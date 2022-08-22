Read full article on original website
Lush, luxe and lovely... a family-infused Vail, Colorado escape that will leave you wanting more.Nadine Bubeck
500-person event space opens in SilverthorneMargaret JacksonSilverthorne, CO
Best road trips to enjoy Colorado's fall colorsMorgan TiltonColorado State
Get e-bike rentals delivered at your doorstep in these Colorado mountain townsMorgan TiltonBreckenridge, CO
Meet Your Musician: Chuck Grossman
Editor’s Note: The Vail Daily is showcasing area musicians in a series called “Meet Your Musician” so you can learn a bit more about the voices behind the tunes. If you’re a local musician and would like to be a part of this series, please email Tricia Swenson (tswenson@vaildaily.com) and Sean Naylor (snaylor@vaildaily.com).
Carbondale resident Michael Wirth breaks the Elks Traverse fastest known time
Dehydration set in before Michael Wirth decided to temporarily abandon his running vest filled with water. The sun glared hot, furthering his urge to throw up. Yet Wirth needed to save time summiting Pyramid Peak, and his water supply simply weighed too much. Wirth endured and kept going. Dusk eventually...
Jim Morter brought Vail fun, fresh architectural design
Building teams can be a tricky thing. Jim Morter was really good at building teams. Morter, a longtime Vail architect, died recently in Austin, Texas, his home since 2008. He’s fondly remembered by his family and those who worked for him. Morter and his wife, Karen, are a classic...
Letter: A great friend and an extraordinary father
Recently you published a tribute article about Howard Stone. Howard had many attributes besides being a Jazz impresario. He was a first-rate road biker, and when there were no bike paths, we rode I-70 to Edwards and further, dicing it out with the long-haul truckers. We hiked most of the local trails — Gore Creek, Constantine, and fished at Whitney Lake.
This Week at the Bookworm: Late summer reading
Whitney Bloom has been on staff at The Bookworm of Edwards since 2018. She is the office manager, but people may recognize her face from working in the cafe for a few years and picking up more shifts on the book side for the past year. Her favorite books range from feel-good romances to page-turning thrillers and everything in between. If you’re looking for a good book to finish out the summer with, take a look at her top five picks.
Vail Pioneer Weekend could draw a big crowd to town
After a couple of pandemic-forced years off, the Vail Pioneers Weekend returns this year. The events are scaled back a bit, but interest is still high. Organizer Packy Walker has been running the event, held every few years, since the 1990s. This year’s event sounds like it’s going to be a hit. Walker said as of Thursday he’s seen more than 1,500 RSVPs.
Art Battle brings community together over creative competition
IF YOU GO... What: Art Battle When: Saturday, Aug. 27 from 2-6 p.m. Where: Alpine Arts Center More info: Please call Alpine Arts Center at 970-926-2732 or visit AlpineArtsCenter.org. Art Battle, Alpine Arts Center’s summer art competition, returns for its fourth year on Saturday, Aug. 27, from 2-6 p.m. Artists...
Vail Jazz Workshop Alumnus David Wong: “You have to do the homework”
IF YOU GO... What: Live music by Vail Jazz Workshop Alumni Where: The Jazz Tent at the Arrabelle and the Hythe Grand Ballroom in Lionshead When: Sept. 1&3 as Sextet, Sept. 2-5 in various ensembles Cost: Individual/multi-session ticket prices vary More Info: Visit VailJazz.org/vail-jazz-party. Editor’s Note: Over the past 27...
Vail Valley Art Guild hosts painting workshop
The Vail Valley Art Guild, a local non-profit that promotes the visual arts in Eagle County, is hosting a three-day workshop with visiting artist, Don Sahli. This workshop will delve into compositional techniques and the use of color and temperature while exploring abstractions utilizing both acrylics and oils. Don Sahli...
Luxury homebuyers seek to make the Vail Valley their permanent vacation destination
Summertime in the Vail Valley’s resort community is full of sunshine, fresh, fragrant mountain air, and plenty of real estate opportunities for those who wish to call this high-altitude haven home. A shift in the market may bring about new opportunities for those looking to buy their own mountain abode or sell a luxury listing this year.
Dreams come true for Pellerito and Bruno
“If you keep on believing, the dream that you wish will come true,” Cinderella sings in “A Dream is a Wish your Heart Makes.”. When the impressionable 4-year-old Ariana Bruno attended a Disney On Ice show in Denver with Skating Club of Vail 14 years ago, her happy-ever-after was just an overture, but the melody’s theme was crystal clear, even then.
World Cup notebook: Shiffrin on strength and Walsh on the mound
When celebrities throw out the first pitch at a baseball game, you never quite know what to expect. Youtube has made a fortune off clips of wayward tosses from the likes of Carly Rae Jepsen, Dirk Nowitzski and even one Darth Vadar. But when Vail’s Thomas Walsh threw out the...
Mountain Youth offers ease of use navigating Healthy Kids Colorado survey results with local dashboard
The Healthy Kids Colorado Survey (HKCS) is an important tool for educators, nonprofit leaders, policymakers and community program providers to truly understand issues facing young people and exploring how we can work together to help them learn and thrive. The survey invites youth to share their feelings and experiences anonymously...
Vail Jazz Workshop alumnus Isaiah J. Thompson: “A drummer hidden inside a pianist”
IF YOU GO… What: Live music by Vail Jazz Workshop Alumni Where: The Jazz Tent at the Arrabelle and the Hythe Grand Ballroom in Lionshead When: Sept. 1 & 3 as sextet, Sept. 2-5 in various ensembles Cost: Individual/multi-session ticket prices vary More Info: VailJazz.org/vail-jazz-party. Editor’s Note: Over the...
Meet Your Chef: Lauren Ridout of Slapped Woodfired Pizza
Editor’s Note: The Vail Daily is showcasing area chefs in a new series called “Meet Your Chef” so you can learn a bit more about those creating art in the kitchen. If you’re a local chef and would like to be a part of this series, please email Tricia Swenson (tswenson@vaildaily.com) and Sean Naylor (snaylor@vaildaily.com).
Budd: World-class Vail experience requires pragmatic housing solutions
For six decades, Vail Mountain and ultimately the town of Vail and Vail Resorts have been working to create what is today one of the largest ski resorts in the United States, as well as some of the most recognizable and sought-after brands in the world. Those brands, reputations and delivery of a world-class experience are once again being challenged by the variables of our own success.
Fall prep previews: Vail Christian tennis continues to grow
For Vail Christian tennis head coach J.D. Webster, being in a ski town hasn’t deterred his program’s growth … and why should it?. “Honestly skiing and snowboarding translate well,” Webster argued. “If you look at some of the top players in the world — Federer, Njokovich...
James Bond’s snowboard is at the Colorado Snowsports Museum
There is a piece of pop culture at the Colorado Snowsports Museum. If you know your James Bond movies, how could you forget the exciting chase on a snowboard in “A View to A Kill,” which came out on May 24, 1985. The snowboard found its way to...
Vail Recreation District opens registration for fall adult leagues
Looking for a fun and social way to stay active and get in shape this fall? Adult flag football and soccer leagues are starting up soon and registration is open (additionally, volleyball league registration will open soon). Adult Leagues. Flag Football. Adult flag football takes place at the Homestake Peak...
