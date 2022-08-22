Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
click orlando
2 found shot to death in Lake County home; people of interest found in Ormond Beach, deputies say
ALTOONA, Fla. – After two people were found shot to death Thursday night at a home in Altoona, deputies located the people of interest in Ormond Beach the next day, according to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said they went to the home in the northeast area...
click orlando
Man hit by car in UCF parking garage dies, police say
ORLANDO, Fla. – A man died in a crash Thursday after a University of Central Florida student searching for a spot in the school’s parking garage struck him, according to police. UCF police said the crash occurred around 3:05 p.m. in Garage F when the driver entered Garage...
click orlando
Video shows Orange County deputy shoot, kill man carrying gun at hotel near Florida Mall
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Body camera video released by the Orange County Sheriff’s Office on Friday shows the moments leading up to a man being fatally shot by a deputy earlier this month. The sheriff’s office responded to 7900 S. Orange Blossom Trail after receiving reports of a...
Motorcyclist killed in crash on John Young Parkway
ORLANDO, Fla. — A motorcyclist died Thursday morning after a crash on John Young Parkway near Oak Ridge Road. Troopers said the 31-year-old Orlando man was killed after a man driving a 2020 Dodge Ram 1500 made a U-turn into the direct path of the motorcycle. >>> STREAM CHANNEL...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
villages-news.com
Woman arrested after jumping out of ambulance near Baylee Plaza in Summerfield
A woman being transported to a hospital was arrested after jumping out of an ambulance in Summerfield. Linda Ruth Shepherd, 30, of Ocala had been loaded into a Marion County Fire Rescue ambulance on Monday afternoon and was to be transported to a hospital, according to an arrest report from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. She appeared to be suffering from an adverse reaction to fentanyl and methamphetamine.
FHP: Several injured in crash involving party bus in Volusia County
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol troopers are investigating what caused a crash between a car and a party bus in Volusia County. Troopers said the bus collided with a car just before 9 p.m. Wednesday on Spring Garden Avenue in DeLand. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS...
click orlando
22-year-old dies in fiery Brevard crash after car strikes palm tree, FHP says
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A Titusville man died in a fiery Brevard County crash Thursday afternoon after he struck a palm tree, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said the wreck occurred around 12:10 p.m. in the area of Canaveral Groves Boulevard and Morris Avenue. [TRENDING: VIDEO: Laura...
click orlando
Ocala woman accused of killing Marion County deputy, sheriff’s office says
CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. – A 22-year-old Ocala woman was arrested Wednesday night on suspicion of murdering a Marion County deputy, who is her former boyfriend, according to the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said 31-year-old Cory Schweitzer was found dead with an apparent gunshot wound in his home...
IN THIS ARTICLE
click orlando
Man found guilty in 2019 kidnapping, murder in Volusia County
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A man who was 17 when he was arrested for a kidnapping and murder in 2019 was found guilty Thursday by a Volusia County jury. Dionysius Nicols, 20, was convicted in the death of Randy Mueller. [TRENDING: VIDEO: Laura Loomer says ‘I’m not conceding,’ claims...
click orlando
17-year-old shot, hospitalized in Orange County, deputies say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A 17-year-old boy was hospitalized with a gunshot wound Tuesday night in Orange County, according to the sheriff’s office. Deputies responded at 9:20 p.m. to the 4300 block of Texas Ave., where the teen was located and taken to the hospital by Orange County Fire Rescue, officials said.
villages-news.com
Lady Lake police lieutenant wants to return home after alleged attack
A Lady Lake police lieutenant wants permission to return home after an alleged attack earlier this month on his wife and daughter. Nelson Vargas, 50, was arrested in the wee hours Aug. 13 at his home in Minneloa. The former New York police officer is facing charges of domestic battery and child abuse. He remains free on $3,000 bond but remains barred from his home. He has pleaded not guilty in the case.
WESH
Deputies: Orange County altercation leaves man seriously injured
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Orange County Sheriff's Office says a man was injured in an altercation Tuesday night. Deputies were at 3000 Clarcona Road around 9:10 p.m. Tuesday after being contacted about an altercation. Upon arrival at the scene, a man in his 40s was found with serious...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Orange County man, 70, sentenced to decade in prison for shooting, killing neighbor
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A 70-year-old Orange County man was sentenced to a decade in prison for shooting and killing his neighbor in March 2021. Ralph Christie, 70, once faced a life sentence for a murder charge stemming from Billy Nobles’ death. The plea deal changed that charge to manslaughter, meaning his sentence could’ve been between seven and 10 years.
click orlando
VIDEO: Florida man arrested after multi-county crime spree, chase on I-75, troopers say
ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – A Florida man is locked up after a multi-county crime spree that started with a carjacking in Hillsborough County and ended with his arrest in Gainesville following a violent chase, according to investigators. Brandon Baker, 33, of Riverview, was booked at the Alachua County jail...
WESH
Wild video: Ocala suspect leads police on chase through fences, yards, wooded area
OCALA, Fla. — Dale Shrewsbury, 35, is facing charges of auto theft, aggravated fleeing and driving with a suspended license. On Aug. 11, Ocala police were called to Northeast 9th Street for a report of a stolen vehicle. Shortly afterward, the vehicle was spotted heading westbound on State Route...
orangeobserver.com
Attempted murder, battery suspect arrested in Ocoee
Orange County Sheriff's Office deputies arrested a man wanted for attempted second-degree murder in Ocoee Tuesday, Aug. 23. Joseph Beron, 52, is facing charges of attempted second-degree murder, aggravated battery causing great bodily harm, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and false imprisonment. Bond was set at $100,000 for the...
WCJB
Semi-truck carrying cooking oil bursts into flames on I-75 in Ocala
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Semi-truck carrying oil caught fire, blocking traffic on Interstate 75 for morning commuters on Friday in Ocala. Ocala Fire Rescue crews say around 5:37 a.m., a semi-truck carrying cooking oil caught fire between the 350 and 352 exits on I-75 in Ocala. When firefighters arrived, the...
WESH
Man charged after Leesburg woman found dead in laundry room
LEESBURG, Fla. — A man has been charged in the death of a Leesburg woman found on Aug. 8. Melissa Smith was found dead on the floor of a laundry room of a home in the 1200 block of Penn Street. According to Leesburg Police Capt. Scott Mack, "This...
click orlando
3 vehicles crash into railroad track lying across Longwood road
LONGWOOD, Fla. – Three vehicles crashed into a piece of railroad track that somehow ended up on a Seminole County roadway, the Florida Highway Patrol said. Crews responded around 8:15 p.m. Wednesday to South Ronald Reagan Boulevard, just south of Lyman Road, in Longwood. [TRENDING: Become a News 6...
click orlando
New exit on I-75 in the works north of Ocala
OCALA, Fla. – Residents can get an up-close look at the latest plans for a new exit on Interstate 75 north of Ocala. Florida is planning to build a new “diverging diamond” interchange along the highway near northwest 49th Street. [TRENDING: VIDEO: Laura Loomer says ‘I’m not...
Comments / 0