Vail, CO

Vail Daily

Meet Your Musician: Chuck Grossman

Editor’s Note: The Vail Daily is showcasing area musicians in a series called “Meet Your Musician” so you can learn a bit more about the voices behind the tunes. If you’re a local musician and would like to be a part of this series, please email Tricia Swenson (tswenson@vaildaily.com) and Sean Naylor (snaylor@vaildaily.com).
VAIL, CO
Vail Daily

Jim Morter brought Vail fun, fresh architectural design

Building teams can be a tricky thing. Jim Morter was really good at building teams. Morter, a longtime Vail architect, died recently in Austin, Texas, his home since 2008. He’s fondly remembered by his family and those who worked for him. Morter and his wife, Karen, are a classic...
VAIL, CO
Vail Daily

Letter: A great friend and an extraordinary father

Recently you published a tribute article about Howard Stone. Howard had many attributes besides being a Jazz impresario. He was a first-rate road biker, and when there were no bike paths, we rode I-70 to Edwards and further, dicing it out with the long-haul truckers. We hiked most of the local trails — Gore Creek, Constantine, and fished at Whitney Lake.
VAIL, CO
This Week at the Bookworm: Late summer reading

Whitney Bloom has been on staff at The Bookworm of Edwards since 2018. She is the office manager, but people may recognize her face from working in the cafe for a few years and picking up more shifts on the book side for the past year. Her favorite books range from feel-good romances to page-turning thrillers and everything in between. If you’re looking for a good book to finish out the summer with, take a look at her top five picks.
EDWARDS, CO
Vail Daily

Vail Pioneer Weekend could draw a big crowd to town

After a couple of pandemic-forced years off, the Vail Pioneers Weekend returns this year. The events are scaled back a bit, but interest is still high. Organizer Packy Walker has been running the event, held every few years, since the 1990s. This year’s event sounds like it’s going to be a hit. Walker said as of Thursday he’s seen more than 1,500 RSVPs.
VAIL, CO
Vail Daily

Art Battle brings community together over creative competition

IF YOU GO... What: Art Battle When: Saturday, Aug. 27 from 2-6 p.m. Where: Alpine Arts Center More info: Please call Alpine Arts Center at 970-926-2732 or visit AlpineArtsCenter.org. Art Battle, Alpine Arts Center’s summer art competition, returns for its fourth year on Saturday, Aug. 27, from 2-6 p.m. Artists...
AVON, CO
Vail Daily

Vail Valley Art Guild hosts painting workshop

The Vail Valley Art Guild, a local non-profit that promotes the visual arts in Eagle County, is hosting a three-day workshop with visiting artist, Don Sahli. This workshop will delve into compositional techniques and the use of color and temperature while exploring abstractions utilizing both acrylics and oils. Don Sahli...
EAGLE COUNTY, CO
Vail Daily

Dreams come true for Pellerito and Bruno

“If you keep on believing, the dream that you wish will come true,” Cinderella sings in “A Dream is a Wish your Heart Makes.”. When the impressionable 4-year-old Ariana Bruno attended a Disney On Ice show in Denver with Skating Club of Vail 14 years ago, her happy-ever-after was just an overture, but the melody’s theme was crystal clear, even then.
VAIL, CO
Vail Daily

Meet Your Chef: Lauren Ridout of Slapped Woodfired Pizza

Editor’s Note: The Vail Daily is showcasing area chefs in a new series called “Meet Your Chef” so you can learn a bit more about those creating art in the kitchen. If you’re a local chef and would like to be a part of this series, please email Tricia Swenson (tswenson@vaildaily.com) and Sean Naylor (snaylor@vaildaily.com).
MINTURN, CO
Vail Daily

Budd: World-class Vail experience requires pragmatic housing solutions

For six decades, Vail Mountain and ultimately the town of Vail and Vail Resorts have been working to create what is today one of the largest ski resorts in the United States, as well as some of the most recognizable and sought-after brands in the world. Those brands, reputations and delivery of a world-class experience are once again being challenged by the variables of our own success.
VAIL, CO
Vail Daily

Fall prep previews: Vail Christian tennis continues to grow

For Vail Christian tennis head coach J.D. Webster, being in a ski town hasn’t deterred his program’s growth … and why should it?. “Honestly skiing and snowboarding translate well,” Webster argued. “If you look at some of the top players in the world — Federer, Njokovich...
Vail Daily

Vail Recreation District opens registration for fall adult leagues

Looking for a fun and social way to stay active and get in shape this fall? Adult flag football and soccer leagues are starting up soon and registration is open (additionally, volleyball league registration will open soon). Adult Leagues. Flag Football. Adult flag football takes place at the Homestake Peak...
VAIL, CO
