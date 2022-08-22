ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clermont, FL

click orlando

Man hit by car in UCF parking garage dies, police say

ORLANDO, Fla. – A man died in a crash Thursday after a University of Central Florida student searching for a spot in the school’s parking garage struck him, according to police. UCF police said the crash occurred around 3:05 p.m. in Garage F when the driver entered Garage...
ORLANDO, FL
villages-news.com

Woman arrested after jumping out of ambulance near Baylee Plaza in Summerfield

A woman being transported to a hospital was arrested after jumping out of an ambulance in Summerfield. Linda Ruth Shepherd, 30, of Ocala had been loaded into a Marion County Fire Rescue ambulance on Monday afternoon and was to be transported to a hospital, according to an arrest report from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. She appeared to be suffering from an adverse reaction to fentanyl and methamphetamine.
SUMMERFIELD, FL
click orlando

Man found guilty in 2019 kidnapping, murder in Volusia County

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A man who was 17 when he was arrested for a kidnapping and murder in 2019 was found guilty Thursday by a Volusia County jury. Dionysius Nicols, 20, was convicted in the death of Randy Mueller. [TRENDING: VIDEO: Laura Loomer says ‘I’m not conceding,’ claims...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
click orlando

17-year-old shot, hospitalized in Orange County, deputies say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A 17-year-old boy was hospitalized with a gunshot wound Tuesday night in Orange County, according to the sheriff’s office. Deputies responded at 9:20 p.m. to the 4300 block of Texas Ave., where the teen was located and taken to the hospital by Orange County Fire Rescue, officials said.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

Lady Lake police lieutenant wants to return home after alleged attack

A Lady Lake police lieutenant wants permission to return home after an alleged attack earlier this month on his wife and daughter. Nelson Vargas, 50, was arrested in the wee hours Aug. 13 at his home in Minneloa. The former New York police officer is facing charges of domestic battery and child abuse. He remains free on $3,000 bond but remains barred from his home. He has pleaded not guilty in the case.
LADY LAKE, FL
WESH

Deputies: Orange County altercation leaves man seriously injured

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Orange County Sheriff's Office says a man was injured in an altercation Tuesday night. Deputies were at 3000 Clarcona Road around 9:10 p.m. Tuesday after being contacted about an altercation. Upon arrival at the scene, a man in his 40s was found with serious...
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orange County man, 70, sentenced to decade in prison for shooting, killing neighbor

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A 70-year-old Orange County man was sentenced to a decade in prison for shooting and killing his neighbor in March 2021. Ralph Christie, 70, once faced a life sentence for a murder charge stemming from Billy Nobles’ death. The plea deal changed that charge to manslaughter, meaning his sentence could’ve been between seven and 10 years.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
orangeobserver.com

Attempted murder, battery suspect arrested in Ocoee

Orange County Sheriff's Office deputies arrested a man wanted for attempted second-degree murder in Ocoee Tuesday, Aug. 23. Joseph Beron, 52, is facing charges of attempted second-degree murder, aggravated battery causing great bodily harm, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and false imprisonment. Bond was set at $100,000 for the...
OCOEE, FL
WCJB

Semi-truck carrying cooking oil bursts into flames on I-75 in Ocala

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Semi-truck carrying oil caught fire, blocking traffic on Interstate 75 for morning commuters on Friday in Ocala. Ocala Fire Rescue crews say around 5:37 a.m., a semi-truck carrying cooking oil caught fire between the 350 and 352 exits on I-75 in Ocala. When firefighters arrived, the...
OCALA, FL
click orlando

3 vehicles crash into railroad track lying across Longwood road

LONGWOOD, Fla. – Three vehicles crashed into a piece of railroad track that somehow ended up on a Seminole County roadway, the Florida Highway Patrol said. Crews responded around 8:15 p.m. Wednesday to South Ronald Reagan Boulevard, just south of Lyman Road, in Longwood. [TRENDING: Become a News 6...
LONGWOOD, FL
click orlando

New exit on I-75 in the works north of Ocala

OCALA, Fla. – Residents can get an up-close look at the latest plans for a new exit on Interstate 75 north of Ocala. Florida is planning to build a new “diverging diamond” interchange along the highway near northwest 49th Street. [TRENDING: VIDEO: Laura Loomer says ‘I’m not...
OCALA, FL

