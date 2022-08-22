ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Combat Sports

BoxingNews24.com

Tyson Fury reacts with anger to Wilder wanting Usyk fight

By Craig Page: Tyson Fury didn’t take the news well of former WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder saying in an interview that he’d like to face IBF, WBA & WBO champion Oleksandr Usyk. For Fury (32-0-1, 23 KOs), this means he’s got competition for the Usyk fight that...
COMBAT SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Oleksandr Usyk
Person
Deontay Wilder
Person
Anthony Joshua
Person
Tyson Fury
BoxingNews24.com

Deontay Wilder on Anthony Joshua’s meltdown inside the ring

By Charles Brun: Deontay Wilder wasn’t surprised by Anthony Joshua’s mental meltdown inside the ring post-fight after losing to Oleksandr Usyk for the second time last Saturday night. The former WBC heavyweight champion Wilder explains that Joshua (24-3, 22 KOs) was created and matched carefully during his career,...
COMBAT SPORTS
TMZ.com

Kamaru Usman 'In Good Spirits' After Shocking Loss, Wants Leon Edwards Trilogy

Former UFC welterweight champ Kamaru Usman is taking his knockout loss to Leon Edwards in stride ... telling TMZ Sports he's "feeling great" and looking forward to their trilogy fight. The "Nigerian Nightmare" was handed his first UFC loss with just one minute left in their 5-round bout on Saturday...
UFC
bjpenndotcom

Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk slated for undisputed showdown on December 17

Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk could be slated for an undisputed heavyweight title showdown in December 2022. Last Saturday night in Jeddah, Oleksandr Usyk defeated Anthony Joshua via split decision to retain the WBA (Super), IBF, WBO, and IBO heavyweight titles, whilst also capturing The Ring belt in the process. The contest was hard to call in the eyes of many but in the end, Usyk’s superior boxing ability got him the win he deserved – and put an end to his rivalry with the Englishman.
COMBAT SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boxing#Combat#King Of The Heavies
BoxingNews24.com

Deontay Wilder wants to fight Oleksandr Usyk

By Craig Page: Deontay ‘The Bronze Bomber’ Wilder says he would like to fight unified heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk. Wilder possesses the power to take Usyk out with a single punch. However, before a potential clash with Usyk can happen, the former WBC champ Wilder (42-2-1, 41 KOs)...
COMBAT SPORTS
MiddleEasy

Herb Dean Suggests Kamaru Usman’s Fence Grabs At UFC 278 Didn’t ‘Significantly Affect The Fight’

Kamaru Usman was seen grabbing the fences during his title fight with Leon Edwards at UFC 278. Herb Dean explained when do referees need to deduct a point due to fence grabs. Some fans are still buzzing about Leon Edwards’ stunning title fight win at UFC 278 to dethrone Kamaru Usman. One of the hottest subjects of conversation was the now former welterweight champion’s fence grabs during clinches and grapples with “Rocky.”
UFC
mmanews.com

Watch: Live Aerial View Of Edwards’ Head Kick KO Of Usman

A recently released perspective of new UFC Welterweight Champion Leon Edwards‘ fifth-round knockout of Kamaru Usman is a must-watch. With just under a minute left in the fight, Edwards landed a left head kick knockout on Usman to earn the welterweight title at UFC 278. He was losing on the scorecards before the knockout and appeared on the verge of another unanimous decision defeat to Usman.
UFC
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
BoxingNews24.com

Deontay Wilder working on his left hook for Robert Helenius fight

By Brian Webber: Deontay Wilder is looking solid, putting hard work in with trainer Malik Scott this week, working on his left hook & stamina for his comeback fight against Robert Helenius on October 15th at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. A bulked-up Wilder ran out of gas...
BROOKLYN, NY
bjpenndotcom

Jorge Masvidal unloads on “has been” Daniel Cormier for advising Leon Edwards to give him the “big league” treatment, ‘DC’ responds

Jorge Masvidal has ripped Daniel Cormier after the former light heavyweight and heavyweight champ said Leon Edwards should refuse to fight him. After Edwards scored a stunning fifth-round KO win over Kamaru Usman to become the new champ, Masvidal was vocal in wanting the fight. It would be a massive fight given their history but Cormier advised Edwards to not take the fight.
COMBAT SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Dana White updates on UFC's plans for Jorge Masvidal, Colby Covington's next fights

LAS VEGAS – UFC president Dana White is working on Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal’s next fights. Covington (17-3 MMA, 12-3 UFC) and Masvidal (35-16 MMA, 12-9 UFC) faced off in a grudge match in March at UFC 272, where Covington scored a lopsided decision win over his former best friend. Their bad blood continued after the fight when Masvidal allegedly assaulted Covington outside a Miami Beach restaurant just weeks later. Masvidal was arrested and charged with aggravated battery and criminal mischief, and his pre-trial hearing and trial are scheduled for later this month.
UFC
stillrealtous.com

WWE Raw Star Reportedly Being Protected

This week’s episode of WWE Monday Night Raw took place from Toronto, and Chad Gable got quite the reaction out of the fans when he talked trash about the Toronto Maple Leafs. Gable then issued an open challenge which was answered by Kevin Owens. KO picked up the win...
WWE
ComicBook

Ric Flair Challenged To Another Pro Wrestling Match

Ric Flair is less than a month removed from what was advertised as his final pro wrestling match, but "The Nature Boy" is already getting called out to do more. Six days after his tag team match with Andrade El Idolo, Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal in Nashville, Flair was back in the ring down in Puerto Rico and brawled with Carlos Colon while El Idolo took on Carlito (and apparently had to reject the WWC's offer for him to wrestle that night). He then admitted on his To Be The Man podcast that he regretted declaring the bout his last match, even though he passed out twice from dehydration.
WWE
BoxingNews24.com

Deontay Wilder can earn 4th fight against Tyson Fury

By Chris Williams: Deontay Wilder is poised to earn himself a fourth fight against Tyson Fury when he faces Robert Helenius in a WBC heavyweight title eliminator on October 15th at the Barclay’s Center in Brooklyn, New York. Wilder vs. Helenius is one of two title eliminators the WBC...
BROOKLYN, NY

