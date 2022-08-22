ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Mary Knott
4d ago

We have the Oklahoma County Deputies office in our prayers. Praying for the families of those officers 🥲

KOCO

Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office releases last call for Sgt. Bobby Swartz

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma County Sgt. Bobby Swartz was shot and killed while serving an eviction notice Monday afternoon in an Oklahoma City neighborhood. On Friday, family, friends and members of the law enforcement and local community gathered to honor and celebrate Swartz's life during a funeral service at Crossings Community Church.
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, OK
KOCO

Oklahoma County sheriffs old and current remember fallen deputy

OKLAHOMA CITY — The community gathered to honor a fallen Oklahoma County deputy during a funeral service Friday afternoon. Sgt. Bobby Swartz was shot and killed Monday afternoon while serving an eviction notice in a southwest Oklahoma City neighborhood. On Friday, family, friends and members of the law enforcement...
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, OK
#Shooting#Pennsylvania Avenue#Violent Crime#Tinker Air Force Base
KOCO

WATCH: Funeral procession for Oklahoma County Sgt. Bobby Swartz

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office Sgt. Bobby Swartz was killed Monday while in the line of duty. On Friday, the law enforcement community gathered to honor Swartz for his funeral at Crossings Community Church. Authorities have held multiple processions for Swartz. The first was before the funeral,...
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, OK
okcfox.com

Oklahoma contractor charged, accused of embezzling over $60K from clients

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — An Oklahoma contractor has been charged after being accused of embezzling over $60,000 from multiple victims, according to the Attorney General's Office. Attorney General (AG) John O'Connor filed charges in Cleveland County against 47-year-old Delbert Middleton for embezzling money. Middleton is charged with four counts...
CLEVELAND COUNTY, OK
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Police Confirm Suspect In Deadly Deputy Shooting

Oklahoma City police have confirmed that Benjamin Plank has been arrested on complaints of first-degree murder, shooting with intent to kill and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. Oklahoma City police confirm that the complaints were related to the deadly shooting of an Oklahoma County deputy on Monday afternoon.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

Court Sentences Gage Ford To 40 years In Prison

A Cleveland County court sentenced a man to 40 years in prison for beating his pregnant girlfriend. A jury convicted Gage Ford on three assault and battery charges earlier this year. Pictures shared by the victim showed she was badly bruised and hurt following the assault.
CLEVELAND COUNTY, OK

