ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auglaize County, OH

St. Marys man jailed on rape charges in Auglaize County

By J Swygart
The Lima News
The Lima News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3I9oet_0hQyE6uR00
Kohlhorst

WAPAKONETA — A St. Marys man is being held in the Auglaize County jail on $100,000 bond following his arrest earlier this month on felony charges of rape, gross sexual imposition, sexual battery, abduction and burglary.

Timothy Kohlhorst, 56, was arrested Aug. 7. He entered pleas of not guilty last Friday in Auglaize County Common Pleas Court to all the charges.

Kohlhorst was ordered to undergo a psychological evaluation at the Psychiatry Center for Western Ohio in Dayton.

Comments / 1

Related
hometownstations.com

Allen County man arrested on felony and misdemeanor charges for actions during Jan. 6 Capitol Breach

ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - An Allen County man has been arrested for his alleged involvement in the January 6th, 2021 breach of the U.S. Capitol. The Department of Justice says 28-year-old Jonathan J. Copeland was arrested Thursday in Shawnee Township. He was expected to make his initial appearance before the court in the Northern District of Ohio today. He faces accusations of assaulting, resisting or impeding law enforcement officers with a dangerous weapon, and interfering with a law enforcement officer during a civil disorder. Both are felony charges. He's also facing five misdemeanor offenses.
ALLEN COUNTY, OH
iheart.com

DEFIANCE MAN INDICTED FOR RAPE AND AGGRAVATED BURGLARY BY LOCAL GRAND JURY

A Defiance man has been indicted by the Defiance County Grand Jury on felony charges of Rape, Aggravated Burglary, and other charges. 30 year old Kevin W. Moore was indicted in connection with an incident that occurred on Kiser Road near Defiance on July 17th. It’s alleged Kevin Moore broke into the residence, and forced the victim to engage in sexual conduct. The grand jury indictments for Moore also included Gross Sexual Imposition, and Attempted Felonious Assault.
DEFIANCE COUNTY, OH
WHIO Dayton

Dayton man sentenced to prison for killing of 2-month-old son

DAYTON — The father of a two-month-old boy killed last February is going to jail more than a year after the infant died from blunt force injuries. William Clouse, 39, of Dayton, was sentenced to 15 years to life Thursday. He will not be eligible for parole until he’s served at least 15 years, according to a spokesperson for the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.
DAYTON, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wapakoneta, OH
City
Dayton, OH
City
Saint Marys, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
County
Auglaize County, OH
Auglaize County, OH
Crime & Safety
WHIO Dayton

Do you recognize this man? Facial reconstruction unveiled in Ohio cold case

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio — Police in Northeast Ohio are hoping a new clay facial reconstruction will help them crack a cold case from the late 1980′s. The Ohio Attorney General’s Bureau of Criminal Investigation, the Mahoning County Coroner’s Office and the Youngstown Police Department have released a forensic facial reconstruction of an unidentified man whose remains were found 35 years ago.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
Lima News

Lima Municipal Court records

Thomas M. Johnson, 37, of Canal Winchester, found guilty of OVI. Sentence: 5 days jail. 5 days suspended. $500 fine. Heather L. Keller, 38, of Lima, found guilty of no OL. Sentence: 90 days jail. 60 days suspended. $150 fine. Donavan R. Moore, 25, of Lima, pleaded no contest and...
LIMA, OH
Lima News

Putnam County court records

Raymond J. Glaze, 53, Columbus Grove, pleaded guilty to passing bad checks, a misdemeanor. He faces up to 180 days in jail and $1,000 in fines. Bond was continued while a presentence investigation is conducted with sentencing set for 9:30 a.m. Sept. 19. Aug. 15. Dustin C. Morman, 45, Leipsic,...
PUTNAM COUNTY, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rape#County Jail#Psychiatry#Violent Crime
hometownstations.com

Dante Tate makes appearance in Hancock County for pre-trial

HANCOCK COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - A man who is accused of being part of a Bluffton police officer's death appeared in Hancock County court today(8/23/22). 19-year-old Dante Tate appeared for a pre-trial. He's accused of being in the car that struck and killed Bluffton Officer Dominic Francis back in March of 2022. Tate is facing two counts each of receiving stolen property, improper handling of a firearm, and grand theft of a motor vehicle, as well as one count of complicity to receiving stolen property.
BLUFFTON, OH
The Lima News

High-speed chase puts Lima schools on lockdown

LIMA — A Dayton man was taken into custody in Shelby County Wednesday after leading law enforcement agencies on a high-speed chase through the streets of Lima at speeds reportedly in excess of 75 miles per hour. At 11:40 a.m. Wednesday, Freedom Elementary, Liberty Arts Magnet, Lima Senior, South...
LIMA, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Lima News

Lima man sentenced for role in home robbery

LIMA — A Lima man with what Allen County Common Pleas Court Judge Terri Kohlrieser termed a “lengthy history of criminal convictions” and a “substance abuse history” was sentenced Wednesday to two years in prison for his role in a home invasion robbery more than two years ago.
LIMA, OH
The Lima News

Defendants sentenced in Allen County courtrooms

LIMA — The following defendants were sentenced recently in Allen County Common Pleas Court:. Diamond Osborne, 22, of Lima, was sentenced to three years on probation on a charge of felonious assault. She was ordered to pay restitution to the victim in the case. Keyown Pryor, 28, of Lima,...
ALLEN COUNTY, OH
The Lima News

Defendants arraigned in Allen County court

LIMA — The following people have entered pleas of not guilty in Allen County Common Pleas Court to charges returned against them by a recent session of the grand jury. Benjamin Hardy, 40, homeless, was arraigned on one count of vandalism to a police cruiser, a fifth-degree felony. A reduction sought by Hardy to his $100,000 bond was denied by Judge Jeffrey Reed.
ALLEN COUNTY, OH
WHIO Dayton

Police investigating shooting at Troy park

TROY — Police are investigating after a man was dropped off at a Troy hospital with a gunshot wound to the chest. Police responded to Troy Community Park on Adams Street Wednesday evening after receiving reports of shots fired at 7:21 p.m. Minutes later dispatchers received reports that a...
TROY, OH
Times-Bulletin

Assault at Pak-A-Sak, suspect wanted

On August 20, 2022 at 5:19 pm Police and EMS responded to Pak a Sak North, 800 N. Washington Street for a reported Assault. Upon arrival, Officers located a male victim, Larry E. Eldridge, 74, of Fort Wayne, Indiana. It was reported to Officers that Mr. Eldridge had purchased a lottery ticket and collected winnings from the store clerk.
VAN WERT, OH
The Lima News

The Lima News

Lima, OH
7K+
Followers
247
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Lima News

Comments / 0

Community Policy