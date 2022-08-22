Read full article on original website
Mary Knott
4d ago
We have the Oklahoma County Deputies office in our prayers. Praying for the families of those officers 🥲
4
KOCO
WATCH: Motorcyclists hold memorial ride for fallen Oklahoma County deputy
OKLAHOMA CITY — Hundreds of motorcyclists took part in a memorial ride in honor of fallen Oklahoma County Sgt. Bobby Swartz. Open the video player above to watch some of the memorial ride. Swartz was shot and killed while serving eviction papers Monday at a home in southwest Oklahoma...
KOCO
Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office releases last call for Sgt. Bobby Swartz
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma County Sgt. Bobby Swartz was shot and killed while serving an eviction notice Monday afternoon in an Oklahoma City neighborhood. On Friday, family, friends and members of the law enforcement and local community gathered to honor and celebrate Swartz's life during a funeral service at Crossings Community Church.
KOCO
Funeral services to be held today for Oklahoma County deputy killed in line of duty
OKLAHOMA CITY — Nearly 1,000 people are expected to gather in Oklahoma City on Friday to honor an Oklahoma County deputy killed in the line of duty. The public has been invited to remember the life of Sgt. Bobby Swartz. He was shot and killed Monday while serving eviction papers at a southwest Oklahoma City home.
KOCO
Oklahoma County sheriffs old and current remember fallen deputy
OKLAHOMA CITY — The community gathered to honor a fallen Oklahoma County deputy during a funeral service Friday afternoon. Sgt. Bobby Swartz was shot and killed Monday afternoon while serving an eviction notice in a southwest Oklahoma City neighborhood. On Friday, family, friends and members of the law enforcement...
KOCO
WATCH: Funeral procession for Oklahoma County Sgt. Bobby Swartz
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office Sgt. Bobby Swartz was killed Monday while in the line of duty. On Friday, the law enforcement community gathered to honor Swartz for his funeral at Crossings Community Church. Authorities have held multiple processions for Swartz. The first was before the funeral,...
Man accused of shooting Oklahoma County deputies arraigned
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — The man accused of killing an Oklahoma County deputy and seriously injuring another has been arraigned. Investigators say Benjamin Plank shot and killed Deputy Robert Swartz as he attempted to serve an eviction warrant. Deputy Mark Johns was shot as he was trying to protect Swartz from the gunfire.
KOCO
Editorial: Honoring and remembering slain Oklahoma County Sgt. Bobby Swartz
Our community is mourning the loss of yet another hero. Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office Sgt. Bobby Swartz was shot and killed in the line of duty. His partner was seriously wounded. It's another stark reminder that a seemingly routine assignment can end with the direst of consequences. Both men risked...
KOCO
Brother of fallen Oklahoma County deputy to honor him with one final motorcycle ride
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, Okla. — The brother of a fallen Oklahoma County deputy will honor him with one final motorcycle ride. Sgt. Bobby Swartz is leaving behind a legacy, as he is laid to rest on Friday. Thousands will attend to honor him and his sacrifice. Swartz’s best friend, his...
KOCO
Man accused of killing Oklahoma County deputy makes first court appearance
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, Okla. — The man accused of killing an Oklahoma County deputy makes his first court appearance Thursday. Benjamin Plank allegedly shot two Oklahoma County Sheriff’s deputies on Monday. The deputies were trying to serve him eviction papers. KOCO 5 was in the courtroom as the judge...
KOCO
Oklahoma City police arrest suspect in connection with March homicide
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma City police arrested a suspect in connection with a March homicide. Shortly after 6:20 a.m. March 6, police responded to a report of a man down in the 5300 block of Willow Cliff. Authorities said officers found a dead man in the area. Police said...
KOCO
Loved ones, law enforcement gather to mourn fallen Oklahoma County deputy at viewing
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, Okla. — Friends, family, and the law enforcement community will mourn Sgt. Bobby Swartz at a public viewing. The funeral is on Friday and the loss has been felt across the state. Hundreds came on Thursday to pay their respects and say one last goodbye to Swartz....
KOCO
Community gathers for Oklahoma County Sgt. Bobby Swartz's funeral
OKLAHOMA CITY — Family, friends, and members of the law enforcement and local community have gathered to honor and remember an Oklahoma County deputy shot and killed earlier this week in the line of duty. The funeral for Sgt. Bobby Swartz is being held Friday afternoon at Crossings Community...
KOCO
Driver taken to hospital after crashing into Social Security Administration building in OKC
OKLAHOMA CITY — Authorities took a driver to a hospital after they crashed into a Social Security Administration building early Friday morning in northeast Oklahoma City. Police said the driver crashed a truck into a building near Northeast 122nd Street and Kelley Avenue after driving down an embankment. The...
blackchronicle.com
Heading to the bank? Oklahoma City Police have a warning for you
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Before your next trip to the bank, police have a warning for you about a crime called “jugging.”. They’re urging everyone to be very vigilant, not just at the bank but after you leave as well. It’s not a new type of crime...
KOCO
Public invited to viewing to honor fallen Oklahoma County Sheriff’s deputy
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, Okla. — On Thursday, the public is invited to the viewing to honor the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s deputy. Sgt. Bobby Swartz was shot and killed in the line of duty on Monday. Many people feel compelled to honor Swartz. The Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office is actually...
KOCO
Arrangements for public viewing, funeral set up for slain Oklahoma County deputy
OKLAHOMA CITY — The public will have a chance to remember the life of Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office Sgt. Bobby Swartz Thursday and Friday. Plans for a public viewing and funeral are now in place after he was shot and killed Monday afternoon while serving eviction papers at a home near Southwest 78th Street and Youngs Boulevard.
Deadly conflict in vague circumstances leads to murder charge
One person was booked on a first degree murder complaint Sunday and accused of shooting another in a conflict over a tent. The post Deadly conflict in vague circumstances leads to murder charge appeared first on Oklahoma City Free Press.
okcfox.com
Oklahoma contractor charged, accused of embezzling over $60K from clients
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — An Oklahoma contractor has been charged after being accused of embezzling over $60,000 from multiple victims, according to the Attorney General's Office. Attorney General (AG) John O'Connor filed charges in Cleveland County against 47-year-old Delbert Middleton for embezzling money. Middleton is charged with four counts...
Police Confirm Suspect In Deadly Deputy Shooting
Oklahoma City police have confirmed that Benjamin Plank has been arrested on complaints of first-degree murder, shooting with intent to kill and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. Oklahoma City police confirm that the complaints were related to the deadly shooting of an Oklahoma County deputy on Monday afternoon.
News On 6
Court Sentences Gage Ford To 40 years In Prison
A Cleveland County court sentenced a man to 40 years in prison for beating his pregnant girlfriend. A jury convicted Gage Ford on three assault and battery charges earlier this year. Pictures shared by the victim showed she was badly bruised and hurt following the assault.
