Five arrested after series of drive-by splatter ball gun shootings, possibly related to recent TikTok trend

By Jesus Reyes
 4 days ago
Two young adults and three teens were arrested following a series of drive-by shootings with water gel guns in Banning, Beaumont, and Cabazon.

The Banning Police Department, Beaumont Police Department, and Riverside County Sheriff’s Department all recently received reports of several subjects shooting from a vehicle.

Several victims reported being shot at with possible BB guns, including one reporting she was assaulted in the parking lot near Hobby Lobby at 300 S. Highland Springs Avenue in Banning, according to the Banning Police Department.

Police were able to locate the suspected vehicle in Cabazon on Thursday just before 6:30 p.m. The vehicle was occupied by two men ages 18 and 20, as well as three teenagers ages 15 to 17.

Banning PD revealed that the occupants of the vehicle were in possession of four SplatRBall blasters and one loaded Polymer80 unregistered “Ghost Gun.”

"The investigation revealed that the subjects were driving through Banning, Beaumont and Cabazon, using the SplatRBall blasters to commit assaults on citizens in the area. It is believed that the activity could be related to a recent TikTok trend occurring in several areas across the country,"

All subjects were arrested and later booked into Riverside County Jail or Riverside County Juvenile Hall.

The post Five arrested after series of drive-by splatter ball gun shootings, possibly related to recent TikTok trend appeared first on KESQ .

Comments / 2

Davey Lievanos
4d ago

I have a great idea.. if these punks are going guilty.. take’m out back and run off 200 paintballs each.. then make them clean these afterwards 😏😎👊🏼

