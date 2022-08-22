Read full article on original website
Related
wflx.com
Restaurant employee arrested after stealing customer wallet, using credit card
A St. Lucie County restaurant employee was arrested after stealing a customer’s wallet and using his credit card, officials said Thursday. According to the St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office, Jennifer Marie Mohamed, 40, of Port St. Lucie, was caught on security camera using the victim's stolen credit card at two local businesses.
wflx.com
Port St. Lucie implements new speed limit in all residential areas
The city of Port St. Lucie has now completed a big project to reduce speed limits in residential areas across the city. The speed limit dropped from 30 to 25 mph on Wednesday. It's only a difference of 5 mph but police said that's enough speed to make a big difference.
wflx.com
Manatee released into North Palm Beach canal after 7-month rehabilitation
Man shot with BB gun during political rally in Boynton Beach. As people wait for more answers in the Mar-a-Lago search, some in favor of former President Donald Trump have reported acts of violence and even vandalism over the last few months. Mandalay farms in Jupiter. Updated: Aug. 12, 2022...
wflx.com
Charges dropped against Martin County corrections sergeant
A Martin County Sheriff’s Office corrections sergeant who was facing criminal charges for allegedly assaulting an inmate will not be charged, the Martin County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Thursday. Stephen Piekara, who had been with the sheriff's office for 10 years, was arrested on June 27 after being accused...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wflx.com
Port St. Lucie police officer retires after 20 years of service
At the end of each shift, officers call in to dispatch to let them know they are “out of service.” Patrol Officer Don Paris made that call for the last time Wednesday. "It's surreal, it really is," he said. "A lot of these people, you trust them with your life. It's hard to say bye."
wflx.com
Roughly 6,000 Palm Beach County students on after-school wait lists
As more parents return to the office after the COVID-19 pandemic, local schools are seeing a bigger demand for after-school care. Combine that with a major staffing shortage and it's leaving thousands of Palm Beach County students on waiting lists. There are 93 after-school programs at Palm Beach County elementary...
wflx.com
Palm Beach County drops to 'medium' in CDC's coronavirus transmission
Palm Beach, Okeechobee and Broward counties have dropped to a "medium" category in the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's coronavirus transmission from "high" — the first time since late May, according to Thursday's report. Indian River County has stayed "low" for the second week, with Miami-Dade, St. Lucie...
wflx.com
Rocket built in Palm Beach Co. helping propel Artemis I to moon
A rocket built and tested in Palm Beach County is helping NASA on its newest mission to the moon. Alligators roam off the Beeline Highway and so do rocket scientists. In dirt- and dust-free shoes, gowns and goggles, WPTV stepped into the heart of Aerojet Rocketdyne west of Jupiter with three of their best and brightest employees.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wflx.com
Palm Beach County bee enthusiasts, apiarists work to preserve bee populations
There are more than 300 native species of bees in South Florida and 20,0000 species worldwide. They pollinate about a third of the food we eat. Sierra Malnove and Al Salopek have taken their passion for bees and made it their business, and their mission. The two have founded Palm...
wflx.com
Parents' voices heard in Palm Beach County School Board election
There was a strong showing Tuesday from school board candidates that had Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis backing them. Political analysts said it's the first time a Florida governor has gotten so involved in local school board races, and it's making an impact. SPECIAL COVERAGE: Education | Election Results. Several school...
wflx.com
McGovern wins Democratic primary for Palm Beach County Commission
Democrats in Palm Beach County have elected a nominee whom they hope will become their newest commissioner. Michelle Oyola McGovern was the apparent winner of a three-way race for District 6, covering a large portion of western Palm Beach County. The seat is currently held by Commissioner Melissa McKinlay, who...
wflx.com
Florida's governor suspends 4 Broward County School Board members
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Friday suspended four Broward County School Board members following a grand jury recommendation. Patricia Good, Donna Korn, Ann Murray and Laurie Rich Levinson have been suspended effective immediately for "incompetence, neglect of duty, and misuse of authority," according to a release from the governor's office.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wflx.com
Port St. Lucie Mayor Shannon Martin wins re-election
In the city of Port St. Lucie, Mayor Shannon Martin was re-elected on Tuesday. Martin, a former vice mayor and councilwoman, was first elected to the post last September. In the past year, the city has had to contend with a garbage crisis on one hand and explosive growth on the other, two challenges Martin said she and the council continue to tackle.
wflx.com
Adeimy, Franzese seek Republican nomination in race too close to call
Although most of the South Florida congressional races were decided rather handily, the Republican primary for Florida’s 22nd congressional district remained too close to call Wednesday morning. Five Republicans were competing for the chance to take on incumbent U.S. Rep. Lois Frankel, D-Fla., who was unopposed in the primary.
wflx.com
Boca Raton private school offers discounted tuition for those in need
The Fuller Academy in Boca Raton said its tuition for the entire year costs $8,500, but most children in under-served communities can go at no cost using the Step-Up Scholarship. The Fuller Center started the private school when the COVID-19 pandemic hit because parents couldn't afford to stay home and...
wflx.com
Ukrainian rally in Delray Beach marks 6 months of war with Russia
Wednesday marked the 31st anniversary that Ukraine was freed from the Soviet Union. But instead of celebrations, people gathered in Delray Beach as the event is clouded by the six-month war with Russia. "It's hard to say that it's a celebration. We just trying to stay strong and not give...
wflx.com
Student debt relief announcement sparks opposing opinions
On the heels of Wednesday’s announcement by the federal government about student loan forgiveness, the public has a variety of reactions to the plan. While many are celebrating the decision, it's causing frustration and backlash from others. WFLX talked to a variety of people on Clematis Street in downtown...
wflx.com
Kids to audition for Broadway-style productions in Jupiter this weekend
Saturday kids ages 7 to 17 can audition for free to be in the Maltz Jupiter Theatre's productions of Oliver and/or Jersey Boys. 'First Step to Stardom' auditions will be held on Saturday, Aug. 27 at 9:30 a.m. Kids can register by clicking here. The auditioning process is designed to...
Comments / 0