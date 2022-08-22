Read full article on original website
Related
Deontay Wilder vowed to ‘clean out’ heavyweight division while naming three dream opponents
DEONTAY WILDER vowed to 'clean out' the heavyweight division last year as he gets set for a ring comeback. Wilder, 36, will return to action after a year out when he fights Robert Helenius in New York in October. The former WBC champion has not fought since his loss to...
BoxingNews24.com
Tyson Fury reacts with anger to Wilder wanting Usyk fight
By Craig Page: Tyson Fury didn’t take the news well of former WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder saying in an interview that he’d like to face IBF, WBA & WBO champion Oleksandr Usyk. For Fury (32-0-1, 23 KOs), this means he’s got competition for the Usyk fight that...
Oleksandr Usyk took a hell of a shot by Anthony Joshua and just kept going
The power of shot that Oleksandr Usyk took from Anthony Joshua might be a cause of concern for Tyson Fury, if the two heavyweights do manage to arrange a fight. Usyk added the Ring heavyweight title to his four world title belts on Saturday night, after he defeated Joshua for the second time in-a-row.
SkySports
Amir Khan wants to help Tyson Fury secure £500m undisputed fight against Oleksandr Usyk
Amir Khan believes Anthony Joshua was two rounds away from beating Oleksandr Usyk in Saturday's world title rematch, and has backed Tyson Fury to overcome the Ukrainian in an undisputed heavyweight showdown. Joshua was on the losing side of a split decision after a much-improved performance in Saudi Arabia following...
RELATED PEOPLE
Tyson Fury sets deadline to make £500million Oleksandr Usyk fight and promises to retire again if it is not met
TYSON FURY will fight Oleksandr Usyk if a deal can be agreed upon within the next week. If not, the Gypsy King is set to stay retired after officially hanging up his gloves following his victory over Dillian Whyte in March. Usyk called out Fury for a fight after he...
BoxingNews24.com
Deontay Wilder on Anthony Joshua’s meltdown inside the ring
By Charles Brun: Deontay Wilder wasn’t surprised by Anthony Joshua’s mental meltdown inside the ring post-fight after losing to Oleksandr Usyk for the second time last Saturday night. The former WBC heavyweight champion Wilder explains that Joshua (24-3, 22 KOs) was created and matched carefully during his career,...
TMZ.com
Kamaru Usman 'In Good Spirits' After Shocking Loss, Wants Leon Edwards Trilogy
Former UFC welterweight champ Kamaru Usman is taking his knockout loss to Leon Edwards in stride ... telling TMZ Sports he's "feeling great" and looking forward to their trilogy fight. The "Nigerian Nightmare" was handed his first UFC loss with just one minute left in their 5-round bout on Saturday...
Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk slated for undisputed showdown on December 17
Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk could be slated for an undisputed heavyweight title showdown in December 2022. Last Saturday night in Jeddah, Oleksandr Usyk defeated Anthony Joshua via split decision to retain the WBA (Super), IBF, WBO, and IBO heavyweight titles, whilst also capturing The Ring belt in the process. The contest was hard to call in the eyes of many but in the end, Usyk’s superior boxing ability got him the win he deserved – and put an end to his rivalry with the Englishman.
IN THIS ARTICLE
BoxingNews24.com
Deontay Wilder wants to fight Oleksandr Usyk
By Craig Page: Deontay ‘The Bronze Bomber’ Wilder says he would like to fight unified heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk. Wilder possesses the power to take Usyk out with a single punch. However, before a potential clash with Usyk can happen, the former WBC champ Wilder (42-2-1, 41 KOs)...
Herb Dean Suggests Kamaru Usman’s Fence Grabs At UFC 278 Didn’t ‘Significantly Affect The Fight’
Kamaru Usman was seen grabbing the fences during his title fight with Leon Edwards at UFC 278. Herb Dean explained when do referees need to deduct a point due to fence grabs. Some fans are still buzzing about Leon Edwards’ stunning title fight win at UFC 278 to dethrone Kamaru Usman. One of the hottest subjects of conversation was the now former welterweight champion’s fence grabs during clinches and grapples with “Rocky.”
thesource.com
SOURCE SPORTS: Rick Ross is Offering $10M to Jake Paul’s Next Boxing Opponent
Jake Paul has had a hard time finding his next boxing opponent. After Tommy Fury was unable to compete due to immigration and Hasim Rahman Jr. couldn’t make weight, Paul was left holding one side of a boxing card. Enter Rick Ross. Rozay will be a guest on Jake...
mmanews.com
Watch: Live Aerial View Of Edwards’ Head Kick KO Of Usman
A recently released perspective of new UFC Welterweight Champion Leon Edwards‘ fifth-round knockout of Kamaru Usman is a must-watch. With just under a minute left in the fight, Edwards landed a left head kick knockout on Usman to earn the welterweight title at UFC 278. He was losing on the scorecards before the knockout and appeared on the verge of another unanimous decision defeat to Usman.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
BoxingNews24.com
Deontay Wilder working on his left hook for Robert Helenius fight
By Brian Webber: Deontay Wilder is looking solid, putting hard work in with trainer Malik Scott this week, working on his left hook & stamina for his comeback fight against Robert Helenius on October 15th at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. A bulked-up Wilder ran out of gas...
Tyson Fury reckons Anthony Joshua ‘has found his level’ after ‘coming up wanting’ following Oleksandr Usyk loss
TYSON FURY has claimed Anthony Joshua "found his level" in defeat to Oleksandr Usyk. The 32-year-old Brit lost by split decision to the unbeaten Ukrainian in Saudi Arabia on Saturday night. Joshua's third professional defeat - and second in a row - has ended talks of an all-British dust-up with...
Jorge Masvidal unloads on “has been” Daniel Cormier for advising Leon Edwards to give him the “big league” treatment, ‘DC’ responds
Jorge Masvidal has ripped Daniel Cormier after the former light heavyweight and heavyweight champ said Leon Edwards should refuse to fight him. After Edwards scored a stunning fifth-round KO win over Kamaru Usman to become the new champ, Masvidal was vocal in wanting the fight. It would be a massive fight given their history but Cormier advised Edwards to not take the fight.
Dana White updates on UFC's plans for Jorge Masvidal, Colby Covington's next fights
LAS VEGAS – UFC president Dana White is working on Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal’s next fights. Covington (17-3 MMA, 12-3 UFC) and Masvidal (35-16 MMA, 12-9 UFC) faced off in a grudge match in March at UFC 272, where Covington scored a lopsided decision win over his former best friend. Their bad blood continued after the fight when Masvidal allegedly assaulted Covington outside a Miami Beach restaurant just weeks later. Masvidal was arrested and charged with aggravated battery and criminal mischief, and his pre-trial hearing and trial are scheduled for later this month.
stillrealtous.com
WWE Raw Star Reportedly Being Protected
This week’s episode of WWE Monday Night Raw took place from Toronto, and Chad Gable got quite the reaction out of the fans when he talked trash about the Toronto Maple Leafs. Gable then issued an open challenge which was answered by Kevin Owens. KO picked up the win...
WWE・
ComicBook
Ric Flair Challenged To Another Pro Wrestling Match
Ric Flair is less than a month removed from what was advertised as his final pro wrestling match, but "The Nature Boy" is already getting called out to do more. Six days after his tag team match with Andrade El Idolo, Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal in Nashville, Flair was back in the ring down in Puerto Rico and brawled with Carlos Colon while El Idolo took on Carlito (and apparently had to reject the WWC's offer for him to wrestle that night). He then admitted on his To Be The Man podcast that he regretted declaring the bout his last match, even though he passed out twice from dehydration.
WWE・
Boxing Scene
Arum: I Look Forward To Matching Haney-Kambosos Winner With Lomachenko
Devin Haney began his lightweight title run in pursuit of Vasiliy Lomachenko. Such a fight is now in his sights three years later now that Haney is the division’s lone true champion, though not before handling present day business. Top Rank will serve as the lead promoter for two...
BoxingNews24.com
Deontay Wilder can earn 4th fight against Tyson Fury
By Chris Williams: Deontay Wilder is poised to earn himself a fourth fight against Tyson Fury when he faces Robert Helenius in a WBC heavyweight title eliminator on October 15th at the Barclay’s Center in Brooklyn, New York. Wilder vs. Helenius is one of two title eliminators the WBC...
Comments / 0