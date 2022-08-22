Check Out the New E-Buses at SoBu Nite Out* on Thursday. Helps Environment While Cutting Costs for All GMP Customers. Vermont Business Magazine South Burlington students will be riding to school pollution-free this year, thanks to four new electric buses that have joined the school district’s fleet. Innovative vehicle-to-grid (V2G) bus chargers will also allow the buses to provide stored energy to the grid during energy peaks which further reduces carbon emissions and costs for all Green Mountain Power (GMP) customers across Vermont.

SOUTH BURLINGTON, VT ・ 2 DAYS AGO