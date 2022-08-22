ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Beach County, FL

Comments / 0

Related
wflx.com

Charges dropped against Martin County corrections sergeant

A Martin County Sheriff’s Office corrections sergeant who was facing criminal charges for allegedly assaulting an inmate will not be charged, the Martin County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Thursday. Stephen Piekara, who had been with the sheriff's office for 10 years, was arrested on June 27 after being accused...
MARTIN COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
West Palm Beach, FL
Palm Beach County, FL
Cars
County
Palm Beach County, FL
Local
Florida Cars
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Palm Beach County, FL
Crime & Safety
wflx.com

Palm Beach County drops to 'medium' in CDC's coronavirus transmission

Palm Beach, Okeechobee and Broward counties have dropped to a "medium" category in the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's coronavirus transmission from "high" — the first time since late May, according to Thursday's report. Indian River County has stayed "low" for the second week, with Miami-Dade, St. Lucie...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
wflx.com

Rocket built in Palm Beach Co. helping propel Artemis I to moon

A rocket built and tested in Palm Beach County is helping NASA on its newest mission to the moon. Alligators roam off the Beeline Highway and so do rocket scientists. In dirt- and dust-free shoes, gowns and goggles, WPTV stepped into the heart of Aerojet Rocketdyne west of Jupiter with three of their best and brightest employees.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thefts#Catalytic Converters#Midas Of West Palm Beach
wflx.com

Parents' voices heard in Palm Beach County School Board election

There was a strong showing Tuesday from school board candidates that had Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis backing them. Political analysts said it's the first time a Florida governor has gotten so involved in local school board races, and it's making an impact. SPECIAL COVERAGE: Education | Election Results. Several school...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
wflx.com

McGovern wins Democratic primary for Palm Beach County Commission

Democrats in Palm Beach County have elected a nominee whom they hope will become their newest commissioner. Michelle Oyola McGovern was the apparent winner of a three-way race for District 6, covering a large portion of western Palm Beach County. The seat is currently held by Commissioner Melissa McKinlay, who...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
wflx.com

Florida's governor suspends 4 Broward County School Board members

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Friday suspended four Broward County School Board members following a grand jury recommendation. Patricia Good, Donna Korn, Ann Murray and Laurie Rich Levinson have been suspended effective immediately for "incompetence, neglect of duty, and misuse of authority," according to a release from the governor's office.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
wflx.com

Port St. Lucie Mayor Shannon Martin wins re-election

In the city of Port St. Lucie, Mayor Shannon Martin was re-elected on Tuesday. Martin, a former vice mayor and councilwoman, was first elected to the post last September. In the past year, the city has had to contend with a garbage crisis on one hand and explosive growth on the other, two challenges Martin said she and the council continue to tackle.
PORT SAINT LUCIE, FL
wflx.com

Adeimy, Franzese seek Republican nomination in race too close to call

Although most of the South Florida congressional races were decided rather handily, the Republican primary for Florida’s 22nd congressional district remained too close to call Wednesday morning. Five Republicans were competing for the chance to take on incumbent U.S. Rep. Lois Frankel, D-Fla., who was unopposed in the primary.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
wflx.com

Boca Raton private school offers discounted tuition for those in need

The Fuller Academy in Boca Raton said its tuition for the entire year costs $8,500, but most children in under-served communities can go at no cost using the Step-Up Scholarship. The Fuller Center started the private school when the COVID-19 pandemic hit because parents couldn't afford to stay home and...
BOCA RATON, FL
wflx.com

Ukrainian rally in Delray Beach marks 6 months of war with Russia

Wednesday marked the 31st anniversary that Ukraine was freed from the Soviet Union. But instead of celebrations, people gathered in Delray Beach as the event is clouded by the six-month war with Russia. "It's hard to say that it's a celebration. We just trying to stay strong and not give...
DELRAY BEACH, FL
wflx.com

Student debt relief announcement sparks opposing opinions

On the heels of Wednesday’s announcement by the federal government about student loan forgiveness, the public has a variety of reactions to the plan. While many are celebrating the decision, it's causing frustration and backlash from others. WFLX talked to a variety of people on Clematis Street in downtown...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
wflx.com

Kids to audition for Broadway-style productions in Jupiter this weekend

Saturday kids ages 7 to 17 can audition for free to be in the Maltz Jupiter Theatre's productions of Oliver and/or Jersey Boys. 'First Step to Stardom' auditions will be held on Saturday, Aug. 27 at 9:30 a.m. Kids can register by clicking here. The auditioning process is designed to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy