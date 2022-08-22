Geneva International Auto Show Finally Returns, But Nowhere Near Geneva

I guess ‘Qatar International Auto Show’ was taken…

Last week, Geneva International Auto Show even organizers announced that the event would return, but it wouldn’t actually take place in Geneva, Switzerland, of its namesake, but rather, in Qatar. The city of Doha is going to be the new home of the show, according to a deal that struck between organizers and Qatar's tourism board back in 2021. It was actually supposed to be somewhat of a split ticket, but the Swiss show has been cancelled for the fourth year in a row. We know, it’s a little confusing.

So the organizers actually agreed to share hosting rights between the two countries, but only the show at the capital of Qatar will go one, and it’s technically the return of the show after three years. The Swiss show was scheduled for February 2023, but it’s off the table, and not entirely because of the pandemic. Sources claim “economic and geopolitical pressures” are to blame for the fourth cancellation. Organizers have also pointed to automakers not committing to attend.

“Due to the uncertainties in the global economy and geopolitics, as well as the risks related to the development of the pandemic, the organizers have decided to focus exclusively on the planning of the event in Doha in 2023," Maurice Turettini, president of the show's Comité permanent du Salon international de l'automobile de Genève organizing body, said in a statement.

The Qatar hosted Geneva International Auto Show (yes, it’s running with the name still) is set for November 2023.