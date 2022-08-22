Read full article on original website
Related
CNBC
Randi Zuckerberg says she's a 'big proponent of the real world' when it comes to parenting
Randi Zuckerberg says she's a "big proponent of the real world" — especially when it comes to protecting children from technology. Speaking at the Credit Suisse Global Supertrends Conference in Singapore earlier this month, Randi Zuckerberg, who is founder and CEO of Zuckerberg Media, discussed worries among many that the metaverse will take children further away from reality.
CNBC
Indian spiritual guru, followed by Will Smith and Tom Brady, has a message for people desperate for a luxury lifestyle
Sadhguru, the yoga master turned social media celebrity with over 8.6 million Instagram followers, says his philosophy is to always feel "blissed out" — adding that adopting this mindset might change your feelings about needing a luxurious lifestyle. "If you misunderstand your lifestyle for life you will always suffer...
YOGA・
7 Actors Whose Eating Disorder Struggles Were Made Worse By Working
It doesn't help when you literally have to lose weight for work.
TechCrunch
Serena Williams will discuss her expanding focus on VC at TC Disrupt
Williams joins us in her role as founding and managing partner of Serena Ventures (SV), the VC firm she founded in 2014. We’re also thrilled that Alison Rapaport Stillman, the firm’s founding general partner, will also take part in this fireside chat. This year, following nine years of...
RELATED PEOPLE
TechCrunch
To bring PLG to cybersecurity, let’s change our hiring habits
For product-led growth to become commonplace in cybersecurity, there needs to be enough product talent with the right mindset and level of maturity required for PLG. However, cybersecurity is a deeply specialized discipline, so while the specialized security knowledge isn’t mandatory, it does help ease the learning curve. There...
TechCrunch
ModernLoop aims to automate the process of scheduling job candidate interviews
But hiring hasn’t stopped completely. Instead, HR departments are being asked to accomplish more with fewer people, completing strategic work while balancing tasks like scheduling interviews, gathering feedback and moving processes forward. In lieu of expanded hiring and recruiting teams, Lydia Han makes the case that software can provide assistance — Han is the co-founder and CEO of ModernLoop, a platform built around a scheduling engine for remote interviews.
Comments / 0