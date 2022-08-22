Read full article on original website
Burlington Young Professionals launches community perception survey
Burlington Young Professionals (BYP), a program of the Lake Champlain Chamber, has launched the second edition of the "Greater Burlington Young Professionals Perception Survey". The survey aims to better understand the challenges and opportunities young professionals see in the greater Burlington area through professional, civic and personal lenses.
Champlain College honors Weiwei Wang as 2022 Distinguished Citizen
On Thursday, August 25th, Champlain College awarded its 2022 Distinguished Citizen Award to Weiwei Wang, co-founder, and director of operations and development of the Vermont Professionals of Color (PoC) Network. In its 61st year, the Distinguished Citizen Award recognizes and...
New electric school buses cut emissions in South Burlington
South Burlington students will be riding to school pollution-free this year, thanks to four new electric buses that have joined the school district's fleet. Innovative vehicle-to-grid (V2G) bus chargers will also allow the buses to provide stored energy to the grid during energy peaks which further reduces carbon emissions and costs for all Green Mountain Power (GMP) customers across Vermont.
Polli Properties welcomes Mia O’Farrell to real estate team
Mia O’Farrell, a Vermont native with roots in the Williston area, has joined the real estate firm Polli Properties(link is external) as client care coordinator. She is passionate about serving her local community, learning new things and executing tasks in an organized manner. O'Farrell holds a bachelor's degree in business administration, with concentrations in marketing and global business, from the University of Vermont Grossman School of Business.
'Taste of Vermont' returns to US Capitol for 15th year
The Lake Champlain Chamber and the Greater Burlington Industrial Corporation (GBIC) announced Wednesday that they will host the Fifteenth Annual Taste of Vermont Reception in Washington, DC, with honored guest Senator Patrick Leahy (D Vt.), on Thursday, September 22. The annual event has become well known throughout...
Best of Vermont Summer Festival Car Show & Raffle
Winning Car: 1st Place Winner: a '57 Saab owned by Bruce Welch of Williamstown VT. The Okemo Valley Regional Chamber of Commerce announces all the winners from the recent Best of Vermont Summer Festival in Ludlow, Vermont. The festival organizers also wanted to thank all the sponsors, vendors, performers and attendees.
Mango Jam headlines 5th annual Cajun Zydeco Fest at Kampfires in Dummerston August 27
Kick off your shoes and let the good times roll at Cajun Zydeco Fest 2022 at Kampfires Campground, Inn, & Entertainment in Dummerston, on August 27 from 1:00 – 7:00 pm. MANGO JAM headlines the 5th annual single-day festival, set on the grounds' natural tree-lined outdoor open-air amphitheater. Burlington-based Mango Jam is a six-piece dance band playing straight-up Zydeco as well as New Orleans inspired funk, Reggae and Ska.
