onivyde; Ipsen Biopharmaceuticals, Inc) did not meet its primary end point of overall...
Comments / 0